Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red, Dalal Street Loses All the Gains; Investors Need to Be Careful Amid Global Volatility, 6 march 2026

The Indian stock market kicked off Friday in red, just before the weekend halt- proof that even traders need a coffee break to calm their nerves. Since last weekend, Sensex and Nifty 50 have taken a beating, thanks to the US-Israel-Iran tensions and soaring oil prices. Only holidays and market closures kept indices from tumbling below key support levels.

So, traders, the question is: will you ride the wave or brace for more turbulence? GIFT Nifty hints at a slow start, while global cues loom large. Keep your screens ready- Friday could swing either way, and only the alert survive.