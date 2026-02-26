Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

Stock market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Flat Amid Volatility
The Indian equity markets finished Thursday, February 26, 2026, with minimal movement as trading remained volatile. The Sensex closed at 82,230.55, down 45.52 points, a 0.055% decrease, while the Nifty gained 10.85 points to reach 25,493.35. The market showed tightness as investors reacted to sectoral changes amid global uncertainty. Pharma, telecom, and auto sectors delivered modest gains, while sell-offs in FMCG, media, power, and real estate sectors limited overall market growth. The Nifty Midcap index outperformed, rising 0.6% as investors focused on mid-sized companies, whereas the smallcap index remained flat due to cautious risk appetite. Market participants concentrated on selective buying, with top performers including Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki, while Power Grid, Trent, Asian Paints, NTPC, and Eternal faced losses. Overall, trading reflected careful behavior as investors managed positions ahead of the upcoming weekend.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Sector Performance:
-
Gaining Sectors: Auto (+0.4%), Pharma (+0.4%), Telecom (+0.4%) – favored by investors today
-
Declining Sectors: FMCG (−0.3% to −0.7%), Media (−0.3% to −0.7%), Power (−0.3% to −0.7%), Realty (−0.3% to −0.7%) – faced selling pressure
Other Key Indices:
-
Nifty Midcap: +0.6% (outperformed, showing selective buying)
-
Nifty Smallcap: Flat (no significant movement)
Stock Market Today At Closing
