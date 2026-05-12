Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

Stock market Today: Indian markets called it quits mid-party today. The Sensex fell over 1,456 points to 74,559, and the Nifty slipped below 23,400, erasing hope, stop-losses, and likely a few weekend plans. Broader markets didn’t even bother pretending – over 3,200 stocks fell, and traders stared at screens turning red faster than they could react. It was not just a sell-off. From a trader’s perspective, it was emotional damage in real time. Bounces got sold, dips got deeper, and “the bottom is in” aged badly within minutes. Geopolitical noise added some spice too, with Donald Trump’s punchy comments on the Iran peace proposal rattling already jittery global sentiment, while a weaker rupee and sticky crude tightened the screws.
It was not just a red day for many traders; it was one of those days that tested your patience, your confidence, and your risk appetite – and the only green you probably saw was on the VIX chart.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
- Rupee: Hits fresh record low at 95.63 vs USD, pressured by crude oil and EM currency weakness
- Oil & Gas: Oil India +7.37%; gains driven by crude rally and royalty cut optimism
- Broader Markets: Midcaps -2.54%, Smallcaps -3.17%; heavy selling across segments
- Volatility: India VIX +3.77% at 19.25, indicating elevated market fear
- Realty: Nifty Realty -4.11%, worst-hit sector amid sharp sell-off
- IT: Sector under pressure, ended significantly lower
- Consumer Durables: Broad weakness continues, stocks close in red
- Private Banks: Declines amid risk-off sentiment
- Media Stocks: Also end lower in weak market mood
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.