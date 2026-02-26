Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

Sensex edged lower by 45 points, while Nifty rose slightly by 11 points amid choppy trading. Investors remained cautious as volatility persisted, with selective gains in pharma, telecom, and auto sectors.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

Bharat Electronics

Adani Ports

Sun Pharma

TCS

Maruti Suzuki

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

Power Grid

Trent

Asian Paints

NTPC

Eternal

Sector Movers:

Gainers: Auto, Pharma, Telecom (+0.4%)

Losers: FMCG, Media, Power, Realty (-0.3% to -0.7%)

Stock Market On Wednesday

The Indian markets showed initial strength at the start but finished the session almost unchanged, demonstrating to traders how quickly momentum can fade. The Nifty remained positive for most of the trading day, touching an intraday high of 25,652.60, but lost its early gains as profit booking emerged later in the session.

The Sensex rose 50.15 points (0.06%) to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty advanced 57.85 points (0.23%) to settle at 25,482.50. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, keeping the broader market sentiment positive.

The session reflected cautious optimism as traders balanced global cues with profit booking. Auto, IT, metal, pharma, and healthcare sectors gained, while telecom, FMCG, and PSU banks saw mild declines.

