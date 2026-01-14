LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

Indian markets showed mixed trends on January 13, with Sensex and Nifty falling sharply pre-open but stabilizing slightly at the opening bell. Traders eye Q3 earnings, renewable projects, and banking updates.

Published: January 14, 2026 09:34:01 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Indian markets are moving slowly at the beginning of the day, following a turbulent session on January 13. Mixed global cues and Q3 earnings are in the spotlight, causing Sensex and Nifty to open slightly lower. Major shares such as Infosys, Tata Elxsi, and NLC India may influence the day’s trading mood.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (14 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower, with Sensex down 671 points and Nifty falling 251 points. Traders faced broad selling pressure, signaling a cautious start and heightened market volatility today.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: Down 10.32 points (-0.01%)- 83,617.37

  • Nifty 50: Down 22.85 points (-0.09%)- 25,709.45

  • Market Breadth: 1,100 shares advanced, 1,044 declined, 145 unchanged

Indian indices ended mildly lower, with Sensex down 10 points and Nifty down 23 points. ONGC, Infosys, and Hindalco led gains, while Kotak, Dr Reddy’s, and Asian Paints lagged.

      Stocks To Watch Today

      • Infosys, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology Services: Q3FY26 results; Tata Elxsi reports 45.3% YoY drop in profit to ₹108.9 crore, revenue up 1.5%, exceptional loss ₹95.7 crore.
      • NLC India: MoU with Gujarat govt for ₹25,000 crore renewable projects (solar, wind, hybrid, battery storage).
      • Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, HDB Financial Services, Karnataka Bank: Q3 earnings and updates; Indian Overseas Bank reduces overnight MCLR by 5 bps from Jan 15.

      Stock Market On Tuesday

      Stock Market Wrap-Up: January 13, 2026

      The Indian stock market experienced a turbulent day and finally concluded its session on January 13, with the Nifty index falling below 25,750 due to a general sell-off in the auto, consumer durables, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. The Sensex, the benchmark index of the BSE, eased 250 points to end at 83,627, while the Nifty also dipped 58 points to settle at 25,732.

      However, the wider market was mixed, with the BSE Midcap index falling by 0.2% and the BSE Smallcap gaining 0.5%. Among the Nifty stocks, Trent, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, and Reliance monopolized the selling pressure, with Interglobe being another name on the list. On the other side, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, ICICI Bank, and Hindalco brought some joy to the index.

      The sectors of IT, media, PSU banks, and metals all kept up their performance, while the sectors of FMCG, capital goods, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, and real estate showed a decline between 0.3%–0.5%. For traders, the previous day’s fluctuations served as a reminder: buying on dips is a good strategy, but waiting for the right moment is more rewarding.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

      First published on: Jan 14, 2026 9:34 AM IST
      Tags: Dalal StreetHDB Financial ServicesIndian Overseas Bankindian stock marketInfosysJanuary 13 2026Karnataka BankniftyNLC IndiaPre Opening MarketQ3 resultssensexstock market todayTata Elxsiunion bank

