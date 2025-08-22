Stock Market Meltdown Sends Sensex and Nifty Tumbling: Key Reasons Behind Today’s Sudden Fall

Stock Market Today: The Stock Market Crashed In Intraday trading Today, What Happened And What To Watch?

The Indian stock market saw a sharp decline on Friday, August 22, in intraday trading. This sent the key benchmarks suffering significant losses during that period. Although later the inidces started recovering towrds the closing of the market.0

The Sensex fell over 600 points (0.74%) to reach an intraday low of 81,393, while the Nifty 50 slipped 0.76% to hit 24,893.

Let’s see what caused this sudden fall?

According to experst, Profit booking across various sectors played a major role today, as investors decided to lock in gains after recent rallies. At the same time, mixed global cues kept market participants on edge.

But here’s the big factor: everyone is closely watching the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. It would be a good option to stay alert and keep an eye on Powell’s speech, it could set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw relatively smaller losses compared to the benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined by up to 0.5% during the session.

As of 12:30 PM on August 22: The Sensex was down 512 points or 0.62%, trading at 81,488. The Nifty 50 was down 162 points or 0.65%, trading at 24,922.



5 Reasons Behind The Stock Market Crash Today

People Are Booking Profits

The Sensex went up a lot in the last few days, so now people are selling to take profits, which is making the market fall.

USA May Add More Tariffs

The US President might add more taxes (called tariffs) on Indian goods. This is making investors worried.

Big US Speech Today

The head of the US Fed, Mr. Jerome Powell, is giving an important speech today. People are waiting to hear what he says about the economy.

Big Companies Not Doing Well

Some big companies like banks and IT firms didn’t earn as much money as expected, so their shares are going down.

Russia-Ukraine Fight Is Getting Worse

The war between Russia and Ukraine is getting worse again, and that’s making oil prices go up. This is bad for India because we buy a lot of oil.

Stock Market For The Whole Week

Market on Thursday: Sixth Straight Day of Gains, But Nifty Slips Below 25,100

On August 21, Indian markets extended their winning streak for the sixth straight session, with a strong start in the morning. However, the Nifty failed to hold above the 25,100 mark due to profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex ended 142.87 points higher at 82,000.71, while the Nifty closed up 33.20 points at 25,083.75. Pharma and realty stocks led the gains, while FMCG and auto sectors dragged. But today, it seems the streak would end on a negative note, breaking the trend of the past few days. This ends the week on a curious edge, with investors unsure of how markets will react on Monday after a few key global events unfold over the weekend. Monday may bring caution and act as a disclaimer in itself.

