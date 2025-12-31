Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty End 2025 On A Strong Note, Eyes Turn To 2026 Trends

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Close 2025 On A High

Indian stock indices jumped substantially on Wednesday, the last day of 2025, supported largely by value buying after the year-end thin trade. Sensex jumped 0.64 per cent or 545 points to 85,220 points, while Nifty rose 191 points or 0.74 per cent to 26,130 points. The domestic stock market opened with marginal gains on Wednesday, reflecting a balanced but soft mood among investors amid thin year-end volumes and limited global cues.

Key Factors To Watch In 2026 From Stock Market Today

According to analysts, going ahead, market participants will keep a close watch on news flow on the India-US trade deal front, auto sales data, Budget announcements, Q3 earnings, among other key global indicators. “The market has the potential for a directional move upwards but is being weighed down by sustained FII selling and absence of fresh triggers like positive news on the US-India trade front,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Year-End Performance And Investor Sentiment Stock Market

Sensex and Nifty cumulatively rose 8-10 per cent in 2025, lower than the recent year trends. Market participants remained cautious, with experts pointing to low foreign investor participation. Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers in India in 2025, data showed. Overall, Indian equity markets had largely been choppy over the past months, barring some bullish days, as investors remained uncertain over the trade deal with the United States, which imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Stock Market Today: Metals, Oil & Silver Trends

“The (today’s) session reflected a gradual improvement in risk appetite into year-end, driven primarily by short covering and selective buying,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. Metal stocks led gains after the government announced import tariffs on steel products. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector outperformed, while international silver traded sharply lower, down over 8%, and MCX silver declined over 5% to Rs 2.37 lakh per kg. “Despite the near-term pressure, the longer-term bullish framework remains intact,” Ponmudi added.

