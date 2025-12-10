Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Amazon Drops A $35 Billion Bomb In India, Eyes AI Push: Everything Just Got Bigger!
Hold onto your shopping carts, India! Amazon.com Inc. has just unveiled a jaw-dropping $35 billion investment plan over the next five years, signaling a game-changing expansion from quick commerce to cloud computing. The US e-commerce titan isn’t just spending, it’s turbocharging artificial intelligence, logistics, and critical infrastructure, all while aiming to create a whopping 1 million jobs by 2030. This isn’t business as usual; it’s Amazon rewriting the rulebook in India’s booming market. Competitors, take note, your favorite online giant is playing at a whole new.
(Developing Story…..)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.