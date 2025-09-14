Samsung Life seeks stake in European alternative investment manager
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 14:01:07 IST

Seoul [South Korea], September 14 (ANI): Samsung Life Insurance is in talks to acquire a stake in a European alternative investment firm managing 55 trillion won (USD 39.6 billion), mainly via private debt, as part of its strategy to diversify earnings amid sluggish growth in the domestic life insurance market, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

According to foreign media and the insurance industry on Thursday, Samsung Life has been negotiating to buy part of Hayfin’s shares held by U.S. private equity group Arctos Partners LP. Hayfin is an alternative investment firm managing 34 billion euros in assets across private debt and private equity, with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and France’s AXA Investment Managers Prime also buying minority stakes in Hayfin in July 2025.

Industry officials see Samsung Life’s move as aimed at efficient asset management. The company not only anticipates gains from potential appreciation in the value of the shares but expects to explore joint investment opportunities or commit capital to Hayfin funds as well. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: alternative-investmentearnings-diversificationeuropean-investmentinsurance-marketprivate-debtsamsung-life-insurancesouth korea

