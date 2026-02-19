LIVE TV
ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat-To-Positive As Sensex, Nifty Trade Cautiously Amid Mixed Global Cues; Dalal Street Begins Session Carefully

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat-To-Positive As Sensex, Nifty Trade Cautiously Amid Mixed Global Cues; Dalal Street Begins Session Carefully

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously on February 19, 2026, tracking mixed global cues. Selective sectoral buying supported sentiment, while investors monitored corporate updates, volatility trends, and global signals for direction in Sensex and Nifty.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 19, 2026 09:37:46 IST

The Indian stock markets began trading on February 19, 2026, on a cautious yet steady note, as mixed global signals kept investors alert. Selective buying across sectors supported early gains and helped maintain positive sentiment. Traders closely tracked global market trends, corporate developments, and volatility indicators to assess whether the market could sustain its upward momentum during the session.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (19 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Indian markets opened on a muted note in the pre-opening session as Sensex showed slight gains while Nifty remained nearly unchanged, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global cues ahead.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

          • Sensex: Up 52.43 points (0.06%) at 83,786.68

          • Nifty: Up 26.35 points (0.10%) at 25,845.70, holding above 25,850

          • Market Breadth: 1398 shares advanced, 839 declined, 144 unchanged

          • Top Gainers: HCL Technologies, ONGC, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra

          • Top Losers: InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank

          Indian markets opened higher supported by positive global cues, with Nifty holding above 25,850 and Sensex marginally up. Broad-based buying improved market breadth while IT stocks led gains despite caution.

          Stocks To Watch Today

              • Zydus Lifesciences: Received USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets used in pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment.
              • Hindustan Unilever: Approved ₹2,000 crore investment over two years to expand manufacturing capacity in premium beauty, wellbeing, and home care segments.
              • Cochin Shipyard: Signed over ₹2,000 crore contract with CMA CGM to build six LNG-powered feeder container vessels.

              Stock Market On Wednesday

              Wednesday Wrap: Broad-Based Buying Lifts Markets for Third Straight Day, IT Stocks Play the Spoilsport

              The Indian markets completed their Wednesday trading session with strong performance, marking three straight days of gains despite volatile trading patterns. The Nifty index stayed above 25,800 points, while the Sensex rose by 283 points, indicating sustained investor optimism. The broader market showed additional strength, with midcap and smallcap stocks outperforming the benchmark indices. The metal, FMCG, and PSU banking sectors led the market rally, while IT stocks witnessed profit booking by investors. Overall, market momentum remained strong, raising the possibility of a fourth consecutive day of gains if positive trends continue.

              First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:36 AM IST
              QUICK LINKS