Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open flat-to-firm on 27 January 2026, with Nifty near 25,100 and Sensex at 81,711. Pre-opening gains indicate cautious optimism; Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and Waaree Renewable are key stocks.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 27, 2026 09:32:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian markets started the day on January 27, 2026, with Nifty trading at 25,100 and Sensex remaining unchanged at 81,711.81. The pre-opening gains reflected positive market sentiment, supported by Q3 earnings results and global market indicators. Investors are monitoring three main factors: corporate results, India-EU trade developments, and market volatility following Friday’s sharp declines.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (27 January, 2026)

Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Nifty 50: Opens around 25,100

    • Sensex: Flat at 81,711.81

    • Market Sentiment: Neutral start, limited movement observed in early trades

    Indian markets start the day on a flat note; Nifty opens near 25,100 and Sensex trades around 81,711.81, signaling cautious investor sentiment with minimal pre-opening momentum.

    Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex: Up 457.27 points (+0.56%) at 81,994.97

    • Nifty 50: Up 63.25 points (+0.25%) at 25,111.90

    • Market Breadth: 7 shares advanced, 2 shares declined, 4,161 shares unchanged

    • Market Sentiment: Firm start as indices show positive pre-opening momentum

    Indian markets opened on a firm note; Sensex up 457 points and Nifty 50 gains 63 points in pre-opening. Positive sentiment with broad market largely unchanged, signaling cautious optimism.

      Stocks To Watch Today

        • Axis Bank Q3: Profit +3% YoY to ₹6,489.6 crore; NII +5% to ₹14,286.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.40%; Net NPA 0.42%.
        • JSW Steel Q3: Profit +198% YoY to ₹2,139 crore; Sequential growth +31.8%.
        • Waaree Renewable Technologies: Acquiring 55% stake in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore.
        • Zydus Lifesciences: US FDA inspection concluded with 3 observations.

        Stock Market On Friday

        Market on Friday: Sensex Dips, Nifty Struggles Near 25,050

        The investors received their reality check on Friday because the market failed to maintain its Thursday recovery. The Sensex index dropped 770 points to 81,537.70, while the Nifty index decreased 241 points to 25,048.65, which demonstrated that market fluctuations continued to dominate trading activities. Midcaps and smallcaps felt the pinch harder because they experienced a 1.5 to 2 percent drop in value. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, and Cipla led the stock market losses, while Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Hindalco, and HUL defended their positions. Sectoral pain was presented throughout the market because all capital goods, power, realty, PSU banks, and media sectors ended the day with losses, a turbulent Friday before a holiday breather!

        (With Input)

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:32 AM IST
        QUICK LINKS