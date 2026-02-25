LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on supportive global cues with Nifty above 25,500 and IT stocks leading gains. Investors remain cautious after recent volatility while traders track key stocks and trends.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 25, 2026 09:35:31 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Under Pressure!

Dalal Street began trading on February 25, 2026, on a positive note as improving global market conditions brought investors back after recent disruptions. Early trends showed steady buying in frontline stocks, particularly in IT, which pushed the benchmark indices higher. However, traders remain cautious amid unpredictable market movements, maintaining balanced positions while closely tracking trends and sector performance.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (25 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Sensex

  • Trading firm in the pre-opening session
  • Up 16.83 points (+0.02%)
  • At 82,242.75

Nifty 50

  • Showing positive momentum in early trade
  • Up 103.50 points (+0.41%)
  • At 25,528.15

Indian markets opened firm in the pre-opening session with mild gains in Sensex and stronger momentum in Nifty, signalling a cautiously positive start supported by improving sentiment and steady global cues.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: Up 457.08 points (0.56%) at 82,683.00

    • Nifty: Up 131.25 points (0.52%) at 25,555.90 (above 25,500)

    • Market Breadth: 569 shares advanced, 316 declined, 67 unchanged

    • Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, NTPC

    • Top Losers: Dr Reddy’s Labs, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics, Coal India

    • Trend: Positive opening supported by strong global cues

    Indian markets opened higher supported by global cues, with Nifty above 25,500. Strong buying in IT lifted sentiment, while selective profit booking capped gains. Breadth remained positive, signalling cautious optimism.

      Stocks To Watch Today

          • KSB, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Foseco India, Subam Papers, Supha Pharmachem, and Vasudhagama Enterprises will announce quarterly results.
          • Schaeffler India: Net profit rose to ₹322.36 crore; revenue at ₹2,724.2 crore.
          • Balkrishna Industries: Expanding into consumer tyre segment; targets ₹23,000 crore revenue by FY30.
          • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: US SEC closed investigation with no enforcement action.
          • Eris Lifesciences: Partnered with Natco Pharma to commercialise semaglutide in India.

          Stock Market On Tuesday 

          IT Sell-Off Steals the Show as Expiry Day Turns Volatile

          Indian markets ended February 24 on a weak note as expiry-day volatility and AI disruption concerns triggered sharp selling, particularly in technology stocks. The Nifty slipped below 25,450 while the Sensex dropped over 1,000 points, breaking a two-day winning streak. IT heavyweights dragged the market lower, while realty stocks also faced pressure.

          However, not everything was in the red-metal, pharma, PSU banks, and energy stocks showed mild gains, offering partial support. Broader markets remained cautious, with midcap and smallcap indices edging lower.

          The session served as a reminder to investors: in volatile markets, trends can flip quickly-so stay alert, not emotional.

          First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:35 AM IST
