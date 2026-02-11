LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Steady Above 26,000; Healthcare & Auto Lead Gains Amid Positive Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously positive on February 11, with Sensex and Nifty holding near key levels. Healthcare and auto stocks led gains as investors tracked global cues and momentum around 26,000.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 11, 2026 09:33:06 IST

Stock Market Today: Green Dalal Street Amid Positive Gobal Cues 

The stock market on Dalal Street began trading on February 11 with traders showing optimism, as both the Sensex and Nifty held their positions at crucial levels. The benchmark indices reflected steady investor confidence, supported by favorable global cues and strong performance in healthcare and auto stocks, while traders closely monitored movements around the 26,000 mark.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (11 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: Up 21.80 points (+0.03%) at 84,295.72
  • Nifty 50: Up 65.10 points (+0.25%) at 26,000.25
  • Trend: Benchmark indices trading flat with mild positive bias
  • Mood: Cautious start around key psychological levels

Benchmark indices opened flat in the pre-opening session, with Sensex marginally higher and Nifty hovering above 26,000, signaling a cautious yet slightly positive start to Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Nifty 50: Up 43.40 points (+0.17%) at 25,978.55
      • Sensex: Up 108.19 points (+0.13%) at 84,382.11
      • Market Breadth: 1,373 shares advanced, 950 declined, 165 unchanged
      • Top Gainers: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company, Max Healthcare, Nestle
      • Top Losers: Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, Grasim, Bharat Electronics
      • Global Cues: Mixed signals influencing cautious optimism

      Indian markets opened marginally higher amid mixed global cues, with Nifty near 25,950 and positive market breadth, as gains in healthcare and auto stocks offset weakness in metals and PSU counters.

      Stocks To Watch Today

        • Larsen & Toubro – Secured ₹1,000–₹2,000 crore order in transportation vertical (Dubai project)
        • Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance added to MSCI Global Standard Index
        • Tata Motors – Secured order for 70,000 commercial vehicles in Indonesia
        • Apollo Hospitals – Q3 profit growth; hospital acquisition update

        Stock Market On Tuesday

        Tuesday belonged to the bulls as Dalal Street extended its winning streak for the third straight session. The Sensex moved up 208 points to reach 84,273.92, while the Nifty increased by 67.85 points to finish above 25,900, bringing it closer to the closely watched 26,000 level for the day. The broader markets added to the excitement, as midcap and smallcap shares outperformed the benchmark indices. Media and auto stocks led the party, while pharma and PSU banks chose to sit this one out. Strong buying trends, combined with positive global cues, now raise the key question: will the momentum continue, or is a temporary pause ahead?

        First published on: Feb 11, 2026 9:33 AM IST
        ——————————————–
        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
        ————————————————–

        QUICK LINKS