Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Global Markets Overview US markets ended a choppy session higher: Dow Jones +47.03 pts (0.10%) at 46,138.77 S&P 500 +24.84 pts (0.38%) at 6,642.16 Nasdaq +131.38 pts (0.59%) at 22,564.23

Dow and S&P 500 snapped their losing streak.

US futures trade higher as Nvidia lifts sentiment.

FOMC minutes show division among Fed members.

US 10-year yield steady near 4.1 percent.

September non-farm payrolls data expected today.

Gold edges higher on risk aversion ahead of key US data.

Oil declines on signs of renewed effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Tech and AI Sector Nvidia delivers stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Nvidia shares rise nearly 5 percent in extended trading.

Q4 sales guidance beats forecasts.

Nvidia expects about 65 billion dollars in Q4 revenue. Asian Markets Asia opens higher following Nvidia’s earnings beat.

Japan’s Nikkei surges nearly 4 percent on chip stock rally.

GIFT Nifty indicates a positive open around 26,100. India: FII and DII Flow FIIs net buy equities worth ₹1,581 crore on November 19.

DIIs net buy equities worth ₹1,360 crore on the same day.

During the session: FIIs bought ₹14,775 crore and sold ₹13,194 crore. DIIs bought ₹13,904 crore and sold ₹12,544 crore.

Year-to-date flows: FIIs remain net sellers of ₹2.53 lakh crore. DIIs remain net buyers of ₹6.79 lakh crore.



Stock Market Wednesday

Wednesday Wrap | Nifty back above the 26,000

And that’s a wrap from yesterday’s market action, a session that happily wiped away Tuesday’s blues. The bulls showed up right on cue, lifting the Nifty back above the 26,000 mark and sending the Sensex soaring 513 points to close at 85,186. IT and financials led the charge, proving once again that when tech wakes up happy, the whole market gets a mood boost.

Broader markets, however, marched to their own rhythm, Midcaps inched up 0.3% while Smallcaps slipped 0.4%. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank continued its record-breaking streak, touching yet another fresh high at 59,264 before closing just a whisper lower. Sector-wise, IT dazzled with a 3% jump, PSU banks added some sparkle, while media and realty took a mild breather.

Top performers like HCL Tech, Max Healthcare, Infosys, and Wipro stole the spotlight, while TMPV, Coal India, and Maruti cooled off.

Ready to see if today keeps the momentum alive?

