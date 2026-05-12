Stock Market In Freefall As Sensex Drops 1,456 Points, Nifty Below 23,500: Trump’s Iran Comments, Crude Spike & Rupee Slide Trigger Global Jitters

Stock market Today: Indian markets called it quits mid-party today. The Sensex fell over 1,456 points to 74,559, and the Nifty slipped below 23,400, erasing hope, stop-losses, and likely a few weekend plans. Broader markets didn’t even bother pretending – over 3,200 stocks fell, and traders stared at screens turning red faster than they could react. It was not just a sell-off. From a trader’s perspective, it was emotional damage in real time. Bounces got sold, dips got deeper, and “the bottom is in” aged badly within minutes. Geopolitical noise added some spice too, with Donald Trump’s punchy comments on the Iran peace proposal rattling already jittery global sentiment, while a weaker rupee and sticky crude tightened the screws.

It was not just a red day for many traders; it was one of those days that tested your patience, your confidence, and your risk appetite – and the only green you probably saw was on the VIX chart.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Rupee: Hits fresh record low at 95.63 vs USD , pressured by crude oil and EM currency weakness

Hits fresh record low at , pressured by crude oil and EM currency weakness Oil & Gas: Oil India +7.37% ; gains driven by crude rally and royalty cut optimism

; gains driven by crude rally and royalty cut optimism Broader Markets: Midcaps -2.54% , Smallcaps -3.17% ; heavy selling across segments

, ; heavy selling across segments Volatility: India VIX +3.77% at 19.25 , indicating elevated market fear

, indicating elevated market fear Realty: Nifty Realty -4.11% , worst-hit sector amid sharp sell-off

Nifty Realty , worst-hit sector amid sharp sell-off IT: Sector under pressure, ended significantly lower

Sector under pressure, ended significantly lower Consumer Durables: Broad weakness continues, stocks close in red

Broad weakness continues, stocks close in red Private Banks: Declines amid risk-off sentiment

Declines amid risk-off sentiment Media Stocks: Also end lower in weak market mood

Stock Market Today At Closing