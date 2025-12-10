LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom
Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 11:12:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Amazon Drops A $35 Billion Bomb In India, Eyes AI Push: Everything Just Got Bigger!

Hold onto your shopping carts, India! Amazon.com Inc. has just unveiled a jaw-dropping $35 billion investment plan over the next five years, signaling a game-changing expansion from quick commerce to cloud computing. The US e-commerce titan isn’t just spending, it’s turbocharging artificial intelligence, logistics, and critical infrastructure, all while aiming to create a whopping 1 million jobs by 2030. This isn’t business as usual; it’s Amazon rewriting the rulebook in India’s booming market. Competitors, take note, your favorite online giant is playing at a whole new.

(Developing Story…..)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Stock Market Today: Mixed Start as Traders Eye Global Cues, Corporate Moves, and Key Insights Ahead of Today’s Market

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

H-1B Interviews Postponed As US Tightens Screening – Every New Visa Rule Under Trump Administration Explained And How It Hits Indian Applicants

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10.12.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Assaulted By Cricketers Over Non Selection

Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom
Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom
Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom
Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

QUICK LINKS