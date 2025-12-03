LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Nifty at 26,037, Sensex at 85,193 – Global Cues Spur Early Gains

Stock Market Today: Nifty at 26,037, Sensex at 85,193 – Global Cues Spur Early Gains

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Tuesday’s red session, tracking global cues, early domestic sentiment, and key stocks in infrastructure, FMCG, banking, and tech sectors, while FII-DII flows shaped trading.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 3, 2025 09:43:43 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian market kicked off Wednesday on a cautiously upbeat note, with Nifty at 26,037.90 and Sensex at 85,193.87. After Tuesday’s red-tinged slump, investors seemed to stretch and yawn, eyeing global cues, Wall Street’s tech rebound, and Asian markets. Domestic updates, from infrastructure projects to corporate moves, added spice to the mix. Some sectors were the early cheerleaders, while others stayed in snooze mode. It’s a day to watch, wait, and see which way the market drama unfolds!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (1 December, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Nifty: 26,004.90, down 27.30 points (0.10%)

  • Sensex: 85,150.64, down 491.26 points (0.57%)

  • Early trading shows cautious sentiment ahead of key global and domestic cues.

Nifty and Sensex opened lower in pre-market, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as traders awaited domestic and global cues, with Nifty at 26,004.90 and Sensex at 85,150.64.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Nifty: 26,037.90, up 5.70 points (0.022%)

  • Sensex: 85,193.87, up 55.59 points (0.065%)

  • Markets opened mildly higher, tracking global cues and positive early sentiment among investors.

Nifty and Sensex opened slightly higher with Nifty at 26,037.90 and Sensex at 85,193.87, showing cautious optimism as investors assessed global cues and early domestic market sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Construction

  • RPP Infra Projects: Received ₹25.99 crore LOA for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Tirupathur Road (SH-60).
  • Hudco: Targeting a larger role in financing ULBs under the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Bikaji Foods International: Invested an additional $250,000 in its US subsidiary; FY25 turnover stood at $1.77 million.

Cement & Materials

  • India Cements: Indonesian and Singaporean arms to divest entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo for IDR 10 billion (–₹5.2 crore).

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

    Asian Markets

    • Nikkei up 0.7%, Kospi up 1%, trading in tight ranges as investors awaited fresh triggers.

    • Broader Asia tracked Wall Street’s tech-led rebound.

    US Markets

    • Major indices logged a sixth gain in seven sessions, driven by technology stocks.

    • Traders remained confident of a Fed rate cut next week.

    • US futures traded slightly higher in early Asia.

    Currencies

    • Dollar steady ahead of the Fed meeting.

    • Australian dollar briefly hit a three-week high before easing post-GDP.

    • Euro held above its 50-day moving average; yen steady at 155.70 per dollar.

    Bonds

    • US 10-year Treasury yield flat at 4.09%.

    Commodities

    • Gold edged lower on profit-booking.

    • Oil prices fell for a second day amid oversupply concerns and Ukraine peace-effort watch.

    • Brent at $62.32; WTI at $58.52.

    Cryptocurrency

    • Bitcoin rebounded, reclaiming the $90,000 level.

    Flows (FIIs/DIIs)

    • FIIs net sold ₹3,642 crore; DIIs net bought ₹4,646 crore on December 2.

    • YTD: FIIs net sold ₹2.62 lakh crore; DIIs net bought ₹7.13 lakh crore.

      Stock Market Tuesday

      And that was a wrap from Tuesday’s rather moody market session. Nifty had slipped below 26,000 and Sensex had shed over 500 points, setting the tone for a day painted entirely in red, yes, every single sector had joined the decline.

      The rupee had added its own drama by hitting yet another record low, while midcaps and smallcaps hadn’t managed to hold their ground either.

      The Nifty’s laggards’ list had seen big names like InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank dragging sentiment lower.

      Thankfully, a few bright spots, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, SBI Life, and Maruti Suzuki, had offered some colour to an otherwise lacklustre day. All in all, Tuesday’s market had felt like a long sigh, the kind investors take before hoping for a better tomorrow.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      First published on: Dec 3, 2025 9:18 AM IST
