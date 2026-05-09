Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street is open today, but traders can leave their blood pressure monitors at home. The Indian stock market is running a special mock trading session this Saturday, May 9, 2026, meaning plenty of screens, charts, and keyboard action, but no real money changing hands. Think of it as a full-dress rehearsal for the market’s tech systems. Brokers get to test platforms, exchanges check their emergency readiness, and traders enjoy a rare “practice match” without profits or panic. So yes, the bells are ringing at the Dalal Street today, just without the usual market heartbreaks and jackpot moments.

What Is Mock Trading At The Stock Market Today?

Mock trading, in its essence, is Dalal Street’s practice session, only instead of fire alarms, you get flashing stock charts and frantic keyboard typing. During mock trading, exchanges, brokers, and traders practice on their systems without risking actual money. As no real money is won or lost, there is no penalty for even the biggest trading mistakes. It’s about seeing if platforms can handle technical glitches, outages, and emergency situations without a full-blown crisis. These practice sessions are intended to ensure smoother trading, quicker recovery during outages, and a better-prepared market in general. Think of it as the stock market doing a dress rehearsal before the real show starts.

These drills help ensure:

Stable market operations

Faster recovery during outages

Smooth functioning of trading platforms

Better preparedness for real trading days

Complete Mock Trading Day Schedule: From Opening Bell to Final Shutdown On Stock Market Today



Time Session/Event Exchange 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM Regular Market Pre-Open Session (Reference) NSE/BSE 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM Regular Market Trading Hours (Reference) NSE/BSE 9:45 AM – 10:00 AM Block Deal Window NSE 10:00 AM – 10:08 AM Pre-Open Session NSE 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM IPO & Special Securities Pre-Open NSE 10:15 AM onwards Normal Market Opens NSE 10:15 AM – 10:45 AM Login and Setup BSE 10:30 AM onwards Call Auction Session Begins NSE 10:45 AM – 11:00 AM Block Deal Window BSE 11:00 AM onwards Trading for Special Pre-Open Stocks NSE 11:00 AM onwards Pre-Open Session BSE 11:15 AM onwards Continuous Trading Begins BSE 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM Auction Market NSE 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Settlement Default Window BSE 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM SPOS Continuous Trading BSE 12:30 PM T+0 Market Closing NSE 12:40 PM Trade Modification Ends NSE 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM Afternoon Block Deal Window BSE 3:30 PM – 3:40 PM Closing Process BSE 3:50 PM onwards Final System Closure BSE 4:00 PM Trade Modification Ends (T+1) BSE

Today, Dalal Street is all dressed up with nowhere to trade. The stock market is open only for a mock drill- a practice run where systems are tested but no real money changes hands. Think of it as the market’s tech rehearsal to keep future trading days smooth, fast, and panic-free.

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