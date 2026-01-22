Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s Dive Into The Charts Now!

The Indian stock market is all set to receive some early benefits to the tune of the Q3FY26 of the positive global cues, which are expected to influence the indices like Sensex and Nifty 50 positively.

GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up start; the bulls are questioned whether they are ready to take the lead or just warming up, being 180 points higher over the previous close at 25,358.5 at 7:30 AM. The markets in Asia-Pacific also recovered from the previous day’s fall, thanks to Wall Street’s rally, which was spurred by US President Trump’s more conciliatory approach regarding the Greenland tariffs.

He also gave investors a double-aided reassurance: “No military power will be involved,” plus hinting at the “setting up of a future deal” moment with NATO’s Sec. Gen. Mark Rutte. Among the stock indices, South Korea’s Kospi was the leader of the pack, gaining 1.62% and going above the 5,000 mark for a moment; meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei moved up by 1.07% and Topix by 0.79%, even though their exports fell slightly below the expected figure. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.63%, and the US stock market shared its uptrend with Dow +1.21%, S&P 500 +1.16%, Nasdaq +1.18%, the most critical question for Dalal Street is: will this worldwide positivity be seen reflected in the Indian markets in the form of real profits today?