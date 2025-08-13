LIVE TV
Stock To Watch Today: Motilal Oswal, Apollo Hospitals, NSDL, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Jindal Steel And Many More In Focus Today

Stock To Watch Today: Motilal Oswal, Apollo Hospitals, NSDL, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Jindal Steel And Many More In Focus Today

Stock To Watch Today: Markets eye earnings from over 20 firms today, including BPCL and Pfizer. Strong Q1 results from Apollo, Nykaa, Nazara, while Jupiter Wagons, Karnataka Bank disappoint. Key deals and ex-dividends active.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 13, 2025 06:31:00 IST

Stock To Watch Today: 13 August, 2025
Ready for a whirlwind day on Dalal Street? Over 20 companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Pfizer, IRCTC, and United Spirits, are unveiling their Q1 earnings today—will they beat the Street? Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, and Nazara already wowed with strong numbers, but it’s not all roses—Jupiter Wagons and Karnataka Bank took a hit. In the M&A corner, Radico Khaitan and Motilal Oswal made bold investment plays, while Vodafone Idea sealed a power-packed green energy deal. Big block alert: Bessemer exited Medi Assist, with 16 heavyweight institutions jumping in. Watching dividends? Stocks like Godrej Consumer and InterGlobe go ex-dividend today. What’s on your radar?

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks Trade Ex-Dividend Today

These stocks are trading without the value of the upcoming dividend. Investors buying today will not receive the dividend payout.

  • Page Industries
  • Sun TV Network
  • Hitachi Energy India
  • Godrej Consumer Products
  • InterGlobe Aviation
  • Brigade Enterprises
  • Container Corporation of India
  • Crestchem
  • Dai-Ichi Karkaria
  • HEG
  • MPS
  • NBCC (India)
  • Pidilite Industries
  • QGO Finance
  • RailTel Corporation of India
  • Rain Industries
  • South Indian Bank

Stocks to Watch

Significant strategic moves and investments:

  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services
    Acquired ₹400 Cr worth of convertible preference shares in Zepto (formerly Kiranakart)

  • Vodafone Idea
    Signed agreements to acquire up to 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for captive power

  • Radico Khaitan
    Board approved acquisition of 47.5% stakes in D’YAVOL Spirits BV and D’YAVOL Spirits for ₹40 Cr

Quarterly Earnings Highlights (YoY)

Key Q1 FY26 financial results compared to Q1 FY25, with notable changes:

  • Apollo Hospitals
    Profit up 41.8% to ₹432.8 Cr; Revenue up 14.9%

  • Suzlon Energy
    Profit up 7.3%; Revenue surged 55%; Tax increased sharply
    CFO Himanshu Mody resigning effective August 31

  • Nazara Technologies
    Profit up 54.2%; Revenue nearly doubled (99.4%)
    Board approved stock split (1:2) and 1:1 bonus issue

  • Allcargo Logistics
    Loss of ₹99.9 Cr vs previous profit; Revenue up 1.4%

  • Jindal Steel & Power
    Profit up 11.8%; Revenue down 9.7%

  • NHPC
    Profit up 4.2%; Revenue up 19.3%

  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)
    Profit up 404% to ₹54.4 Cr; Revenue down 23.3%

  • VA Tech Wabag
    Profit up 20%; Revenue up 17.2%

  • PI Industries
    Profit down 10.9%; Revenue down 8.1%

  • Oil India
    Profit up 0.56%; Revenue down 2.4%

  • Aavas Financiers
    Profit up 10.4%; Net interest income up 13.5%

  • FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)
    Profit up 79.4%; Revenue up 23.4%

  • Honasa Consumer
    Profit up 2.6%; Revenue up 7.4%

  • Cochin Shipyard
    Profit up 7.8%; Revenue up 38.5%

  • NMDC
    Profit up 0.2%; Revenue up 24.5%

  • Landmark Cars
    Profit up 117.4%; Revenue up 27.6%

  • Usha Martin
    Profit down 2.9%; Revenue up 7.4%

  • NSDL
    Profit up 15.2%; Revenue down 7.5%

  • Jupiter Wagons
    Profit down 66.2%; Revenue down 47.8%

  • Karnataka Bank
    Profit down 27%; Net interest income down 16.4%
    Gross NPA rose to 3.46% vs 3.08% QoQ
    Net NPA increased to 1.44% vs 1.31% QoQ

Bulk Deals

Large transactions involving mutual funds and investors:

  • Repco Home Finance
    HDFC Mutual Fund sold 9.58 lakh shares (1.5% stake)
    Fidelity Funds bought 6.2 lakh shares (0.99% stake)
  • Unilex Colours and Chemicals
    Amrut Bharat Opportunities Fund – Series I sold 70,400 shares at ₹44.17

Companies Releasing Earnings Today (August 13)

These companies are scheduled to announce Q1 FY26 results today:

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation
  • Pfizer
  • United Spirits
  • Samhi Hotels
  • Engineers India
  • Anthem Biosciences
  • Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry)
  • CSB Bank
  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
  • TVS Electronics
  • Laxmi India Finance
  • Samvardhana Motherson International
  • Hindustan Copper
  • Vishal Mega Mart
  • Jubilant FoodWorks
  • Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)
  • Kalpataru
  • Muthoot Finance
  • Nuvama Wealth Management
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering
  • Godrej Industries

(With Inputs)

business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

