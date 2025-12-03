Stock Market Today: Nifty at 26,037, Sensex at 85,193 – Global Cues Spur Early Gains

And that was a wrap from Tuesday’s rather moody market session. Nifty had slipped below 26,000 and Sensex had shed over 500 points, setting the tone for a day painted entirely in red, yes, every single sector had joined the decline.

The rupee had added its own drama by hitting yet another record low, while midcaps and smallcaps hadn’t managed to hold their ground either.

The Nifty’s laggards’ list had seen big names like InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank dragging sentiment lower.

Thankfully, a few bright spots, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, SBI Life, and Maruti Suzuki, had offered some colour to an otherwise lacklustre day. All in all, Tuesday’s market had felt like a long sigh, the kind investors take before hoping for a better tomorrow.