SGCCI Organizes Grand ‘Energy–Power–Electrical Expo 2026’ in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 03: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), in association with the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development Centre, is organizing the ‘Energy–Power–Electrical Expo 2026’ from 6th to 8th February 2026, between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sarsana, Surat.

SGCCI President Mr. Nikhil Madrasi stated that the exhibition has been conceptualized keeping in mind the holistic development of the energy, power and electrical sectors. He added that this expo is not merely an exhibition, but a strong platform showcasing cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and sustainable solutions in the energy sector. The primary objective of the expo is to establish effective synergy between government policies, the capabilities of PSUs and the innovation potential of industrial units. Under the theme “Powering the Future – Today,” the expo aims to strengthen the vision of green energy, smart infrastructure and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A total of 47 exhibitors from Surat as well as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Pune, Mumbai and Ghaziabad are participating in the expo. Products and solutions from the Renewable & Clean Energy Sector, Supporting Services & Solutions, Electrical Equipment & Components, and Sustainability & Green Tech segments will be showcased. Government departments from various states, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and corporate sectors will also participate, presenting their latest schemes, products and services.

Exhibitors from all the above segments will display their advanced technologies, products and services. The expo will serve as an important networking platform for industry leaders, investors, policymakers, technology providers and students, offering opportunities for business growth, collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The key objective of the expo is to strengthen collaboration between industry, government and technology stakeholders. By bringing central and state government departments, PSUs, industrial units, startups and research institutions onto a single platform, the expo seeks to bridge the gap between policy, innovation and investment. The event will promote energy security, sustainable development and green transition, while enabling direct dialogue between policymakers and industry representatives.

In the Renewable & Clean Energy Sector, exhibits will include solar photovoltaic systems (PV panels, inverters and mounting systems), wind energy solutions, biomass and bio-energy technologies, hydro power systems, energy storage solutions (batteries, supercapacitors and BMS), green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, nuclear power solutions, and products from EV sheet manufacturers.

The Supporting Services & Solutions segment will feature EPC contractors and engineering services, renewable energy finance and insurance, certification, compliance and testing laboratories, consulting and project development firms, government and public sector organizations, research and development institutions, startups, certification agencies, PMC (Project Management Consultancy), AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract), scheduling and forecasting agencies, and SCADA system providers.

The Electrical Equipment & Components segment will showcase cables and conductors, switches, circuit breakers and relays, capacitors, inductors and resistors, electrical enclosures and control systems (VCB panels, HT/LT panels), power tools and testing equipment, electric motors, drives and generators.

Under the Sustainability & Green Tech segment, exhibits will include energy management systems (EMS), IoT and AI-based energy monitoring solutions, building energy efficiency solutions, EV charging infrastructure, battery recycling and circular technologies, power generation and distribution systems, smart grids and microgrids, power transformers and substations, transmission and distribution equipment, control panels and switchgear, load management systems, high-voltage and low-voltage equipment, HTMC, meters and DG sets.

Visitors can register free of cost by visiting expo.sgcci.in/epe26. For further information, interested participants may contact SGCCI at 0261-2291111.