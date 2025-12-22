LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher to start the week, tracking strong global cues. Sensex and Nifty extended early gains as investors eye Asia, commodities, and Fed signals for direction.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 09:24:03 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning Trader!

Indian markets not only woke up properly but also went through their morning rituals of stretching, smiling, and opening high on the forst day of trading week. Today’s optimism is being questioned as investors watch whether it can really turn into a lasting rally, with global signals flashing green and eyes on Asia, commodities, and the Fed’s cues.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (17 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher in pre-market trade, with Sensex and Nifty showing early gains, indicating a positive start as investors await cues from global and domestic developments.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,274.89, up 345.53 points (+0.41%) in early trade.

  • Nifty 50: 26,078.95, up 112.55 points (+0.43%) at the opening bell.

Indian equities opened firmly higher, with Sensex and Nifty extending early gains as positive global cues and broad-based buying lifted market sentiment at the start of trade.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

  • Asian Markets: Nikkei, Kospi jump ~2% each; sentiment boosted by Wall Street’s tech rally.

  • Gold: Hits record $4,383.73/oz on US rate-cut hopes, safe-haven demand; up 67% YTD.

  • Oil: Prices rise after US intercepts Venezuelan tanker; Brent at $60.91, WTI at $56.92.

  • Rupee: Opens stronger at 89.41/$, up 24 paise from previous close.

Stock Market On Friday

Friday market Wrap: Markets End Strong on Fed Easing Hopes Despite Weekly Losses

The Indian stock markets took a positive turn on Friday after enduring a four-day decline, closing significantly higher on the back of widespread buying. Expectations of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, following softer U.S. inflation data, were among the key factors contributing to the market’s upturn across sectors.

At the close of trading, the Sensex was up 447.55 points, or 0.53 percent, at 84,929.36, while the Nifty gained 150.85 points, or 0.58 percent, to settle above the 25,900 mark at 25,966.40. The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising by around 1 percent each.

Despite Friday’s rally, the Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week in the red, posting losses of about 0.3 percent. Shriram Finance, Max Healthcare and Bharat Electronics emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty, while HCL Technologies and Adani Enterprises were among the laggards.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper….

First published on: Dec 22, 2024 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Asian markets, buisness news, Fed rate cut hopes, Global Market Cues, gold price today, Indian stock market opening, market snapshot, nifty today, oil prices, rupee today, sensex today, stock market today

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

QUICK LINKS