Stock Market Today: Mixed Start as Traders Eye Global Cues, Corporate Moves, and Key Insights Ahead of Today’s Market

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders! Get your coffee ready guys, for December 10, 2025, is going to be a rollercoaster ride in the market!

The pre-opening jitters indicate that Sensex is slightly down while Nifty50 is up, suggesting a start that is not very enthusiastic but inquisitive. The whole trading community is alert to the foreign market signals, the Federal Reserve’s decisions, and the companies’ news, and they are all wondering which way the market will go. Will it be a wild tiger or a quiet cat? The day holds action, surprises, and perhaps a few “aha” moments for those who are prepared to surf the market waves, whether they are the blue-chip stocks or the fast-growing ones, like the e-commerce stars.