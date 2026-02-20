Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Dive In To See Which Share Will Be Greener Today

The stock market watchlist for today, February 20, 2026, will help determine whether markets will have a stable trading session or face unexpected fluctuations heading into the weekend. The Indian stock market is expected to begin cautiously as mixed global cues keep traders alert. Early signals showed limited movement, with Gift Nifty trading at 25,415 at 7:00 AM and rising to 25,440 by 8:40 AM, up 64 points, indicating that bulls are still trying to maintain their momentum.

Asian markets traded mixed after Wall Street closed lower overnight, reflecting ongoing global uncertainty. Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran are adding to market concerns, creating fragile investment conditions. Traders are closely monitoring global developments, as a key decision is expected within the next 10 days. The main question remains whether markets will stabilize or volatility will return, shaping the mood for the weekend.

Stocks To Watch Today

Capital Goods & Industrial

ABB India

Q4 profit fell 18.08% YoY to ₹432.85 crore.

Revenue rose 5.71% YoY to ₹3,557.01 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Signed a joint venture agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam to expand rail manufacturing and global infrastructure presence.

Auto & Auto Components

CIE Automotive India

Net profit increased 10.4% YoY to ₹204.3 crore.

Revenue grew 13.4% YoY to ₹2,393 crore.

Banking & Financial Services

Karur Vysya Bank

Cut MCLR rates by 10 basis points across tenors, effective February 22.

Federal Bank

To receive a tax refund of ₹686 crore related to earlier assessment years.

Religare Enterprises

Stake sale by D S Trust through a bulk deal.

Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Tax demand of ₹984 crore upheld by appellate authority under GST provisions.

Renewable Energy & Power

Waaree Energies

In talks with multiple state governments for a greenfield facility.

Approved ₹8,000 crore expansion of lithium-ion and BESS capacity.

GHV Infra Projects

Secured ₹123 crore rooftop solar project order.

Railways & Infrastructure

RailTel Corporation of India

Received ₹35.54 crore railway signalling order.

Pace Digitek

Secured ₹89 crore order from RailTel for surveillance systems in LHB coaches.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences

USFDA inspection closed with zero observations.

Novartis India

Promoter stake sale of 70.68% to investment entities.

Technology & Software

Exato Technologies

Export order worth $0.24 million for software licenses.

Engineering & Metals / Institutional Activity

Esab India

Bulk deal: Nippon India Mutual Fund bought stake; SBI Mutual Fund sold shares.

Results Today

McNally Bharat Engineering Company

Benara Bearings and Pistons

RRP Defense

SRU Steels

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Alkem Laboratories

Power Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

Cantabil Retail India

DCW

Firstsource Solutions

Info Edge (India)

Senco Gold

SJVN

PTC India

United Drilling Tools

Wonder Electricals (and others)

Corporate Actions

Stock Split (Ex-Date):

Titan Biotech

Resolution Plan / Suspension: Dharti Proteins

Stocks in F&O Ban

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds