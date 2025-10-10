Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10

Stock market Today | 10th October, 2025: Close Bell
Nifty Approaching 25,300, Sensex Rises by 300
On October 10, the Indian stock markets were on a good note. The Nifty closed at around 25,300 and the Sensex was up by almost 300 points. Stocks benefiting majorly were Cipla, SBI, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel and Shriram Finance on the other hand closed the day in losses. Midcap Index increased by 0.3 and Smallcap Index increased by 0.6 indicating a general participation in the market. Sector wise, the decline was -0.7 in metals, but automobile, banking, consumer durables, PSU banks, real estate, and pharma had good gains ranging between 0.5 and 1 respectively. In general, the trading day was good and most industries were trading steadily and investor-optimism high.
Stock Market Today At Closing
Stock Market Closing
- Sensex: 82,470.90 (+298.80, 0.36%)
- Nifty: 25,276.70 (+94.90, 0.38%)
Sensex rose by 298.80 points (0.36%) to 82,470.90, while Nifty gained 94.90 points (0.38%) to reach 25,276.70, showing positive momentum in the market today.
OPENING UPDATES
- Sensex: Opened lower by 40.63 points (0.05%) at 82,131.47
- Nifty: Slipped 11.65 points (0.05%) to 25,170.15
At 9:15 AM, the Sensex opened lower by 40.63 points (0.05%) at 82,131.47, while the Nifty slipped 11.65 points (0.05%) to 25,170.15. The early trade shows a cautious start with mild losses as investors await fresh cues.
Top Gainers In Stock Market Today
- State Bank of India share price: ₹881.00 (up 2.19%)
- IndusInd Bank share price: ₹762.90 (up 1.88%)
- Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹16,275.60 (up 1.87%)
- NTPC share price: ₹340.10 (up 1.25%)
- Axis Bank share price: ₹1,180.00 (up 1.07%)
Top Losers In Stock Market Today
- Tata Steel share price: ₹173.80 (down 1.47%)
- Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹3,027.35 (down 1.13%)
- Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,455.45 (down 0.74%)
- Titan Company share price: ₹3,530.55 (down 0.56%)
- Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,004.70 (down 0.44%)
