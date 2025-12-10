LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

SpaceX IPO: SpaceX plans a blockbuster IPO in 2026, targeting over $25 billion and a $1 trillion valuation. Fans and investors eagerly await, while Musk dismisses secondary share sale rumors.

SpaceX (Pic:X)
SpaceX (Pic:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 10:03:37 IST

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

SpaceX Plans IPO To Be Hitting Wall Street Next Year

Get ready, SpaceX enthusiasts, Elon Musk’s rocket empire might be making its way to the stock market in 2026! There are rumors that the company is considering an IPO that would bring in more than $25 billion, with a valuation that might exceed $1 trillion. For those who have been following Musk’s space adventures, this is definitely exciting, your preferred manufacturer of private rockets may already have a public ticker. It is said that banks are already being consulted, and a possible launch could be around June or July. What if you could actually say that you have a share in the company that is sending Starlink satellites into orbit? For the observers of SpaceX, this is not simply news, it is a cosmic event.

SpaceX IPO: What Is The Timeline And Discussions?

According to reports, SpaceX has already started discussions with financial institutions and banks over the possibility of going public, and the IPO is likely to be held in June or July 2026.

This is and will be marking a significant milestone for Elon Musk’s private rocket empire, as it indicates the company might allow the public to invest in it.

In 2020, Musk indicated that the company’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, would go public when its revenue growth became “smooth and predictable.” After years of global satellite network development and expansion, the long-awaited moment seems to be here. SpaceX fans and investors might finally get the opportunity to own a piece of the space race.

SpaceX IPO Key Details

  • Purpose of the IPO:

    • Funds expected to be used for developing space-based data centers.

    • Includes purchasing necessary chips, as discussed by Musk with Baron Capital.

  • Revenue Projections:

    • $15 billion expected in 2025.

    • $22–24 billion projected in 2026.

    • Majority of revenue expected from Starlink.

  • Comparison and Valuation:

    • IPO could place SpaceX among the few companies with a $1 trillion valuation.

    • Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is the only completed IPO to cross $1 trillion, debuting at $1.7 trillion in December 2019.

SpaceX Secondary Share Sale Rumors

Recent media reports speculated that SpaceX might sell additional shares, which could put the company’s worth at $800 billion, and only OpenAI would be able to contest it as the private firm with the highest value in the world. Nonetheless, Elon Musk criticized these reports and called them inaccurate, thus shifting the attention of investors and the public to the upcoming IPO.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus
First published on: Dec 10, 2025 10:03 AM IST
QUICK LINKS