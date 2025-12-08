LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor bcci indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee jd vance Cambodia border conflict donald trump Bigg Boss 19 operation sindoor
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

Stock Market Today: Markets opened slightly lower on December 4, with Sensex and Nifty showing cautious pre-open and opening session movements. Key sectors: EVs, aviation, and energy—remain in focus for potential trading opportunities.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 8, 2025 09:21:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The week kicks off with a cautious nudge as Sensex and Nifty start slightly lower. Pre-open jitters and a soft opening hint at a measured market mood—but with EVs, aviation, and energy stocks in focus, the day promises action. Are you ready to watch it unfold?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 December, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

      • Sensex: 85,624.84 (down 87.52 points, 0.10%)

      • Nifty 50: 26,159.80 (down 26.65 points, 0.10%)

      In the pre-opening session, both Sensex and Nifty slipped slightly by 0.10%, signaling a cautious start. Early numbers suggest a muted tone as markets await stronger cues to set the day’s direction.

      Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

        • Sensex: 85,583.88 (down 128.48 points, 0.15%)

        • Nifty 50: 26,139.50 (down 46.95 points, 0.18%)

        Markets opened on a weak note at 9:15 AM, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping further. The soft start reflects cautious sentiment as investors await clearer global and domestic cues for direction.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        Automobiles & EVs

        • TVS Motor: Showcases AR HUD helmet; launches TVS Racing Offroad Training Academy; announces new partnerships.

        • Ola Electric: Begins mass deliveries of vehicles powered by in-house 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.

        • Landmark Cars: Gets approval from BYD India to open showroom + workshop in Pune.

        Aviation

        • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Board sets up Crisis Management Group to normalise operations and refunds.

        Energy, Oil & Gas

        • ONGC: Re-appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman & CEO for another year.

        • CEAT: Board approves additional NCD issuance of up to ₹250 crore.

        Read More: Stocks to Watch today: Adani, ONGC, Biocon Pharma, Delhivery, Cochin Shipyard, Dabur India, ITC Hotels And Many Other In Focus

          Stock Market Thursday

          The market session of Friday concluded with a joyful flourish, as the two indices, Sensex and Nifty, decided to wrap up the week in a positive way. In the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s surprising decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, the market was also favoured, and the financials sector, which is sensitive to interest rates, continued its upward trend and carried the indexes along. The Sensex rose by 447.05 points (0.52%), thus reaching a level of 85,712.37, while the Nifty increased by 152.70 points (0.59%) and was at 26,186.45 at the day’s end. A small but decent rally to finish the week, isn’t it? If you had anticipated Friday fireworks, the markets did not let you down, a flicker of activity that was just right to keep traders happy till the weekend.

          (With Input)

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
          Also Read: Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term ‘Subscribe’ Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
          First published on: Dec 8, 2025 9:21 AM IST
          ——————————————–
          Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
          ————————————————–

          Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

          Tags: business newsindian stock marketMarket Openingmarket snapshotniftynifty-50Pre-Open Marketsensexsensex todaystock market todayStocks To WatchTVS Motor

          RELATED News

          Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term ‘Subscribe’ Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

          Stocks to Watch today: Adani, ONGC, Biocon Pharma, Delhivery, Cochin Shipyard, Dabur India, ITC Hotels And Many Other In Focus

          This Company May Cut 10,000 Jobs By 2027, Not Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, It Is…

          Premium vs Normal Petrol: Why Petrol Pumps Push Premium Fuel and Is It Really Worth It?

          Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

          LATEST NEWS

          Did Palaash Mucchal Delete His Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Calling Off Their Wedding?

          Shubman Gill Cleared To Return For T20 Series Against South Africa After Neck Injury? Gautam Gambhir Gives Major Fitness Update

          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

          IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Check If You Are Eligible For A Refund And How To Claim It, Step-By-Step | Explained

          150 Years Of Vande Mataram: Parliament’s Big Debate On History, Controversies & Missing Stanzas Explained

          ‘Send Usha Back’ Backlash Erupts After JD Vance Calls Mass Migration ‘Theft Of The American Dream’

          Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

          ‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

          After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

          IndiGo Gets Monday 6 PM Deadline From DGCA, Triggering Questions On What The Airline Will Reveal Next

          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

          Follow Us

          Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

          NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

          TOP CATEGORIES

          QUICK LINKS

          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

          Follow Us

          Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

          NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

          TOP CATEGORIES

          Group Websites

          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted
          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted
          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted
          Stock Market Today: Sensex Dips 128 Points, Nifty Slides 47 Points In Early Trading; Market Mood Muted

          QUICK LINKS