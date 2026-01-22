LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits 25,401, Sensex Gains Over 700 Points On Global Cues & Key Results

Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits 25,401, Sensex Gains Over 700 Points On Global Cues & Key Results

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened strong on January 22, 2026, with Sensex and Nifty bouncing back after Wednesday’s losses. Positive global cues, sectoral momentum, and key quarterly results drove renewed investor optimism.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 22, 2026 09:39:44 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
The stock market in India got off to a bright start today, January 22, 2026, as the main benchmarks recovered after Wednesday’s bearish session. The Sensex and Nifty 50 rose sharply in pre-opening trade and continued to gain at the opening bell, signaling revived investor optimism and positive cues from global markets. IT, FMCG, and energy stocks contributed to the market’s upbeat mood, along with key quarterly results and institutional activity. Traders on Dalal Street are keenly watching momentum, sectoral trends, and top movers to guide today’s trading.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (22 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Stock Market @ 9:30 AM

    • Nifty 50: 25,401.10, 243.60 (0.97%) today

    • Sensex: 82,694.41, 784.77 (0.96%) today

    Indian markets bounced back strongly today, with Nifty rising nearly 1% to 25,401 and Sensex gaining 785 points to 82,694, reflecting positive global cues and renewed investor optimism.

      Stocks To Watch Today

      • Coforge, Cyient, Le Travenues Technology, Mphasis, Tanla Platforms, CAMS: Quarterly results today.
      • Adani Green Energy: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE buys 10 lakh shares at ₹883.30; Societe Generale buys 5.49 lakh shares at ₹879.50 from BNP Paribas.
      • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bajaj Consumer Care, V-Mart Retail: Quarterly results today.
      • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs license agreement for Lemon Tree Premier, Omkareshwar (85 rooms), Madhya Pradesh.

      Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

      Stock Market On Wednesday

      Wednesday Wrap: Markets Extend Losing Streak

      Dalal Street went through another difficult day on Wednesday, with the Sensex giving up 271 points to 81,909 and the Nifty falling below the significant 25,200 level to 25,157.50, marking a three-session losing streak. Weak global market cues, including political tensions in Greenland and a Japanese government bond sell-off, kept investors nervous. Midcap and Smallcap stocks dropped approximately 1% each, and most sectors closed down, except for metals and oil & gas, which managed to stay positive. Pharmaceuticals, information technology, private banks, real estate, and public sector banks were the main drag. Top losers included Trent, Bharat Electronics, and ICICI Bank, while Eternal and JSW Steel were among the few that managed to shine.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

      Read More: Income Tax Refund Delays 2026: Why Your Money Is Still…

      First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:39 AM IST
      Tags: Dalal StreetGlobal Market CuesIndian equitiesIndian stock market todayJanuary 22 2026nifty-50Pre Opening Marketsensexstock market gainsstock market todaytop stocks to watch

