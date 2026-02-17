Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Feels The Heat, Nifty Stays Below 25,600 In Opening Hour And Sensex Slides Over 200 Points

Dalal Street started Tuesday’s session on a cautious note, with benchmark indices declining in early trade following Monday’s strong recovery. The Nifty remained below 25,600, while the Sensex faced selling pressure during the first hour as investors monitored mixed global cues and stock-specific movements.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (17 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Sensex: Down 37.04 points (0.04%) at 83,240.11

Down 37.04 points (0.04%) at 83,240.11 Nifty: Down 89.75 points (0.35%) at 25,593

Stock Market Opening Bell Sensex: Down 208.50 points (0.25%) at 83,068.65

Down 208.50 points (0.25%) at 83,068.65 Nifty: Down 87.85 points (0.34%) at 25,594.90

Down 87.85 points (0.34%) at 25,594.90 Market Breadth: 1,014 advances | 1,111 declines | 157 unchanged

1,014 advances | 1,111 declines | 157 unchanged Top Gainers: Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, L&T, InterGlobe Aviation, ONGC

Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, L&T, InterGlobe Aviation, ONGC Top Losers: Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, Trent, Grasim Industries, Cipla Indian markets opened marginally lower on February 17, with Nifty slipping below 25,600. Mixed market breadth and sectoral volatility marked early trade, as select heavyweights gained while metal and financial stocks declined.

Stocks To Watch Today

Cochin Shipyard : Declared L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. Estimated order value around ₹5,000 crore.

: Declared L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. Estimated order value around ₹5,000 crore. JSW Infrastructure : Board meeting on February 20 to consider fundraising via QIP, rights issue, or other permissible methods.

: Board meeting on February 20 to consider fundraising via QIP, rights issue, or other permissible methods. Embassy Developments : MahaRERA approval for Phase 1 of Embassy Serenity, Alibaug (₹400 crore GDV).

: MahaRERA approval for Phase 1 of Embassy Serenity, Alibaug (₹400 crore GDV). Delhivery : Partnering with RIDEV to deploy 150 EVs across key cities.

: Partnering with RIDEV to deploy 150 EVs across key cities. Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products to form majority-owned JV with Nigeria’s TGI Group to expand global footprint.

Stock Market On Monday

Market on Monday | Bulls Roar Back as Nifty Crosses 25,600, Sensex Jumps 650 Points

After a two-day slump, Dalal Street decided it had enough of the blues. The Nifty crossed 25,600 and the Sensex jumped 650 points, leading benchmark indices to stage a strong recovery on February 16. Power, energy, realty, and financial stocks flipped the switch on market optimism, did you catch the rally?

The Sensex closed at 83,277.15, up 0.79%, while the Nifty gained 0.83% to settle at 25,682.75. Broader markets showed relatively weaker performance, with midcaps rising 0.5% and smallcaps remaining flat. Power Grid, Coal India, and HDFC Bank led the charge, while auto and media stocks hit the brakes.