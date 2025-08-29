Shivashrit Foods IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How To Check And What To Expect Next

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shivashrit Foods Limited was closed on August 26, 2025 with an overall subscription of 2.76 times. The IPO was opened for public subscriptions on Auguat 22, 2025. The company was expecting to raise around ₹70.03 crore through this IPO.

Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO: Important Details

• IPO Opening Date: August 22, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: August 26, 2025

• Issue Size: Approx ₹70.03 crore

• Fresh issue: ₹61.29 crore

• Offer for Sale: 6.16 lakh shares

• Price Band: ₹135 – ₹142 per share

• Lot Size: 1,000 shares

Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO has been overall subscribed to 2.76 times on Day 3. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.76x

• Retail Investors: 2.65x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.59x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 5.51x

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

About Shivashrit Foods Limited: Company Details

Shivashrit Foods, established in 2017, specializes in producing premium-grade potato flakes at its Aligarh facility. The company embraces several quality certifications including ISO 22000:2018, FSSAI, HALAL, BRCGS, and USFDA accreditations. Through this IPO, the company is expected to utilize its Funds for capital expenditure (plant expansion), working capital for expansion, and general corporate purposes.

The company has its wide reach across multiple Indian states and exports its products to nations including the USA, Middle East, Latin America, and many more.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalize any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

