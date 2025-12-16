LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty started lower on December 16, tracking weak global cues and oil volatility. Key stocks like SBI, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Zydus Lifesciences are in focus as markets navigate cautious sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 16, 2025 09:29:02 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian markets opened cautiously on Tuesday, December 16, with Sensex and Nifty slipping in pre-opening and opening trade amid weak global cues, oil volatility, and subdued investor sentiment. Key stocks, global signals, and sectoral performance will guide the market’s direction today.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (16 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,025.61, down 187.75 points or 0.22%

  • Nifty 50: 25,951.50, down 75.80 points or 0.29%

Indian markets opened on a cautious note in pre-opening trade, with Sensex and Nifty both slipping into the red, reflecting weak global cues and subdued investor sentiment early in the session.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,939.44, down 273.92 points or 0.32%

  • Nifty 50: 25,933.10, down 94.20 points or 0.36%

Indian markets opened lower on Tuesday, December 16, with Sensex and Nifty slipping into the red. Weak global cues and cautious investor sentiment weighed on early trading, signaling a cautious start to the day.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Cues

  • Wall Street closed lower on Monday: Dow down 41.49 points (0.09%), S&P 500 down 10.90 points (0.16%), Nasdaq down 137.76 points (0.59%)

  • Investors await key US economic data, including November nonfarm payrolls

  • Fed candidates’ reports and policymaker commentary being closely watched for interest rate cues

Asia-Pacific Markets

  • Asian equities opened lower; Nikkei and Kospi down ~1% each

  • Hang Seng dropped 1.5%

  • GIFT Nifty signals a flat start

Oil & Commodities

  • Brent crude down 24 cents (0.40%) at $60.32/bbl

  • WTI crude down 22 cents (0.39%) at $56.60/bbl

  • Oil fell amid Ukraine peace deal hopes and weak China data

  • Gold pared gains; silver extended upmove

Currency

  • U.S. dollar near two-month low; dollar index down 0.2% at 98.261

  • Indian rupee opens at fresh all-time low 90.81 per USD

Futures / Pre-Opening

  • US futures down as traders await payroll report

  • Global risk-off sentiment weighs on Asian and Indian markets

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

  • State Bank of India (SBI): To sign a €150 million line of credit with KfW for climate-friendly energy projects; Ravi Ranjan appointed as Managing Director. Also launched YONO 2.0 to take on UPI majors.

  • Can Fin Homes: Board approved reappointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD & CEO for two years from March 18, 2026; interim dividend of ₹7 per share declared.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Senores Pharmaceuticals: Approved acquisition of 100% stake in Apnar Pharma in two tranches.

  • Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA accepted NDA resubmission for CUTX-101; new PDUFA date set for January 14, 2026.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo,…

Stock Market On Monday

On Monday, December 15, Indian benchmark indices started the week with caution and volatility, snapping their two-day winning streak, but the Nifty was able to stay above the important level of 26,000. At the end of the day, the Sensex decreased by 54.30 points, or 0.06%, to 85,213.36, and the Nifty decreased by 19.65 points, or 0.08%, to 26,027.30.

The broader market showed mixed performance, with the BSE midcap index remaining unchanged and smallcaps leading with a gain of 0.4%. InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, HCL Technologies, HUL, and Trent were the top gainers, while ONGC, M&M, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, and JSW Steel dragged down the indices. 

Among the sectors, PSU banks, media, IT, FMCG, and consumer durables gained, while auto, pharma, and telecom stocks lost ground.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
First published on: Dec 16, 2025 9:29 AM IST
