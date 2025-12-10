LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore 'Shahrukhz' Tower Sells Out Instantly – What's Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

A commercial tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan has sold out on its launch day, marking a record-breaking response. Shahrukhz by Danube is worth over ₹5,000 crore. The 55-storey tower, priced from ₹4.83 crore, sold out even before SRK arrived at the launch attended by 7,000 people.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai commercial tower ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ sells out before launch, with 488 units booked and Phase 2 hinted. Photo: Instagram: adelsajan
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai commercial tower ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ sells out before launch, with 488 units booked and Phase 2 hinted. Photo: Instagram: adelsajan

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 10, 2025 14:21:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore 'Shahrukhz' Tower Sells Out Instantly – What's Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

A commercial tower in Dubai, branded after Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, sold out on its launch day. The 5k crore project, Shahrukhz by Danube, is the world’s first commercial building named after a Bollywood star. Developed by leading Dubai-based developer Danube Properties, the project is spread over more than one million sq ft of built-up area and features 488 commercial units. Prices began at around ₹4.83 crore. The 55-storey tower will rise on Sheikh Zayed Road, with completion expected in 2029.

A Record Response To Shahrukhz by Danube Before Shah Rukh Khan Even Arrived

Bookings for the tower opened quietly two weeks before the official Dubai launch, and the response was immediate. By the time Shah Rukh Khan walked into a gala event attended by over 7,000 people, every unit had already been taken, leaving even the superstar unable to buy a space in a tower carrying his own name.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties, said the overwhelming demand highlighted the project’s strong appeal.

Also Read: Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

“This overwhelming response is a clear reflection of the project’s unmatched value, from its prime location with seamless access to Dubai’s key destinations, to its world-class amenities and thoughtfully crafted design inspired by global luxury standards,” Khaleej Times quoted Rizwan in a report.

“Every element of this tower was envisioned to offer a lifestyle that stands apart, and the demand we witnessed confirms that we have delivered something truly exceptional to the market.”

Shahrukhz by Danube 2.0 Coming Soon?

During the gala dinner, Sajan also hinted that “Shahrukhz by Danube 2.0” is already being planned, though he did not share further details.

Expressing gratitude for the project, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his long-standing bond with the city.

“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together,” he said. “Dubai has always embraced me with warmth, it’s a city built on courage, imagination, and the belief that nothing is impossible.”

Shahrukhz by Danube: What’s So Special About The Dubai Tower?

Shahrukhz by Danube aims to merge high-end commercial space with modern business district energy. Beyond its strategic location near the Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport and the Gold Souk, the development offers more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, executive lounges, valet services and a dedicated helipad planned for future air taxi connectivity.

The building also incorporates elements inspired by the actor himself. Its entrance will showcase a statue of Shah Rukh Khan in his signature arms-outstretched pose.

Who are Danube? The Developer Behind The Shahrukhz 

The Danube Group ranks among the Middle East’s largest diversified conglomerates, with interests in building materials, hospitality, home décor, and real estate. Its property division, Danube Properties, is known for luxury residential and commercial developments predominantly across Dubai.

Also Read: Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:21 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?
Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?
Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?
Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

