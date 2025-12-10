LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Mixed Start as Traders Eye Global Cues, Corporate Moves, and Key Insights Ahead of Today’s Market

Stock Market Today: Markets open cautiously on December 10, 2025, with mixed pre-opening cues. Traders eye global signals, Fed decisions, and corporate updates as Sensex dips slightly and Nifty50 shows marginal gains.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 09:20:55 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!  Get your coffee ready guys, for December 10, 2025, is going to be a rollercoaster ride in the market!
The pre-opening jitters indicate that Sensex is slightly down while Nifty50 is up, suggesting a start that is not very enthusiastic but inquisitive. The whole trading community is alert to the foreign market signals, the Federal Reserve’s decisions, and the companies’ news, and they are all wondering which way the market will go. Will it be a wild tiger or a quiet cat? The day holds action, surprises, and perhaps a few “aha” moments for those who are prepared to surf the market waves, whether they are the blue-chip stocks or the fast-growing ones, like the e-commerce stars.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (10 December, 2025)

Stock Market Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,607.49, down 58.79 points (−0.069%)

  • Nifty50: 25,864.05, up 24.40 points (+0.094%)

Pre-opening market trends show mixed sentiment with Sensex slightly down and Nifty50 marginally higher. Traders await cues from global markets and key economic updates to guide today’s opening session.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,678.38, up 12.10 points (+0.014%)

  • Nifty50: 25,845.40, up 5.75 points (+0.022%)

At today’s market open, indices show a marginal positive start with Sensex and Nifty slightly higher. Traders await cues from global markets, economic data, and key corporate developments to set the tone.

Stocks To Watch Today

Power & Utilities

  • Tata Power: Commissioned 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh line enabling evacuation of 1,000 MW hydropower to northern states.

Metals & Mining

  • Nalco: Board approves awarding Pottangi Bauxite Mines MDO contract to Dilip Buildcon; base mining charge ₹423/ton for 25 years.

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

  • Anupam Rasayan: To acquire Jayhawk Fine Chemicals (US) for $150 million; EPS-accretive.

    Stock Market On Tuesday

    A Quick Wrap-Up

    It was a rollercoaster for Indian markets on Tuesday, December 9! The Sensex slipped 436.41 points (0.51%) to 84,666.28, and Nifty fell 120.9 points (0.47%) to 25,839.65, marking a second consecutive day in the red. Broader indices stole the spotlight, with BSE midcaps rising 0.6% and smallcaps climbing 1.3%. Biggest Nifty losers? Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Interglobe Aviation. Titans like Titan, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, and Bharat Electronics held their ground. IT, auto, and metals lagged, while realty, telecom, capital goods, and PSU banks cheered. Yesterday’s market drama is over, stay tuned for today!

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
    First published on: Dec 10, 2025 9:20 AM IST
