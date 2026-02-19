Is NSE Really On Holiday Today? February 19 Settlement Pause – What Every Trader Needs to Know

NSE Holiday Today: Trading Open but Settlement on Hold

February 19, 2026, brings a twist for traders: it’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and the NSE marks a clearing or settlement holiday. The market remains open for buying and selling activities, but customers should be aware that their orders will not be completed until the next day. The share transfer to your demat account and the transfer of funds will not occur until February 20. The NSE and BSE continue to operate because currently active trades create a live market environment, which only requires documentation to be processed.

The trading process contains a brief interruption, allowing you to execute moves but requiring you to wait until the next day to see your results. This situation provides an ideal opportunity to develop your plans while the market proceeds with normal operations.

No NSE Holiday Today, But What Is Clearing Or Settlement Pause for Traders?

Ever wondered what happens when the NSE hits the “pause” button? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on February 19, 2026, which serves as a settlement holiday. Market operations continue throughout the day because participants can complete trading activities while the markets remain open, but the process of transferring funds and shares takes a complete break. Your trades will experience a delay because NSE Clearing Ltd., NSDL, and CDSL are on their break period, which lasts until February 20.

What impact does this have on you as an investor or trader? Your standard buying and selling processes function normally, but there will be a delay before your shares reach your demat account and your funds become accessible. Trades executed on February 18 and 19 will only settle on the next business day. The market operates continuously, allowing traders to test strategies while trading activity proceeds-tomorrow delivers the complete results.

Impact On Investors And Traders

For trades executed on February 18 and 19:

Shares will not be credited to demat accounts immediately.

to demat accounts immediately. Funds will not be debited or credited instantly.

instantly. All settlement updates will reflect on February 20.

Trading in cash, F&O, currency, and commodities segments continues normally.

Stock Market Holiday Ahead

Month & Date Holiday / Occasion Type of Holiday February 19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Settlement Holiday Only March 3 Holi Full Trading Holiday March 6 Shri Ram Navami Full Trading Holiday March 31 Shri Mahavir Jayanti Full Trading Holiday April 3 Good Friday Full Trading Holiday April 14 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti Full Trading Holiday May 1 Maharashtra Day Full Trading Holiday May 28 Bakri Id Full Trading Holiday June 26 Muharram Full Trading Holiday September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi Full Trading Holiday October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Full Trading Holiday October 20 Dussehra Full Trading Holiday November 10 Diwali (Balipratipada) Full Trading Holiday November 24 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Full Trading Holiday December 25 Christmas Full Trading Holiday

