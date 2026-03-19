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Home > Business News > Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 19:13:13 IST

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Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: In today’s fast-changing world, education is often measured by marks, rankings, and university placements. While academic excellence certainly opens doors, I strongly believe that the true purpose of education goes far beyond report cards. It is about shaping character, nurturing empathy, and preparing young individuals not just for careers, but for life.

“In a world driven by competition and constant change, knowledge alone is not enough. It is integrity, empathy, resilience, and a strong moral compass that truly prepare a child for life. At Ryan International, we believe education must shape character first, because values guide decisions long after textbooks are closed.”

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At the Ryan Group of Institutions, our philosophy has always been clear: we must build good human beings before we build successful professionals. Knowledge evolves, industries transform, and technology advances at an unprecedented pace. Yet integrity, resilience, compassion, and respect remain timeless qualities that define lasting success.

Value-based education is not a separate subject in our schools it is embedded into the very culture of learning. From reflective morning assemblies to classroom discussions that encourage ethical thinking, we consistently reinforce the importance of moral clarity and responsible decision-making. However, values cannot remain theoretical. They must be experienced and practiced.

Our students actively engage in social outreach initiatives that connect them to real-world challenges. Across campuses, they organize donation drives for underprivileged communities, visit old-age homes and orphanages, and participate in literacy and awareness campaigns. Environmental responsibility is deeply ingrained in our approach. Tree plantation drives, sustainability campaigns, and student-led environmental initiatives reflect our commitment to a greener future. Exposure connected to global environmental conversations, including platforms aligned with the Conference of the Parties (COP), helps students understand that sustainability is not optional it is a shared global responsibility.

Many of these initiatives have earned recognition and accolades at national and international levels. While we are proud of these achievements, what truly matters is the transformation we see in our students a deeper sense of empathy, gratitude, and accountability.

Leadership development is another pillar of our educational framework. Through structured Student Councils and peer mentorship systems, students learn responsibility early in life. Platforms such as the India International Model United Nations (INMUN) empower them to debate global issues, practice diplomacy, and think critically. Large-scale student-led events like the International Children’s Festival of Performing Arts (ICFPA) provide hands-on experience in coordination, collaboration, and execution.

Our commitment to global exposure further broadens perspectives. Learning opportunities associated with institutions such as NASA inspire innovation, scientific curiosity, and discipline. These experiences reinforce that leadership is not about authority, but about service and responsibility.

Sports, performing arts, and co-curricular activities complement academic rigor by building resilience, teamwork, and confidence. On the sports field, students learn perseverance. In the arts, they discover creativity and self-expression. Together, these experiences shape balanced individuals grounded in strong values.

Examinations may assess academic understanding, but life tests character. As educators, our responsibility is not merely to prepare children for competitive exams, but to prepare them to lead ethical, meaningful lives.

When knowledge is guided by integrity and empathy, it creates individuals who are not only successful, but significant. At Ryan International, we remain committed to this mission because when character leads, success follows with purpose.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

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Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World
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