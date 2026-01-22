LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump's Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets swing wildly on January 22, 2026, as early gains from eased global trade tensions give way to profit booking, FII selling, and currency pressures, while Trump’s Greenland clarity lifts sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 22, 2026 12:38:16 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street on a Rollercoaster: Early Gains Give Way to Profit Booking

January 22, 2026, is a busy day on Dalal Street! The Indian equity benchmarks open with very positive numbers, celebrating the easing of global trade tensions. The Nifty 50 climbs 1.09% to 25,430.3, and the Sensex gains 1.03% to 82,751.95 in the first hour of trading. The market is very active, with almost all sectors moving upward. However, the atmosphere soon shifts, profit taking occurs, and the gains are trimmed significantly. The Sensex drops 600 points from its peaks, and the Nifty hovers around 25,250. Investors are cautious as markets swing wildly, turning the morning session into a thrilling rollercoaster ride of gains, sell-offs, and nervous energy.

Stock Market Snapshot at 11:37 AM

  • Sensex: 82,121.40, up 211.77 points (0.26%)

  • Nifty: 25,240.25, up 82.75 points (0.33%)

  • Shares advanced: 2,611 | Declined: 1,030 | Unchanged: 143

Why Is The Stock Markets Bouncing Around: Three Wild Cards

  • Rupee on the Edge
    The currency flirts around 91.59 after hitting a record low of 91.7425 against the USD. Central bank tries to intervene, but the rupee seems to have its own agenda.

  • Traders Cash Out!
    Profit booking hits after a three-day rally. Bank Nifty dips 1% from day’s high while Nifty barely holds at +0.16% by 11 AM. 25,250–25,300 feels like a ceiling; 25,000 a safety net.

  • FIIs Keep Pressuring
    Foreign institutional investors continue selling, keeping benchmarks under stress. Domestic players try to save the day, but weak earnings and sky-high valuations are still looming.

Global Stock Markets Jump As Trump Pulls Back On Greenland Drama!

Get your portfolios ready! In an unexpected turn of events, US President Donald Trump reverses his decision. He reveals an agreement with NATO concerning Greenland, abolishes the tariffs that were about to be imposed, and even rules out any military intervention. A huge sigh of relief goes around the world! Markets in Asia are happy, investors are relieved, and fears of safe havens are reduced to a minimum.

Global tension is instantly eased, and there is a lot of green on your trading screen. Could this be the rally we have been longing for? Let’s keep watching the charts!

Investor Sentiment and Sector Performance Drive Stock Market Rally

The market rebound is a result of both technical recovery and improved investor sentiment. Traders are closing their short positions, and at the same time, global funds are returning to risk assets, encouraged by the reduction in geopolitical tensions and optimism over stronger U.S.-India trade relations. This shift drives broad-based gains, lifting both benchmark indices and overall market sentiment.

Leading sectors for this rally are banks and PSUs. Banking and PSU bank stocks have been particularly strong, while domestic pharmaceutical and export-oriented shares have gained momentum due to increased investor interest.

Individual company stocks also contribute, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories benefits from stronger quarterly revenue, boosting investor confidence.

Overall, the market scenario combines positive sentiment, sectoral performance, and stock-specific catalysts, highlighting how investor psychology and fundamentals together shape daily trading trends.

Gold and Silver Rates Sink: Precious Metal ETFs Slide After Trump's Greenland Deal Clarity..
First published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:38 PM IST
