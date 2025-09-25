LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets fell for the fifth session on September 25, with Nifty closing below 24,900 and Sensex down 550 points. IT, realty sectors lagged; Axis Bank, Airtel gained.

Stock Market Today Closing Updates
Stock Market Today Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 25, 2025 15:48:25 IST

Stock market Today | 25 September, 2025

Nifty Dips Below 24,900; Sensex Slides 550 Points- What’s Driving the Market?

The Indian markets recorded their fifth consecutive downward session on September 25, with the Nifty falling below 24,900 and the Sensex dropping by 550 points.

Do you monitor your preferred stocks? The biggest losers today were Tata Motors, Trent, Asian Paints, TCS, and Power Grid. Meanwhile, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp bucked the trend and ended with gains.

Curious about sector performance?

Telecom, metals, and capital goods indices posted modest gains of 0.4% each, indicating some resilience. On the flip side, the IT and realty sectors declined by about 1%.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended lower by 0.4%, reflecting investor caution across the broader market. What’s your outlook, are you optimistic or pessimistic about the market ahead?

Stock Market Sector Wise Performance

IT Sector

  • TCS: Falls to 52-week low, continues 5-day losing streak
  • IT sector under pressure for the fifth consecutive day
  • Overall drag on the broader indices driven by IT

Auto Sector

  • Tata Motors: Falls 3% after updates on JLR cyberattack impact

Real Estate Sector

  • Realty stocks under pressure
    Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties were among the top losers

Defence Sector

  • HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.): Gains 2% after Defence Ministry signs ₹62,370 Cr Tejas Mk-1A deal

  • Defence stocks outperform most other sectors

Infrastructure & Shipbuilding

  • Shipbuilding stocks rise after Cabinet clears schemes for maritime & shipbuilding development

Infrastructure & Shipbuilding

  • Shipbuilding stocks rise after Cabinet clears schemes for maritime & shipbuilding development

Electricals & Industrials

  • Polycab: Falls over 1% after 1.5% equity changes hands; promoter likely the seller

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Nifty:
    Closed at: 24,904.80
    Down: 152.10 points
    Change: −0.61%

  • Sensex:
    Closed at: 81,194.99
    Down: 520.64 points
    Change: −0.64%

Stock Market Opening

    At 9:15 AM: Opening Bell:

    • Sensex at 81,600.48, down 115.16 points (0.14%)
    • Nifty at 25,034.50, down 22.40 points (0.089%)

    Both indices open in the red, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of the trading day

    Sensex and Nifty started the session lower, indicating cautious market sentiment. Investors remain watchful amid mixed global cues and domestic factors influencing early trading trends in the Indian stock markets.

      Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

      • Axis Bank
        Share Price: ₹1,162.85
        Change: +0.35%
      • Bharti Airtel
        Share Price: ₹1,933.70
        Change: +0.19%
      • Maruti Suzuki India
        Share Price: ₹16,262.00
        Change: +0.10%
      • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
        Share Price: ₹1,628.40
        Change: +0.09%

      Top Losers In Stock Market Today

      • Power Grid Corporation of India
        Share Price: ₹283.65
        Change: -3.29%
      • Tata Motors
        Share Price: ₹664.10
        Change: -2.73%
      • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
        Share Price: ₹2,953.55
        Change: -2.72%
      • Asian Paints
        Share Price: ₹2,404.75
        Change: -2.16%
      • NTPC
        Share Price: ₹340.50
        Change: -2.03%

      Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January…

      business news nifty sensex stock market today top gainers top losers

