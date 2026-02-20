LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets may open cautiously amid mixed global cues and geopolitical tension. Stock-specific action expected across banking, railways, renewable energy, and pharma as earnings, orders, and corporate developments drive momentum.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 20, 2026 08:59:50 IST

The stock market watchlist for today, February 20, 2026, will help determine whether markets will have a stable trading session or face unexpected fluctuations heading into the weekend. The Indian stock market is expected to begin cautiously as mixed global cues keep traders alert. Early signals showed limited movement, with Gift Nifty trading at 25,415 at 7:00 AM and rising to 25,440 by 8:40 AM, up 64 points, indicating that bulls are still trying to maintain their momentum.

Asian markets traded mixed after Wall Street closed lower overnight, reflecting ongoing global uncertainty. Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran are adding to market concerns, creating fragile investment conditions. Traders are closely monitoring global developments, as a key decision is expected within the next 10 days. The main question remains whether markets will stabilize or volatility will return, shaping the mood for the weekend.

Stocks To Watch Today

Capital Goods & Industrial

ABB India

  • Q4 profit fell 18.08% YoY to ₹432.85 crore.

  • Revenue rose 5.71% YoY to ₹3,557.01 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

  • Signed a joint venture agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam to expand rail manufacturing and global infrastructure presence.

Auto & Auto Components

CIE Automotive India

  • Net profit increased 10.4% YoY to ₹204.3 crore.

  • Revenue grew 13.4% YoY to ₹2,393 crore.

Banking & Financial Services

Karur Vysya Bank

  • Cut MCLR rates by 10 basis points across tenors, effective February 22.

Federal Bank

  • To receive a tax refund of ₹686 crore related to earlier assessment years.

Religare Enterprises

  • Stake sale by D S Trust through a bulk deal.

Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

  • Tax demand of ₹984 crore upheld by appellate authority under GST provisions.

Renewable Energy & Power

Waaree Energies

  • In talks with multiple state governments for a greenfield facility.

  • Approved ₹8,000 crore expansion of lithium-ion and BESS capacity.

GHV Infra Projects

  • Secured ₹123 crore rooftop solar project order.

Railways & Infrastructure

RailTel Corporation of India

  • Received ₹35.54 crore railway signalling order.

Pace Digitek

  • Secured ₹89 crore order from RailTel for surveillance systems in LHB coaches.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences

  • USFDA inspection closed with zero observations.

Novartis India

  • Promoter stake sale of 70.68% to investment entities.

Technology & Software

Exato Technologies

  • Export order worth $0.24 million for software licenses.

Engineering & Metals / Institutional Activity

Esab India

  • Bulk deal: Nippon India Mutual Fund bought stake; SBI Mutual Fund sold shares.

Results Today

  • McNally Bharat Engineering Company
  • Benara Bearings and Pistons
  • RRP Defense
  • SRU Steels

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Alkem Laboratories
  • Power Finance Corporation
  • Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines
  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
  • Cantabil Retail India
  • DCW
  • Firstsource Solutions
  • Info Edge (India)
  • Senco Gold
  • SJVN
  • PTC India
  • United Drilling Tools
  • Wonder Electricals (and others)

Corporate Actions

Stock Split (Ex-Date): 
Titan Biotech
Resolution Plan / Suspension: Dharti Proteins

Stocks in F&O Ban
SAIL
Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banking stocks India, bulk deals India, corporate earnings india, february 20 stocks, GIFT Nifty today, Indian stock market today, market news India, Nifty Outlook, pharma stocks india, railway stocks india, renewable energy stocks india, sensex today, stock market updates india, Stocks to watch today, top stocks in focus

