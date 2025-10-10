Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10

Nifty Approaching 25,300, Sensex Rises by 300

On October 10, the Indian stock markets were on a good note. The Nifty closed at around 25,300 and the Sensex was up by almost 300 points. Stocks benefiting majorly were Cipla, SBI, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel and Shriram Finance on the other hand closed the day in losses. Midcap Index increased by 0.3 and Smallcap Index increased by 0.6 indicating a general participation in the market. Sector wise, the decline was -0.7 in metals, but automobile, banking, consumer durables, PSU banks, real estate, and pharma had good gains ranging between 0.5 and 1 respectively. In general, the trading day was good and most industries were trading steadily and investor-optimism high.