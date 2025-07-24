Silver Price Today Drops To ₹1,18,000/kg: Is the Correction Temporary Or Trend Shift?

Silver prices in India dropped on July 24, 2025, dropped to ₹1,18,000 per kilogram, a decrease in ₹1000 from the previous day.

While gold has long been the darling of safe-haven seekers, silver is stepping up with some serious tech cred. Why? Because it’s fast becoming a crucial player in the booming semiconductor industry. From smartphones to EVs, silver is everywhere.

With demand rising across sectors and prices climbing from the couple of days, silver isn’t just pretty, it’s powerful. So, the next time you think about future-proofing your portfolio, ask yourself: Is it time to give silver a second look?

City-Wise Price Breakdown

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹ 1,280 ₹ 12,800 ₹ 1,28,000 Mumbai ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Delhi ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Kolkata ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Bangalore ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Hyderabad ₹ 1,280 ₹ 12,800 ₹ 1,28,000 Kerala ₹ 1,280 ₹ 12,800 ₹ 1,28,000 Pune ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Vadodara ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000 Ahmedabad ₹ 1,180 ₹ 11,800 ₹ 1,18,000

(Prices may vary based on state taxes, local demand and other factors)

Momentum and Market Outlook

Silver futures for September delivery touched ₹1,16,275/kg on MCX before retracing slightly. Analysts note global rates are nearing $48/oz, close to a 12-year high near $50.

Experts anticipate further gains, potentially crossing ₹1.23 lakh/kg, if industrial expansion and safe-haven inflows persist. However, markets remain closely tied to U.S. Fed policy, currency shifts, and geopolitical events

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices Today

 Supply and Demand: Limited supply and rising demand can drive silver prices upward.

 Industrial Demand: Silver’s use in electronics, solar panels, and medical applications makes industrial demand a major price driver.

 Investor Sentiment: During economic uncertainty or inflation, silver gains appeal as a safe-haven asset.

 Currency Strength: Since silver is traded in US dollars, a weaker dollar usually leads to higher silver prices.

 Geopolitical Events: Political instability, wars, and trade tensions can spike silver demand as a secure investment.

 Monetary Policies: Central bank decisions on interest rates and money supply impact silver’s value and investor behavior.

Why Analysts Are Bullish On Silver Prices

 Growing Industrial Demand

Silver usage is set to rise with the expansion of 5G, electronics, and solar energy. Photovoltaic (solar panel) applications are major future demand drivers.

 Safe-Haven Appeal

With ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, silver remains a trusted safe-haven asset for investors seeking security.

 Potential Undervaluation

Many analysts view silver as undervalued compared to gold, indicating strong upside potential if the gap begins to close.

 Volatility Reminder

Despite optimism, silver prices are known to be volatile and influenced by global economic and market factors

5 Interesting Facts About Silver:

 Excellent Conductor

Silver is the best natural conductor of electricity and heat, making it essential in electronics, solar panels, and batteries.

 Antibacterial Properties

Silver has natural antimicrobial qualities and is used in medical instruments, wound dressings, and even odor-resistant fabrics.

 Historical Use as Currency

Silver has been used as money for over 4,000 years. Many old coins were made from silver, including early U.S. currency.

 Highly Reflective

It’s the most reflective metal, which is why it’s used in mirrors, telescopes, and scientific instruments.

 Often Mined as a Byproduct

Silver is rarely mined alone—it’s typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and lead.

Key Takeaways for Investors

• Monitor U.S. Fed moves: Changes in interest rates will impact investment demand.

• Track industrial trends: Growth in electronics, clean energy, and EV sectors can fuel demand.

• Watch currency trends: A softer rupee could continue to pressure import costs.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. The prices may vary with some margins accordingly. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

