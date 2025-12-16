Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

On Monday, December 15, Indian benchmark indices started the week with caution and volatility, snapping their two-day winning streak, but the Nifty was able to stay above the important level of 26,000. At the end of the day, the Sensex decreased by 54.30 points, or 0.06%, to 85,213.36, and the Nifty decreased by 19.65 points, or 0.08%, to 26,027.30.

The broader market showed mixed performance, with the BSE midcap index remaining unchanged and smallcaps leading with a gain of 0.4%. InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, HCL Technologies, HUL, and Trent were the top gainers, while ONGC, M&M, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, and JSW Steel dragged down the indices.

Among the sectors, PSU banks, media, IT, FMCG, and consumer durables gained, while auto, pharma, and telecom stocks lost ground.