Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day

Stock market Today | 25 September, 2025
Nifty Dips Below 24,900; Sensex Slides 550 Points- What’s Driving the Market?
The Indian markets recorded their fifth consecutive downward session on September 25, with the Nifty falling below 24,900 and the Sensex dropping by 550 points.
Do you monitor your preferred stocks? The biggest losers today were Tata Motors, Trent, Asian Paints, TCS, and Power Grid. Meanwhile, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp bucked the trend and ended with gains.
Curious about sector performance?
Telecom, metals, and capital goods indices posted modest gains of 0.4% each, indicating some resilience. On the flip side, the IT and realty sectors declined by about 1%.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended lower by 0.4%, reflecting investor caution across the broader market. What’s your outlook, are you optimistic or pessimistic about the market ahead?
Stock Market Sector Wise Performance
IT Sector
- TCS: Falls to 52-week low, continues 5-day losing streak
- IT sector under pressure for the fifth consecutive day
- Overall drag on the broader indices driven by IT
Auto Sector
-
Tata Motors: Falls 3% after updates on JLR cyberattack impact
Real Estate Sector
-
Realty stocks under pressure
• Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties were among the top losers
Defence Sector
-
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.): Gains 2% after Defence Ministry signs ₹62,370 Cr Tejas Mk-1A deal
-
Defence stocks outperform most other sectors
Infrastructure & Shipbuilding
-
Shipbuilding stocks rise after Cabinet clears schemes for maritime & shipbuilding development
Electricals & Industrials
-
Polycab: Falls over 1% after 1.5% equity changes hands; promoter likely the seller