Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Cautious As Volatility Looms; Sensex, Nifty Struggle for Direction After Early Dip, Mild Recovery, Uncertain Trend Ahead

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Cautious As Volatility Looms; Sensex, Nifty Struggle for Direction After Early Dip, Mild Recovery, Uncertain Trend Ahead

Stock Market Today: Indian markets showed cautious movement with mixed signals as early losses turned into marginal gains. Profit booking, global uncertainty, and sectoral weakness kept investors alert ahead of volatility-driven Friday trading.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 20, 2026 09:31:00 IST

Indian stock markets opened their Friday trading session on a cautious note as mixed global signals, profit booking, and geopolitical developments created uncertainty. Early movements in Sensex and Nifty reflected fragile investor sentiment, while traders tracked global trends, sectoral performance, and stock-specific action to assess whether momentum would improve, volatility would persist, or clearer market direction would emerge.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Indian markets opened weak in the pre-opening session with Sensex and Nifty slipping amid cautious sentiment, mixed global cues, and profit booking, signaling a tentative start as investors await direction.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

          • Sensex: 82,520.03, up 21.89 points (+0.03%)

          • Nifty: 25,471.55, up 17.20 points (+0.07%)

          Indian markets opened marginally higher despite weak global cues, with Sensex and Nifty holding modest gains. Mixed breadth and sectoral divergence kept sentiment cautious as investors tracked signals and momentum.

          Stocks To Watch Today

                Karur Vysya Bank

                • Cut MCLR rates by 10 basis points across tenors, effective February 22.

                ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

                • Tax demand of ₹984 crore upheld by appellate authority under GST provisions.

                Waaree Energies

                • In talks with multiple state governments for a greenfield facility.

                • Approved ₹8,000 crore expansion of lithium-ion and BESS capacity.

                Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

                Stock Market On Thursday

                Thursday Market Wrap: Bulls Took a Break, Bears Took Charge

                The Thursday session halted investor optimism after three consecutive days of gains. Trading began on a steady note, but selling pressure gradually intensified, pushing the Nifty below 25,500 and dragging the Sensex down by 1,236 points. Traders turned cautious as losses spread across sectors, while rising geopolitical tensions further added to market uncertainty.

                Midcap and smallcap stocks also declined, worsening the overall sentiment, and more than ₹7 lakh crore in market value was wiped out in a single session. The broad-based fall left investors wondering whether this was merely profit booking or the beginning of fresh volatility. The answer is likely to unfold in Friday’s trading session.

                First published on: Feb 20, 2026 9:26 AM IST
                QUICK LINKS