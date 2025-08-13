Stock To Watch Today: Motilal Oswal, Apollo Hospitals, NSDL, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Jindal Steel And Many More In Focus Today

Stock To Watch Today: 13 August, 2025

Ready for a whirlwind day on Dalal Street? Over 20 companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Pfizer, IRCTC, and United Spirits, are unveiling their Q1 earnings today—will they beat the Street? Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, and Nazara already wowed with strong numbers, but it’s not all roses—Jupiter Wagons and Karnataka Bank took a hit. In the M&A corner, Radico Khaitan and Motilal Oswal made bold investment plays, while Vodafone Idea sealed a power-packed green energy deal. Big block alert: Bessemer exited Medi Assist, with 16 heavyweight institutions jumping in. Watching dividends? Stocks like Godrej Consumer and InterGlobe go ex-dividend today. What’s on your radar?

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks Trade Ex-Dividend Today

These stocks are trading without the value of the upcoming dividend. Investors buying today will not receive the dividend payout.

Page Industries

Sun TV Network

Hitachi Energy India

Godrej Consumer Products

InterGlobe Aviation

Brigade Enterprises

Container Corporation of India

Crestchem

Dai-Ichi Karkaria

HEG

MPS

NBCC (India)

Pidilite Industries

QGO Finance

RailTel Corporation of India

Rain Industries

South Indian Bank

Stocks to Watch

Significant strategic moves and investments:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Acquired ₹400 Cr worth of convertible preference shares in Zepto (formerly Kiranakart)

Vodafone Idea

Signed agreements to acquire up to 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for captive power

Radico Khaitan

Board approved acquisition of 47.5% stakes in D’YAVOL Spirits BV and D’YAVOL Spirits for ₹40 Cr

Quarterly Earnings Highlights (YoY)

Key Q1 FY26 financial results compared to Q1 FY25, with notable changes:

Apollo Hospitals

Profit up 41.8% to ₹432.8 Cr; Revenue up 14.9%

Suzlon Energy

Profit up 7.3%; Revenue surged 55%; Tax increased sharply

CFO Himanshu Mody resigning effective August 31

Nazara Technologies

Profit up 54.2%; Revenue nearly doubled (99.4%)

Board approved stock split (1:2) and 1:1 bonus issue

Allcargo Logistics

Loss of ₹99.9 Cr vs previous profit; Revenue up 1.4%

Jindal Steel & Power

Profit up 11.8%; Revenue down 9.7%

NHPC

Profit up 4.2%; Revenue up 19.3%

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)

Profit up 404% to ₹54.4 Cr; Revenue down 23.3%

VA Tech Wabag

Profit up 20%; Revenue up 17.2%

PI Industries

Profit down 10.9%; Revenue down 8.1%

Oil India

Profit up 0.56%; Revenue down 2.4%

Aavas Financiers

Profit up 10.4%; Net interest income up 13.5%

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)

Profit up 79.4%; Revenue up 23.4%

Honasa Consumer

Profit up 2.6%; Revenue up 7.4%

Cochin Shipyard

Profit up 7.8%; Revenue up 38.5%

NMDC

Profit up 0.2%; Revenue up 24.5%

Landmark Cars

Profit up 117.4%; Revenue up 27.6%

Usha Martin

Profit down 2.9%; Revenue up 7.4%

NSDL

Profit up 15.2%; Revenue down 7.5%

Jupiter Wagons

Profit down 66.2%; Revenue down 47.8%

Karnataka Bank

Profit down 27%; Net interest income down 16.4%

Gross NPA rose to 3.46% vs 3.08% QoQ

Net NPA increased to 1.44% vs 1.31% QoQ

Bulk Deals

Large transactions involving mutual funds and investors:

Repco Home Finance

HDFC Mutual Fund sold 9.58 lakh shares (1.5% stake)

Fidelity Funds bought 6.2 lakh shares (0.99% stake)

HDFC Mutual Fund sold 9.58 lakh shares (1.5% stake) Fidelity Funds bought 6.2 lakh shares (0.99% stake) Unilex Colours and Chemicals

Amrut Bharat Opportunities Fund – Series I sold 70,400 shares at ₹44.17

Companies Releasing Earnings Today (August 13)

These companies are scheduled to announce Q1 FY26 results today:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Pfizer

United Spirits

Samhi Hotels

Engineers India

Anthem Biosciences

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry)

CSB Bank

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

TVS Electronics

Laxmi India Finance

Samvardhana Motherson International

Hindustan Copper

Vishal Mega Mart

Jubilant FoodWorks

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

Kalpataru

Muthoot Finance

Nuvama Wealth Management

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Godrej Industries

(With Inputs)

Also Read: India’s Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Cabinet Approves ₹4,600 Crore Boost For Odisha, Punjab And Andhra Pradesh, Powering Tech Revolution