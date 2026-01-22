Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Get your portfolios ready! In an unexpected turn of events, US President Donald Trump reverses his decision. He reveals an agreement with NATO concerning Greenland, abolishes the tariffs that were about to be imposed, and even rules out any military intervention. A huge sigh of relief goes around the world! Markets in Asia are happy, investors are relieved, and fears of safe havens are reduced to a minimum.

Global tension is instantly eased, and there is a lot of green on your trading screen. Could this be the rally we have been longing for? Let’s keep watching the charts!

Investor Sentiment and Sector Performance Drive Stock Market Rally

The market rebound is a result of both technical recovery and improved investor sentiment. Traders are closing their short positions, and at the same time, global funds are returning to risk assets, encouraged by the reduction in geopolitical tensions and optimism over stronger U.S.-India trade relations. This shift drives broad-based gains, lifting both benchmark indices and overall market sentiment.

Leading sectors for this rally are banks and PSUs. Banking and PSU bank stocks have been particularly strong, while domestic pharmaceutical and export-oriented shares have gained momentum due to increased investor interest.

Individual company stocks also contribute, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories benefits from stronger quarterly revenue, boosting investor confidence.

Overall, the market scenario combines positive sentiment, sectoral performance, and stock-specific catalysts, highlighting how investor psychology and fundamentals together shape daily trading trends.