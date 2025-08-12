Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Global Uncertainty, Cautious Day Ahead As Investors Track Inflation And Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Fresh Week, Fresh Jitters?

Good morning, traders! It’s a brand-new week, and the markets are waking up a little groggy. GIFT Nifty is hovering around the 24,600 mark, suggesting a flat to mildly positive start for the Nifty. No rockets just yet—but hey, at least it’s not a crash landing either.

So, why the cautious tone? All eyes are on inflation data—both domestic and U.S. reports are due this week. These numbers will shape expectations around interest rate cuts, which means market sentiment could swing wildly either way.

Globally, it’s not exactly party time. Wall Street ended in the red last night, and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions continue to cast a shadow on investor confidence. Not exactly the kind of news that gives bulls wings.

As an Indian trader, how should you play it? Simple: Keep It Tight. That means stick to your stop-losses, track the Nifty’s key support near 24,440, and don’t go all-in on one sector.

It could be a quiet session—or the calm before a surprise storm. Markets can flip faster than a chaiwala on a busy Monday. So, stay alert, manage risk, and let’s see what kind of ride this week brings!

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 11, 2025)

Sensex: 80,433.03

Down with −171.05 (0.21%)

Nifty: 24,553.60

Down with −31.45 (0.13%)

Markets slipped slightly in early trade today with the Sensex down 171.05 points at 80,433.03 and the Nifty lower by 31.45 points at 24,553.60. Caution prevails as investors await inflation data from India and the U.S., while global cues remain weak following Wall Street’s overnight decline and trade concerns.

The market started flat but quickly gained momentum around 9:30 Am

Nifty rose 35.75 points (0.15%) to 24,620.80

Sensex gained 94.29 points (0.12%) to 80,698.37

Easing inflation worries and positive global cues boosted buying, especially in IT, banking, and auto sectors, pushing benchmarks into the green by close.

Global Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Stumbles – Should Indian Traders Hit the Panic Button?

Wall Street tripped on Monday, and no, it wasn’t just a Monday mood. The Dow slipped 200 points, the S&P lost 16, and the Nasdaq took a 64-point tumble—investors clearly aren’t fans of suspense.

What’s spooking them? Two words: inflation data. With a crucial U.S. report due this week, traders are biting their nails over whether the Fed will hold off on rate cuts. Add some U.S.-China trade tension to the mix, and you’ve got a classic case of “markets on edge.”

So, what does this mean for you, the sharp-eyed Indian trader? Should you brace for a bumpy Tuesday, or will Dalal Street dance to its own tune? Global cues might cause some jitters at the open—but hey, we’ve seen worse, right?

Keep your stop-losses tight and your tea strong. It’s going to be an interesting week!

Stocks To Watch Today

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) To acquire majority stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality for ₹204 crore. Will take a 51% equity stake in ANK Hotels for up to ₹110 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon Q1FY26 revenue dropped 30% YoY to ₹1,339 crore. PAT declined 25% YoY to ₹31 crore (standalone). However, consolidated net profit rose 44.6% YoY to ₹217.3 crore.

Hindalco Industries / Novelis Inc. Novelis (subsidiary) posted 36% YoY drop in net income to $96 million. Revenue rose 13% YoY to $4.7 billion. Hindalco will also announce Q1 earnings today.

Bata India Q1 revenue nearly flat at ₹941.8 crore vs ₹944.6 crore YoY. PAT plunged 70% to ₹51.7 crore.



Stock Market On Monday

Market Recap Monday: Nifty Crosses 24,550, Sensex Surges 746 Points

Monday’s trading session marked a strong rebound for the Indian markets, breaking a six-week losing streak. Did you catch the surge? The Sensex jumped 746.29 points (0.93%) to close at 80,604.08, while the Nifty gained 221.75 points (0.91%) to end at 24,585.05, near the day’s high. Buying was broad-based, lifting all major sectors except consumer durables. Pharma, metals, auto, oil & gas, PSU banks, and realty led the charge, rising between 0.5% and 2%. Midcaps added 0.8%, and smallcaps gained 0.35%. Top Nifty gainers included Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, and Grasim Industries, while Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Electronics, and Bharti Airtel lagged behind. What sectors are you watching this week? With this momentum, do you think the markets will continue to climb or is a correction due?

