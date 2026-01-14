Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

The Indian stock market experienced a turbulent day and finally concluded its session on January 13, with the Nifty index falling below 25,750 due to a general sell-off in the auto, consumer durables, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. The Sensex, the benchmark index of the BSE, eased 250 points to end at 83,627, while the Nifty also dipped 58 points to settle at 25,732.

However, the wider market was mixed, with the BSE Midcap index falling by 0.2% and the BSE Smallcap gaining 0.5%. Among the Nifty stocks, Trent, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, and Reliance monopolized the selling pressure, with Interglobe being another name on the list. On the other side, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, ICICI Bank, and Hindalco brought some joy to the index.

The sectors of IT, media, PSU banks, and metals all kept up their performance, while the sectors of FMCG, capital goods, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, and real estate showed a decline between 0.3%–0.5%. For traders, the previous day’s fluctuations served as a reminder: buying on dips is a good strategy, but waiting for the right moment is more rewarding.