The Weekend At Dalal Street: Can Nifty And Sensex Bounce Back After FII Selling And Oil Spike? Global Cues, Geopolitics, And Safe-Haven Metals Shape Monday Mood

The Indian stock market showed strong activity during the five-day trading period, which began with positive investor sentiment but ended with negative market results. The market opened with optimism but gradually shifted to a more cautious atmosphere until Friday brought a sudden downturn. The sectoral performance distribution on the scoreboard demonstrated to investors that developments on Dalal Street can change more rapidly than international news headlines each week.

The week ending 27 February 2026 created a suspenseful experience for the Nifty 50, which began with joyful moments but ended with unexpected danger. The National Stock Exchange of India’s benchmark index started Monday with positive performance, which gave investors optimism about ongoing market growth. As the week advanced, international news reports started to capture audience attention. The market atmosphere shifted from strong investor trust to cautious behavior because geopolitical tensions increased and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling continued. Friday brought the market to a point where sellers dominated, causing the index to decrease by more than 1.2%. The takeaway for investors? On Dalal Street, optimism may open the week- but global cues often decide how the story ends.

The week ending 27 February 2026 turned into a rollercoaster ride for the Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark because the BSE Sensex showed both positive and negative movement patterns, which ended with a decline. The index started Monday with a strong market rise, which suggested that prices would continue to increase. The international situation created uncertainty, which changed the positive atmosphere that existed at the start of Monday trading. The market entered Friday trading after investors remained undecided during the first half of the week. The market dropped almost 1,000 points because of rising geopolitical conflicts and ongoing foreign fund withdrawals, which resulted in a total loss of previous market profits. The market presented its final assessment before the closing bell because market sentiment experienced quick changes while international market trends maintained control of Dalal Street.

Top Weekly Gainers & Losers

Weekly Top Gainers Trent Limited – Gained over 1.3% despite Friday’s market decline.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone – Strong early-week gains supported by logistics optimism.

HCLTech – Among the top IT performers with over 2.8% gains by mid-week.

Infosys – Showed steady resilience, especially on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals – Remained a defensive pick with consistent gains. Weekly Top Losers Adani Enterprises – Fell 2.68%, leading index losses on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki – Dropped 2.50% amid broad auto-sector selling.

Bharti Airtel – Declined 2.47% due to heavy liquidation.

Hindalco Industries – Fell early in the week tracking global metal weakness.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries – Corrected 2.40% following the broader market trend.

Stock Market Major Event This Week

International Tariff Optimism: The market started the week with positive investor sentiment after international tariff developments. Strong global market indicators led to increased buying activity throughout the market, which resulted in higher opening prices for benchmark indices.

Geopolitical Tensions Rise: The celebration ended because of geopolitical issues which stalled nuclear negotiations progress. The increasing geopolitical conflicts led investors to prefer safer investments, which resulted in market volatility during the final week of trading.

Heavy FII Selling Pressure: Foreign Institutional Investors sold their shares, which brought down all large-cap stocks throughout the entire week. The market experienced decreased stability because of heavy share outflows, which stopped market rallies and caused a major Friday correction.

AI Concerns in IT Sector: Investors lost trust because they feared artificial intelligence would disrupt conventional IT service models. Brokerage warnings about pricing pressure and slower demand triggered selling in technology stocks, which made the sector one of the weakest performing sectors.

Crude Oil and Inflation Worries: The rising global crude oil prices led to increased inflation concerns, which affected import-dependent economies along with fiscal pressure. The risk of energy costs made investors less willing to take risks, which resulted in them decreasing their investments in markets that experienced high sensitivity.

Positive GDP Surprise: The GDP data released after the market close showed better results than expected, which boosted market expectations for upcoming sessions. The positive macro signal suggested underlying economic resilience despite the week's volatility and late-stage market correction.

Global Stock Market: Weekely Performace At Wall Street

The week of 27 February 2026 ended with Wall Street showing three different emotions which included fear, recovery attempts, and cautious optimism. The week started with investor reactions to changing global trade signals and increasing artificial intelligence concerns which created a stock market decline. The market experienced temporary price increases because of bargain hunting which occurred during mid-week while price fluctuations maintained their strong presence. Traders maintained their focus on market activities because of two factors which included geopolitical unrest and increasing bond yields that transformed price increases into brief periods of market recovery.

Investors moved their assets between high-risk investments and safe investments which resulted in reduced market performance. The markets finished their Friday trading session with mixed results, as technology stocks demonstrated strength. The month of February concluded with a weak performance which showed investors that market sentiment could shift within a brief time period.

U.S. Market Performance (23–27 Feb 2026)

Index Closing Price (27 Feb) Change (Weekly) Dow Jones (DJI) 48,977.92 -1.3% S&P 500 (SPX) 6,878.88 -0.4% Nasdaq (IXIC) 22,878.38 -0.1%

Weekly Commodity Snap: Safe Havens Shine While Oil Swings on Geopolitical Cues

Commodity Weekly Move Closing Price Key Driver Market Sentiment Gold +2.4% ~$5,188/oz (Global); ₹78,500/10g (India) Safe-haven demand due to geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty Bullish (Safe Haven) Silver +5.6% ~$32.40/oz Strong industrial demand (solar, electronics) and inflation hedge buying Very Bullish (Industrial + Safe Haven) Crude Oil (Brent) +3.1% Above $72 per barrel Supply disruption fears from Middle East tensions; gains capped by resumed negotiations Volatile (Geopolitical Risk)

Monday Mood On Dalal Street: Dalal Street Eyes Recovery Amid FII Selling and Geopolitical Tensions

The stock market on Dalal Street will begin its Monday trading session with mild positive sentiment after the market experienced turbulence during the previous week. The market will observe how Nifty 50 and Sensex perform under two conditions: ongoing FII selling and rising crude prices, while technology and defensive shares will try to make a controlled recovery. The market will experience high volatility because geopolitical developments, especially US–Iran nuclear negotiation news, will determine initial market movements.

Gold and silver will maintain their status as safe-haven assets, creating a risk-off market environment, while PSU banks and healthcare stocks will deliver reliable market performance. Monday will become a day for investors because they must keep track of global market trends while deciding which trades to execute. Dalal Street will react rapidly to news and experience brief market upturns and downturns as it investigates whether the previous week’s market correction served as a temporary setback or a signal for upcoming market shifts.

