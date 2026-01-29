LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market opens lower amid global cues and geopolitical tensions; Sensex down 248 points, Nifty below 25,300; top gainers L&T, Hindalco, ONGC; rupee hits record low; cautious investor sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 09:33:19 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note today, January 29, 2026, as global market conditions and ongoing geopolitical disputes created negative investor sentiment. The Sensex declined 248 points to 82,096, while the Nifty 50 fell 60 points to 25,281, with approximately 1,334 shares advancing and 1,070 shares declining. L&T, Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, and JSW Steel led the early market, while Maruti, Dr. Reddy’s, Titan, Asian Paints, and InterGlobe underperformed. The rupee hit a new record low amid continued market volatility.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (29 January, 2026)

Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: 82,096.23, down 248.45 points (-0.30%)

    • Nifty 50: 25,281.95, down 60.80 points (-0.24%)

    • Market breadth: 1,334 shares advanced, 1,070 declined, 166 unchanged

    • Top gainers: L&T, Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, JSW Steel

    • Top losers: Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan Company, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation

    • Rupee: Hits fresh record low

    • Indices opened lower despite mixed global cues

    Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex: 82,444.02, up 99.34 points (+0.12%)

    • Nifty 50: 25,473.60, up 130.85 points (+0.52%)

    • Benchmark indices trade firm in pre-opening session, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

    Stocks To Watch Today

          • Larsen & Toubro: Q3 profit down 4% YoY due to one-time labour code provision
          • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), GPT Infra: JV wins ₹1,201 crore rail-cum-road bridge project over Ganga
          • SBI Life Insurance: Q3FY26 net profit up ~5% YoY to ₹577 crore
          • Maharashtra Seamless: Q3 profit up 30.5% YoY despite revenue decline
          • TVS Supply Chain: Subsidiary to acquire Swamy & Sons 3PL for ₹88 crore

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

          Stock Market On Wednesday

          Market Wrap: Sensex Soars, Nifty Crosses 25,300 – Metals and Energy Shine

          Indian stocks maintained their upward trend on Wednesday as Sensex rose by 487 points to reach 82,344 and Nifty achieved 25,342 because investors purchased metals and oil and gas company shares. Midcap and smallcap indices stole the show, rising 1.66% and 2.26% respectively.

          The sector experienced growth between 1% and 4% for media, energy, metals, realty, and PSU banks, while FMCG, consumer durables, and pharma sectors underperformed. The top gainers for the day included Bharat Electronics, ONGC, Coal India, and Hindalco, while Tata Consumer, Asian Paints, Maruti, Max Healthcare, and Sun Pharma dragged the market down. The stock market experienced a positive trend throughout the day, which resulted in investors following the market developments.

          First published on: Jan 29, 2026 9:33 AM IST
