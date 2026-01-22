Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street on a Rollercoaster: Early Gains Give Way to Profit Booking
January 22, 2026, is a busy day on Dalal Street! The Indian equity benchmarks open with very positive numbers, celebrating the easing of global trade tensions. The Nifty 50 climbs 1.09% to 25,430.3, and the Sensex gains 1.03% to 82,751.95 in the first hour of trading. The market is very active, with almost all sectors moving upward. However, the atmosphere soon shifts, profit taking occurs, and the gains are trimmed significantly. The Sensex drops 600 points from its peaks, and the Nifty hovers around 25,250. Investors are cautious as markets swing wildly, turning the morning session into a thrilling rollercoaster ride of gains, sell-offs, and nervous energy.
Stock Market Snapshot at 11:37 AM
-
Sensex: 82,121.40, up 211.77 points (0.26%)
-
Nifty: 25,240.25, up 82.75 points (0.33%)
-
Shares advanced: 2,611 | Declined: 1,030 | Unchanged: 143
Why Is The Stock Markets Bouncing Around: Three Wild Cards
-
Rupee on the Edge
The currency flirts around 91.59 after hitting a record low of 91.7425 against the USD. Central bank tries to intervene, but the rupee seems to have its own agenda.
-
Traders Cash Out!
Profit booking hits after a three-day rally. Bank Nifty dips 1% from day’s high while Nifty barely holds at +0.16% by 11 AM. 25,250–25,300 feels like a ceiling; 25,000 a safety net.
-
FIIs Keep Pressuring
Foreign institutional investors continue selling, keeping benchmarks under stress. Domestic players try to save the day, but weak earnings and sky-high valuations are still looming.
