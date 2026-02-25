Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

Indian markets ended February 24 on a weak note as expiry-day volatility and AI disruption concerns triggered sharp selling, particularly in technology stocks. The Nifty slipped below 25,450 while the Sensex dropped over 1,000 points, breaking a two-day winning streak. IT heavyweights dragged the market lower, while realty stocks also faced pressure.

However, not everything was in the red-metal, pharma, PSU banks, and energy stocks showed mild gains, offering partial support. Broader markets remained cautious, with midcap and smallcap indices edging lower.

The session served as a reminder to investors: in volatile markets, trends can flip quickly-so stay alert, not emotional.