Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red, Dalal Street Loses All the Gains; Investors Need to Be Careful Amid Global Volatility, 6 march 2026

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower Friday amid US-Israel-Iran tensions, rising oil prices, and global volatility. Sensex and Nifty pre-opening and opening losses signal cautious trading, while Thursday’s rally offered brief relief.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 6, 2026 09:23:22 IST

Stock Market Today: So, what will guide your trades today, Let’s See

The Indian stock market kicked off Friday in red, just before the weekend halt- proof that even traders need a coffee break to calm their nerves. Since last weekend, Sensex and Nifty 50 have taken a beating, thanks to the US-Israel-Iran tensions and soaring oil prices. Only holidays and market closures kept indices from tumbling below key support levels.

So, traders, the question is: will you ride the wave or brace for more turbulence? GIFT Nifty hints at a slow start, while global cues loom large. Keep your screens ready- Friday could swing either way, and only the alert survive.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (6 March, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: 79,694.99, down 320.91 points (-0.40%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,637.20, down 128.70 points (-0.52%)
  • Pre-opening indicates cautious investor sentiment amid global cues

Sensex and Nifty 50 trade lower in pre-opening, down 0.40% and 0.52% respectively, as investors remain cautious. Global cues and market volatility are driving early negative sentiment across benchmarks.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: 79,493.43, down 522.47 points (-0.63%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,602.75, down 154.85 points (-0.63%)

Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped sharply, down 0.63% each, reflecting cautious trading amid global volatility. Investors remain watchful as markets react to geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices impacting sentiment.

GIFT Nifty Signaled a Tepid Opening To Stock Market

Trends on GIFT Nifty point to a weak start for Indian markets, with the broader index down 165 points, or 0.67%. Nifty futures were trading around 24,631.50, signaling cautious investor sentiment as traders brace for global cues and volatility to influence market direction.

            Stock Market On Thursday

            Wrap-Up from Thursday: Sensex Surges 900 Points, Nifty 50 Hits 24,765

            The situation experienced a complete transformation after the Indian market spent several days in uncertainty, returning to strong gains on Thursday. The Sensex index recorded a 900-point increase, representing a 1.14% gain, and closed at 80,015. The Nifty 50 index rose 285 points, or 1.17%, reaching 24,765. The rally was broad-based, led by metals, infrastructure, energy, and auto stocks. Market volatility eased, giving traders more room to operate. Investors, did you ride the wave or miss the jump? Thursday proved that after storms come rallies- so keep your eyes on the screens, as Friday could swing either way.

            First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:19 AM IST
            Tags: Friday marketGIFT Niftyhome-hero-pos-7investor sentimentmarket-volatilitynifty-50oil pricesopening bellPre Openingsensexstock market todaytrading outlookus-iran conflict

