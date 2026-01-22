LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets eye a positive start as Q3FY26 earnings, global cues, and Wall Street rally boost sentiment; key stocks include banks, IT, energy, metals, pharma, real estate, and consumer sectors.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 22, 2026 09:10:27 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s Dive Into The Charts Now!

The Indian stock market is all set to receive some early benefits to the tune of the Q3FY26 of the positive global cues, which are expected to influence the indices like Sensex and Nifty 50 positively.

GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up start; the bulls are questioned whether they are ready to take the lead or just warming up, being 180 points higher over the previous close at 25,358.5 at 7:30 AM. The markets in Asia-Pacific also recovered from the previous day’s fall, thanks to Wall Street’s rally, which was spurred by US President Trump’s more conciliatory approach regarding the Greenland tariffs.

He also gave investors a double-aided reassurance: “No military power will be involved,” plus hinting at the “setting up of a future deal” moment with NATO’s Sec. Gen. Mark Rutte. Among the stock indices, South Korea’s Kospi was the leader of the pack, gaining 1.62% and going above the 5,000 mark for a moment; meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei moved up by 1.07% and Topix by 0.79%, even though their exports fell slightly below the expected figure. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.63%, and the US stock market shared its uptrend with Dow +1.21%, S&P 500 +1.16%, Nasdaq +1.18%, the most critical question for Dalal Street is: will this worldwide positivity be seen reflected in the Indian markets in the form of real profits today?

Stocks To Watch Today

Banks & Financials

  • Bandhan Bank, Indian Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Shriram Finance, IIFL Finance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Quarterly results today.

  • Bank of India Q3 (Standalone YoY): Profit +7.5% to ₹2,704.7 crore; Net interest income +6.4% to ₹6,460.7 crore; Provisions +89.6% to ₹576 crore; Gross NPA 2.26%, Net NPA 0.60%.

  • PNB Housing Finance Q3 (Standalone YoY): Profit +10.5% to ₹521 crore; Net interest income +12.8% to ₹757 crore.

  • Shriram Finance: Fitch places ratings on Rating Watch Positive after MUFG Bank acquires 20% stake.

Aviation & Travel

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Results today.

IT & Technology

  • Coforge, Cyient, Le Travenues Technology, Mphasis, Tanla Platforms, CAMS: Quarterly results today.

Energy & Utilities

  • Adani Energy, Adani Total Gas, Premier Energies, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): Results today.

  • HPCL Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +57.7% to ₹4,011.4 crore; Revenue +4.1% to ₹1.15 lakh crore.

  • Waaree Energies Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +115.6% to ₹1,062.5 crore; Revenue +118.8% to ₹7,565 crore.

  • CESC Green Power: MoU with UP government for 3 GW solar cell and module plant, 60 MW solar power plant, total investment ₹3,800 crore.

  • Adani Green Energy: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE buys 10 lakh shares at ₹883.30; Societe Generale buys 5.49 lakh shares at ₹879.50 from BNP Paribas.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit −14.4% to ₹1,209.8 crore; Revenue +4.4% to ₹8,726.8 crore.

  • Biocon: Acquires remaining 7.18 crore shares of Biocon Biologics from Mylan for $200 million, raising stake to ~98% on fully diluted basis.

  • Syngene International: Results today.

Consumer & FMCG

  • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bajaj Consumer Care, V-Mart Retail: Quarterly results today.

  • Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +83.2% to ₹46.4 crore; Revenue +30.6% to ₹306 crore.

  • Radico Khaitan: Results today.

  • Eternal Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +72.9% to ₹102 crore; Revenue +202% to ₹16,315 crore; CEO change: Deepinder Goyal resigns as MD & CEO, appointed Vice Chairman; Albinder Singh Dhindsa appointed CEO.

Metals & Manufacturing

  • Jindal Stainless Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +26.6% to ₹828.8 crore; Revenue +6.2% to ₹10,517.6 crore.

  • KEI Industries Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +42.5% to ₹234.9 crore; Revenue +19.5% to ₹2,954.7 crore.

  • Gravita India Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +25.3% to ₹97.7 crore; Revenue +2.1% to ₹1,017.1 crore.

Real Estate & Hospitality

  • DLF, Anant Raj, Lemon Tree Hotels: Results today.

  • Anant Raj Q3 (Consolidated YoY): Profit +30.8% to ₹144.3 crore; Revenue +20% to ₹641.6 crore.

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs license agreement for Lemon Tree Premier, Omkareshwar (85 rooms), Madhya Pradesh.

Miscellaneous / Others

  • Restaurant Brands Asia: 238 Plan Associates sold 33.88 lakh shares; MIT offloaded 1.17 crore shares at ₹63.31 each.

  • RBL Bank: BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 60 lakh shares at ₹296 from BNP Paribas.

  • Rama Steel Tubes & Valiant Communications: Bulk deals executed by Shankar Sharma.

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital

Stock Trades Ex-Dividend / Ex-Split

  • D B Corp: Ex-dividend

  • United Van Der Horst: Ex-date for split

Stocks Out of F&O Ban

  • SAIL

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:09 AM IST
QUICK LINKS