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Home > Business News > Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

Stock Market Today: Indian markets tumbled sharply as Sensex fell 1,456 points and Nifty slipped below 23,400, driven by global jitters, Trump’s Iran comments, crude spike, weak rupee, and broad-based sectoral selling pressure.

Stock market today
Stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 16:01 IST

Stock market Today: Indian markets called it quits mid-party today. The Sensex fell over 1,456 points to 74,559, and the Nifty slipped below 23,400, erasing hope, stop-losses, and likely a few weekend plans. Broader markets didn’t even bother pretending – over 3,200 stocks fell, and traders stared at screens turning red faster than they could react. It was not just a sell-off. From a trader’s perspective, it was emotional damage in real time. Bounces got sold, dips got deeper, and “the bottom is in” aged badly within minutes. Geopolitical noise added some spice too, with Donald Trump’s punchy comments on the Iran peace proposal rattling already jittery global sentiment, while a weaker rupee and sticky crude tightened the screws.

It was not just a red day for many traders; it was one of those days that tested your patience, your confidence, and your risk appetite – and the only green you probably saw was on the VIX chart.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Rupee: Hits fresh record low at 95.63 vs USD, pressured by crude oil and EM currency weakness
  • Oil & Gas: Oil India +7.37%; gains driven by crude rally and royalty cut optimism
  • Broader Markets: Midcaps -2.54%, Smallcaps -3.17%; heavy selling across segments
  • Volatility: India VIX +3.77% at 19.25, indicating elevated market fear
  • Realty: Nifty Realty -4.11%, worst-hit sector amid sharp sell-off
  • IT: Sector under pressure, ended significantly lower
  • Consumer Durables: Broad weakness continues, stocks close in red
  • Private Banks: Declines amid risk-off sentiment
  • Media Stocks: Also end lower in weak market mood

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

You Might Be Interested In
                  • Sensex: 74,559.24 (down 1,456.04 points / 1.92%)
                  • Nifty: 23,429.55 (down 386.30 points / 1.62%)
                  • Broad market sentiment: Weak and risk-off
                  • Heavy selling pressure across sectors
                  • Investors cautious amid volatility

                  Indian equity markets closed sharply lower with Sensex and Nifty slipping nearly 2%, driven by broad-based selling, weak sentiment, and sustained investor caution amid heightened market volatility and global uncertainty.

                            Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                            • ONGC
                            • HINDALCO
                            • SBIN
                            • BHARTIARTL

                            Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                            • ADANIPORTS
                            • SHRIRAMFIN
                            • TECHM
                            • HCLTECH
                            • JIOFIN

                              (With Inputs)

                              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                              Also Read: Delhi Real Estate Boom: South Delhi Luxury Floors Jump 32% As Market Defies Slowdown | Shocking Surge Turns NCR Into Luxury Hotspot

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                              Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters
                              Tags: bsecrude oil spikeIndian stock market crashniftyNSErupee record lowsensextop gainerstop losersTrump Iran comments impact

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                              Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

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                              Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

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                              Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters
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                              Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters
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