Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Markets Take A Holiday! Are Bullish Gains Waiting In 2026?

Stock Market Today: Markets Take A Holiday! Are Bullish Gains Waiting In 2026?

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets were closed on December 25 for Christmas, with limited MCX activity. December 24 saw minor declines in Sensex and Nifty. Analysts expect potential 2026 highs driven by corporate earnings and AI.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 25, 2025 10:19:16 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Markets Closed On December 25 For Christmas

The Indian stock markets remain close today, December 25, and will resume trading on Friday, December 26, 2025. This marks the final market holiday of the year. The two main stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will remain closed for the entire day and will return to normal operations on Friday. Trading in the rupee is also suspended today.

MCX Trading Hours on December 25

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will not operate during the morning session as it is a Christmas holiday on the commodities side. The exchange will open again later in the day, with the evening session starting at 5:00 PM, allowing only limited activity in the commodity market.

Will The Stock Market Show Invetors New Highs In New Year?

Get ready, investors! The stock market is gearing up to surprise us with new highs in 2026. Major investment banks are optimistic, pointing to strong corporate earnings and the growing impact of AI on the economy. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a festive-season lurker, it looks like Dalal Street has plans to keep the excitement rolling. Keep your eyes peeled, portfolios ready, and maybe a cup of coffee in hand, 2026 could be the year of bullish surprises!

Stock Market Yesterday, Market Wrap | December 24: Sensex, Nifty Fall Before Holidays

Dalal Street ended the week unsure of what to do just before Christmas, as the main indicators finished slightly down with very little market action and no new domestic triggers. On Wednesday, December 24, the Sensex went down by 116 points, or 0.14%, to close at 85,408.70. The Nifty 50 experienced a smaller drop of 35 points, or 0.13%, and finished at 26,142.10.

The wider market was also affected by declining sentiment through profit booking. The BSE Midcap index decreased by 0.37%, and the Smallcap index was 0.14% down at the close, due to selling in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

In terms of sectors, the overall sentiment remained quite negative. Nifty Media was up by 0.44%, Realty rose by 0.17%, and Metal gained 0.15%, but the majority of sectors were in the red. Nifty Oil & Gas posted a loss of 0.76%, Pharma and IT declined by 0.51% each, and the Nifty Bank index fell by 0.20% to settle at 59,183.60.

On the technical front, analysts pointed out ongoing consolidation and the possibility of the market remaining in a range as investors wait for new incentives after the holiday break.

Fact Of The Day Abouts Stock Market Today

A very interesting and amusing market fact is that the only day in December when Dalal Street is silent is Christmas! The next break after 14 holidays is the Republic Day holiday on January 26, 2026. Traders, celebrate your holidays!
First published on: Dec 25, 2025 10:19 AM IST
