LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Stock Market Today: Markets start the day on a positive note with strong global tech cues, steady pre-open gains, and active sector movements. Investors track Nvidia-driven optimism, Asian strength, and domestic inflows as momentum builds.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 20, 2025 09:25:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Stock Market Today: Kick off your trading day with a quick pulse-check on the markets. From a tech-powered global rally to a steady start on Dalal Street, today’s action is already heating up. Pre-open cues look upbeat, sector buzz is strong, and big movers are lining up.

Ready to dive into the market maze?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 November, 2025)

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM)
            • Sensex (9:15 AM): 85,345.84, up 159.38 points (0.19%)
            • Nifty (9:15 AM): 26,103.20, up 50.55 points (0.19%)

            Markets opened steady with mild gains, as both Sensex and Nifty inched up 0.19 percent. Early trade reflects cautious optimism, supported by global cues and broad-based strength in key sectors.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            IT And Technology

            • Infosys: ₹18,000-crore buyback opens today; 100 million shares at ₹1,800 each till November 26.
            • Info Edge India: Chintan Thakkar resigns as Whole-time Director and CFO; Ambarish Raghuvanshi appointed interim CFO from November 20.

            Energy And Power

            • Reliance Power: Board approves creation of Board of Management for stronger governance and agility.
            • NTPC Green Energy: Signs MoU with Singareni Collieries for renewable projects including solar, wind, hybrid, green hydrogen and mobility.
            • Godawari Power and Ispat: Invests ₹124.95 crore in subsidiary for setting up 10 GWh battery storage plant.

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo

                Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets

                  Global Markets Overview

                  • US markets ended a choppy session higher:

                    • Dow Jones +47.03 pts (0.10%) at 46,138.77

                    • S&P 500 +24.84 pts (0.38%) at 6,642.16

                    • Nasdaq +131.38 pts (0.59%) at 22,564.23

                  • Dow and S&P 500 snapped their losing streak.

                  • US futures trade higher as Nvidia lifts sentiment.

                  • FOMC minutes show division among Fed members.

                  • US 10-year yield steady near 4.1 percent.

                  • September non-farm payrolls data expected today.

                  • Gold edges higher on risk aversion ahead of key US data.

                  • Oil declines on signs of renewed effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

                  Tech and AI Sector

                  • Nvidia delivers stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

                  • Nvidia shares rise nearly 5 percent in extended trading.

                  • Q4 sales guidance beats forecasts.

                  • Nvidia expects about 65 billion dollars in Q4 revenue.

                  Asian Markets

                  • Asia opens higher following Nvidia’s earnings beat.

                  • Japan’s Nikkei surges nearly 4 percent on chip stock rally.

                  • GIFT Nifty indicates a positive open around 26,100.

                  India: FII and DII Flow

                  • FIIs net buy equities worth ₹1,581 crore on November 19.

                  • DIIs net buy equities worth ₹1,360 crore on the same day.

                  • During the session:

                    • FIIs bought ₹14,775 crore and sold ₹13,194 crore.

                    • DIIs bought ₹13,904 crore and sold ₹12,544 crore.

                  • Year-to-date flows:

                    • FIIs remain net sellers of ₹2.53 lakh crore.

                    • DIIs remain net buyers of ₹6.79 lakh crore.

                  Stock Market Wednesday

                  Wednesday Wrap | Nifty back above the 26,000

                  And that’s a wrap from yesterday’s market action, a session that happily wiped away Tuesday’s blues. The bulls showed up right on cue, lifting the Nifty back above the 26,000 mark and sending the Sensex soaring 513 points to close at 85,186. IT and financials led the charge, proving once again that when tech wakes up happy, the whole market gets a mood boost.

                  Broader markets, however, marched to their own rhythm, Midcaps inched up 0.3% while Smallcaps slipped 0.4%. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank continued its record-breaking streak, touching yet another fresh high at 59,264 before closing just a whisper lower. Sector-wise, IT dazzled with a 3% jump, PSU banks added some sparkle, while media and realty took a mild breather.

                  Top performers like HCL Tech, Max Healthcare, Infosys, and Wipro stole the spotlight, while TMPV, Coal India, and Maruti cooled off.

                  Ready to see if today keeps the momentum alive?

                  (With Input)

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                  Also Read: Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

                  First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:23 AM IST
                  ——————————————–
                  Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                  ————————————————–

                  Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                  Tags: Asian marketsFII DII DataGlobal Market HighlightsInfosys BuybackMarket Openingnifty todayNTPC Green EnergyNvidia EarningsPre Opening MarketReliance Power Newssensex todaystock market todayStocks To Watch

                  RELATED News

                  Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

                  AMIC Forging Delivers a Stellar H1 FY26. EBITDA surges 53.61% YoY, Marking a Powerful Leap in Profitability

                  NAR India Announces Game-Changing Tie-Up with NEO

                  Is The 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods About To Be Dropped As India Cuts Russian Oil? GTRI Demands Immediate Action!

                  Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

                  LATEST NEWS

                  Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

                  Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

                  Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

                  Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

                  Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

                  Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

                  Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

                  Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

                  Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

                  Follow Us

                  Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                  NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                  TOP CATEGORIES

                  QUICK LINKS

                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

                  Follow Us

                  Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                  NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                  TOP CATEGORIES

                  Group Websites

                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?
                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?
                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?
                  Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

                  QUICK LINKS