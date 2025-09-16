Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine

Stock Market Today: On September 16, 2025, Indian markets closed strong with Sensex up 641 points and Nifty above 25,200. Auto, banking, and IT sectors led gains, while FMCG lagged slightly.

Stock Market Today Closing Updates
Stock Market Today Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 16, 2025 15:49:04 IST

Stock market Today | 16 September, 2025

Market Close: Indian equity markets ended well. As on September 16, Nifty was up above 25,200, and Sensex was up almost 595 points higher to 82,380.69. Approximately, 2,294 shares had risen, 1,470 had fallen, and 131 had no change.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up by 0.6% each. Sectoral indices recorded a positive outcome except FMCG, with auto, realty, and telecom recording a positive gain of about 1 percent each. 

The best performing Nifty stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel. In the meantime, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Tata Consumer, and Shriram Finance were among the laggards. The market was widely strong and had investor confidence.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Banking & Financials

  • Banking heavyweights (Kotak Bank & Axis Bank) see buying interest, up 2‑3%

  • Select NBFCs rise with healthy volumes; Chola Investment tops gainers, up 4%

Auto & Consumer

  • Auto stocks especially 4‑W extend gaining streak; M&M, Maruti up ~2% each

  • Except FMCG, all sectoral indices close in the green; auto leading gains

Other Significant Movers

  • GMR Airports surges 4% on positive management commentary

  • Amber Enterprises at a record high; gains ~2% on reports about QIP launch

  • Gold financiers extend gains as gold prices hit record highs, Muthoot up ~2%

  • Midcap IT stocks move higher ahead of Fed policy; Cyient & Persistent top gainers

Weaknesses / Corrections

  • Capital market stocks slip in strong session; BSE & Angel One down ~1% each

  • Vodafone Idea sees profit booking; closes with ~2% loss

Special Moves

  • Redington hits 20% upper circuit following major block deals

  • Aegis Logistics closes ~7% higher on a positive brokerage note

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: 82,427.30 (+641.55, +0.78%)
  • Nifty: 25,255.40 (+186.20, +0.74%)

Markets soared today with Sensex jumping over 640 points and Nifty gaining 186 points. Positive investor sentiment and strong global cues drove both indices higher, marking a solid start to the week.

Stock Market Opening

    Pre-Opening:

      • Sensex: 81,852.11, up 66.37 points (+0.08%)
      • Nifty: 25,073.60, up 4.40 points (+0.02%)

      Sensex and Nifty started the day with modest gains in a cautious pre-opening session. Investors await key economic data and global cues to gauge market direction for the day ahead.

      Opening Bell (9:15 AM) :

      • Sensex: 81,896.64 points, Up by 110.90 points, Increase of 0.14 percent
      • Nifty: 25,104.55 points, Up by 35.35 points, Increase of 0.14 percent

      Both the Sensex and Nifty showed modest gains today, rising by 0.14%. Market sentiment remains cautiously positive as investors monitor global cues and domestic economic data.

      Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

      • Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,021.70 (2.57%)
      • Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,670.00 (2.36%)
      • Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,607.80 (2.22%)
      • Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,589.00 (2.13%)
      • Bharti Airtel: ₹1,941.10 (1.92%)

      Top Losers In Stock Market Today

      • Asian Paints: ₹2,480.10 (0.89%)
      • Nestle India: ₹1,206.05 (0.48%)
      • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,005.75 (0.43%)
      • Bajaj Finserv: ₹2,077.15 (0.10%)
      • HDFC Bank: ₹966.30 (0.04%)

