Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

Stocks Market Today:Indian equity markets ended flat on February 26, 2026, with Sensex slightly down and Nifty marginally up. Pharma, telecom, and auto gained, while FMCG, media, power, and realty faced selling pressure.

Stock Market Today, Closing Updates
Stock Market Today, Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 15:48:01 IST

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

Stock market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Flat Amid Volatility

The Indian equity markets finished Thursday, February 26, 2026, with minimal movement as trading remained volatile. The Sensex closed at 82,230.55, down 45.52 points, a 0.055% decrease, while the Nifty gained 10.85 points to reach 25,493.35. The market showed tightness as investors reacted to sectoral changes amid global uncertainty. Pharma, telecom, and auto sectors delivered modest gains, while sell-offs in FMCG, media, power, and real estate sectors limited overall market growth. The Nifty Midcap index outperformed, rising 0.6% as investors focused on mid-sized companies, whereas the smallcap index remained flat due to cautious risk appetite. Market participants concentrated on selective buying, with top performers including Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki, while Power Grid, Trent, Asian Paints, NTPC, and Eternal faced losses. Overall, trading reflected careful behavior as investors managed positions ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

    Sector Performance:

    Other Key Indices:

    • Nifty Midcap: +0.6% (outperformed, showing selective buying)

    • Nifty Smallcap: Flat (no significant movement)

    Stock Market Today At Closing 

    STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

              • Sensex: 82,230.55, ↓45.52 (0.055%)

              • Nifty: 25,493.35, ↑10.85 (0.043%)

              Sensex edged lower by 45 points, while Nifty rose slightly by 11 points amid choppy trading. Investors remained cautious as volatility persisted, with selective gains in pharma, telecom, and auto sectors.

                        Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                        • Bharat Electronics

                        • Adani Ports

                        • Sun Pharma

                        • TCS

                        • Maruti Suzuki

                        Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                        • Power Grid
                        • Trent
                        • Asian Paints
                        • NTPC
                        • Eternal

                        Sector Movers:

                        • Gainers: Auto, Pharma, Telecom (+0.4%)

                        • Losers: FMCG, Media, Power, Realty (-0.3% to -0.7%)

                        Stock Market On Wednesday

                        The Indian markets showed initial strength at the start but finished the session almost unchanged, demonstrating to traders how quickly momentum can fade. The Nifty remained positive for most of the trading day, touching an intraday high of 25,652.60, but lost its early gains as profit booking emerged later in the session.

                        The Sensex rose 50.15 points (0.06%) to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty advanced 57.85 points (0.23%) to settle at 25,482.50. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, keeping the broader market sentiment positive.

                        The session reflected cautious optimism as traders balanced global cues with profit booking. Auto, IT, metal, pharma, and healthcare sectors gained, while telecom, FMCG, and PSU banks saw mild declines.

                        (With Inputs)

                        First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:44 PM IST
                        RELATED News

                        Reliance Jio Strengthens Market Leadership In Q3FY26: Robust Revenue Growth and Metro Gains Outpace Airtel, Vodafone Idea

                        IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

                        Rupee Outlook: INR To Hold Steady At Rs 90.40–91.20 Amid Equity Inflows, AI-Driven Services, and Strong Forex Reserves

                        PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

                        Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

                        LATEST NEWS

                        Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

                        Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal’s Resilience

                        KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

                        Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

                        NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

                        March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

                        ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

                        Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

                        GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

                        Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

                        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

                        QUICK LINKS