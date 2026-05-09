Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street is open today, but traders can leave their blood pressure monitors at home. The Indian stock market is running a special mock trading session this Saturday, May 9, 2026, meaning plenty of screens, charts, and keyboard action, but no real money changing hands. Think of it as a full-dress rehearsal for the market’s tech systems. Brokers get to test platforms, exchanges check their emergency readiness, and traders enjoy a rare “practice match” without profits or panic. So yes, the bells are ringing at the Dalal Street today, just without the usual market heartbreaks and jackpot moments.
What Is Mock Trading At The Stock Market Today?
Mock trading, in its essence, is Dalal Street’s practice session, only instead of fire alarms, you get flashing stock charts and frantic keyboard typing. During mock trading, exchanges, brokers, and traders practice on their systems without risking actual money. As no real money is won or lost, there is no penalty for even the biggest trading mistakes. It’s about seeing if platforms can handle technical glitches, outages, and emergency situations without a full-blown crisis. These practice sessions are intended to ensure smoother trading, quicker recovery during outages, and a better-prepared market in general. Think of it as the stock market doing a dress rehearsal before the real show starts.
These drills help ensure:
- Stable market operations
- Faster recovery during outages
- Smooth functioning of trading platforms
- Better preparedness for real trading days
Complete Mock Trading Day Schedule: From Opening Bell to Final Shutdown On Stock Market Today
|Time
|Session/Event
|Exchange
|9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
|Regular Market Pre-Open Session (Reference)
|NSE/BSE
|9:15 AM – 3:30 PM
|Regular Market Trading Hours (Reference)
|NSE/BSE
|9:45 AM – 10:00 AM
|Block Deal Window
|NSE
|10:00 AM – 10:08 AM
|Pre-Open Session
|NSE
|10:00 AM – 10:45 AM
|IPO & Special Securities Pre-Open
|NSE
|10:15 AM onwards
|Normal Market Opens
|NSE
|10:15 AM – 10:45 AM
|Login and Setup
|BSE
|10:30 AM onwards
|Call Auction Session Begins
|NSE
|10:45 AM – 11:00 AM
|Block Deal Window
|BSE
|11:00 AM onwards
|Trading for Special Pre-Open Stocks
|NSE
|11:00 AM onwards
|Pre-Open Session
|BSE
|11:15 AM onwards
|Continuous Trading Begins
|BSE
|11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|Auction Market
|NSE
|12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
|Settlement Default Window
|BSE
|12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|SPOS Continuous Trading
|BSE
|12:30 PM
|T+0 Market Closing
|NSE
|12:40 PM
|Trade Modification Ends
|NSE
|1:30 PM – 1:45 PM
|Afternoon Block Deal Window
|BSE
|3:30 PM – 3:40 PM
|Closing Process
|BSE
|3:50 PM onwards
|Final System Closure
|BSE
|4:00 PM
|Trade Modification Ends (T+1)
|BSE
Today, Dalal Street is all dressed up with nowhere to trade. The stock market is open only for a mock drill- a practice run where systems are tested but no real money changes hands. Think of it as the market’s tech rehearsal to keep future trading days smooth, fast, and panic-free.
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Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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