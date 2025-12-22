Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

The Indian stock markets took a positive turn on Friday after enduring a four-day decline, closing significantly higher on the back of widespread buying. Expectations of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, following softer U.S. inflation data, were among the key factors contributing to the market’s upturn across sectors.

At the close of trading, the Sensex was up 447.55 points, or 0.53 percent, at 84,929.36, while the Nifty gained 150.85 points, or 0.58 percent, to settle above the 25,900 mark at 25,966.40. The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising by around 1 percent each.

Despite Friday’s rally, the Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week in the red, posting losses of about 0.3 percent. Shriram Finance, Max Healthcare and Bharat Electronics emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty, while HCL Technologies and Adani Enterprises were among the laggards.