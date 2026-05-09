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Home > Business News > Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Stock Market Today: India’s stock market opened on May 9, 2026, for a special mock trading session. No real trades took place as exchanges tested systems, emergency readiness, and platform stability in a risk-free environment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 12:35 IST

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Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Stock Market Today:  Dalal Street is open today, but traders can leave their blood pressure monitors at home. The Indian stock market is running a special mock trading session this Saturday, May 9, 2026, meaning plenty of screens, charts, and keyboard action, but no real money changing hands. Think of it as a full-dress rehearsal for the market’s tech systems. Brokers get to test platforms, exchanges check their emergency readiness, and traders enjoy a rare “practice match” without profits or panic. So yes, the bells are ringing at the Dalal Street today, just without the usual market heartbreaks and jackpot moments.

What Is Mock Trading At The Stock Market Today? 

Mock trading, in its essence, is Dalal Street’s practice session, only instead of fire alarms, you get flashing stock charts and frantic keyboard typing. During mock trading, exchanges, brokers, and traders practice on their systems without risking actual money. As no real money is won or lost, there is no penalty for even the biggest trading mistakes. It’s about seeing if platforms can handle technical glitches, outages, and emergency situations without a full-blown crisis. These practice sessions are intended to ensure smoother trading, quicker recovery during outages, and a better-prepared market in general. Think of it as the stock market doing a dress rehearsal before the real show starts.

These drills help ensure:

  • Stable market operations
  • Faster recovery during outages
  • Smooth functioning of trading platforms
  • Better preparedness for real trading days

Complete Mock Trading Day Schedule: From Opening Bell to Final Shutdown On Stock Market Today

Time Session/Event Exchange
9:00 AM – 9:15 AM Regular Market Pre-Open Session (Reference) NSE/BSE
9:15 AM – 3:30 PM Regular Market Trading Hours (Reference) NSE/BSE
9:45 AM – 10:00 AM Block Deal Window NSE
10:00 AM – 10:08 AM Pre-Open Session NSE
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM IPO & Special Securities Pre-Open NSE
10:15 AM onwards Normal Market Opens NSE
10:15 AM – 10:45 AM Login and Setup BSE
10:30 AM onwards Call Auction Session Begins NSE
10:45 AM – 11:00 AM Block Deal Window BSE
11:00 AM onwards Trading for Special Pre-Open Stocks NSE
11:00 AM onwards Pre-Open Session BSE
11:15 AM onwards Continuous Trading Begins BSE
11:30 AM – 12:15 PM Auction Market NSE
12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Settlement Default Window BSE
12:00 PM – 3:30 PM SPOS Continuous Trading BSE
12:30 PM T+0 Market Closing NSE
12:40 PM Trade Modification Ends NSE
1:30 PM – 1:45 PM Afternoon Block Deal Window BSE
3:30 PM – 3:40 PM Closing Process BSE
3:50 PM onwards Final System Closure BSE
4:00 PM Trade Modification Ends (T+1) BSE

Today, Dalal Street is all dressed up with nowhere to trade. The stock market is open only for a mock drill- a practice run where systems are tested but no real money changes hands. Think of it as the market’s tech rehearsal to keep future trading days smooth, fast, and panic-free.

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Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

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Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday
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