Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty showed cautious movement with mixed sector performances. FMCG held steady while auto, IT, and metals declined. Investors stayed watchful amid global cues and domestic factors shaping market trends.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 25, 2025 09:52:05 IST

Stock Market Today: What’s Cooking?

Hey there! Curiosity about the current condition of the stock market? Well, it’s a mixed bag out there. Sensex and Nifty are creeping up at a slow pace – not too insane, but steady and this has kept the investors optimistic. Other market leaders such as Reliance and Tata Steel are taking action whereas others are keeping it low profile.

Surprises are the favorite of markets, but now it is rather a slow-dance than a riotous feast. Technology stocks are drawing attention and utility shares are clinging. Bear in mind that your market does not always run, so you just have to jog along every now and then and that helps you in the long run game.

Therefore, get your coffee and watch your back, the market may as well surprise you unexpectedly. Ready to identify such opportunities? Let’s dive in!

Tip For The Day
Observe rotation in market sectors. When one sector slows, another tends to pick up. Balance risk by diversifying your investments in areas such as tech, FMCG, and utilities. Be patient, avoid chasing immediate gains, and focus on slow, long-term growth for greater success.

Market Snapshot (September 23, 2025)

Pre-Opening 

  • Sensex at 81,574.31, down by 141.32 points (0.17%)
  • Nifty at 25,034.50, down by 22.40 points (0.089%)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM) :

        • Sensex at 81,600.48, down 115.16 points (0.14%)
        • Nifty at 25,034.50, down 22.40 points (0.089%)

        Both indices open in the red, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of the trading day

        Sensex and Nifty started the session lower, indicating cautious market sentiment. Investors remain watchful amid mixed global cues and domestic factors influencing early trading trends in the Indian stock markets.

        While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)

        • Sensex: 81,733.55, up 17.91 points (+0.02%)
        • Nifty: 25,072.55, up 15.65 points (+0.06%)

        Sensex and Nifty show a modest positive start with small gains as markets open, indicating cautious optimism among investors ahead of the day’s trading session.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Big Names Today

            • Reliance Industries: To invest ₹1,156 crore in a new integrated FMCG facility in Tamil Nadu.
            • Tata Steel: Invests ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, acquiring 457.7 crore shares.
            • Adani Group: Promises tighter corporate governance after SEBI clears it of Hindenburg-related fraud allegations.

            Industrial / Manufacturing / Infra

            • Polycab India: Promoters to offload 1.2 million shares via block deal worth ₹880 crore at ₹7,300 per share.
            • Coromandel International: Expands seawater desalination capacity from 6 MLD to 9 MLD via Veolia tie-up.
            • SEPC Ltd: Bags ₹75.2 crore order to supply construction materials for 4 infra projects.
            • Swan Defence: Signs MoU with Royal IHC (Netherlands) for offshore shipbuilding projects at Pipavav Port.

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree…..

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • Nestle India share price: ₹1,186.95 (+0.63%)
            • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,940.70 (+0.55%)
            • ICICI Bank share price: ₹1,388.20 (+0.45%)
            • Larsen & Toubro share price: ₹3,692.40 (+0.38%)
            • Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,457.00 (+0.29%)

            Top Losers

            • Tata Motors share price: ₹670.50 (-1.79%)
            • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,435.00 (-0.93%)
            • Titan Company share price: ₹3,388.90 (-0.82%)
            • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹16,135.70 (-0.68%)
            • HCL Technologies share price: ₹1,434.45 (-0.55%)

            Stock Market On Wednesday

            Nifty under 25,100, Sensex drops 386.1 points on profit booking.

            So, on Wednesday, September 24, the Indian stock market continued to lose for the fourth day. Did you see Nifty going below 25,100? It closed at 25,056.90, down by 112.60 points. Sensex also went down by 386.47 points to close at 81,715.63. The pressure was experienced in most sectors, except FMCG, which remained stable.

            Stocks in the midcap and smallcap segments also fell, by almost 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

            Did you watch Tata Motors, Wipro, or Hero MotoCorp? They were among the biggest losers. However, there was some good news for HUL, Nestle, NTPC, JSW Steel, and Power Grid, which profited. Auto, IT, media, metals, oil & gas, and realty sectors took a hit between 0.5 and 2 percent. Is it just a break or an opportunity to spot some purchasing prospects?

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            Also Read:This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them! 

            Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todayStocks To Watchtop gainerstop losers

            Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!

            Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!

