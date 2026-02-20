Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Cautious As Volatility Looms; Sensex, Nifty Struggle for Direction After Early Dip, Mild Recovery, Uncertain Trend Ahead

The Thursday session halted investor optimism after three consecutive days of gains. Trading began on a steady note, but selling pressure gradually intensified, pushing the Nifty below 25,500 and dragging the Sensex down by 1,236 points. Traders turned cautious as losses spread across sectors, while rising geopolitical tensions further added to market uncertainty.

Midcap and smallcap stocks also declined, worsening the overall sentiment, and more than ₹7 lakh crore in market value was wiped out in a single session. The broad-based fall left investors wondering whether this was merely profit booking or the beginning of fresh volatility. The answer is likely to unfold in Friday’s trading session.