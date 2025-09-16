Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine

Stock market Today | 16 September, 2025

Market Close: Indian equity markets ended well. As on September 16, Nifty was up above 25,200, and Sensex was up almost 595 points higher to 82,380.69. Approximately, 2,294 shares had risen, 1,470 had fallen, and 131 had no change.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up by 0.6% each. Sectoral indices recorded a positive outcome except FMCG, with auto, realty, and telecom recording a positive gain of about 1 percent each.

The best performing Nifty stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel. In the meantime, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Tata Consumer, and Shriram Finance were among the laggards. The market was widely strong and had investor confidence.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Banking & Financials

Banking heavyweights (Kotak Bank & Axis Bank) see buying interest, up 2‑3%

Select NBFCs rise with healthy volumes; Chola Investment tops gainers, up 4%

Auto & Consumer

Auto stocks especially 4‑W extend gaining streak; M&M, Maruti up ~2% each

Except FMCG, all sectoral indices close in the green; auto leading gains

Other Significant Movers

GMR Airports surges 4% on positive management commentary

Amber Enterprises at a record high; gains ~2% on reports about QIP launch

Gold financiers extend gains as gold prices hit record highs, Muthoot up ~2%

Midcap IT stocks move higher ahead of Fed policy; Cyient & Persistent top gainers

Weaknesses / Corrections

Capital market stocks slip in strong session; BSE & Angel One down ~1% each

Vodafone Idea sees profit booking; closes with ~2% loss

Special Moves

Redington hits 20% upper circuit following major block deals

Aegis Logistics closes ~7% higher on a positive brokerage note