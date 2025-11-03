LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street started the week on a cautious note, mirroring mixed global cues. Auto, energy, and banking stocks stayed in focus as investors tracked earnings, oil prices, and global market movements.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 3, 2025 09:31:51 IST

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz
Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Ready to dive into another week of market action? Buckle Up.

 Dalal Street looks set for a cautious yet curious start! After last week’s choppy ride, traders are keeping one eye on global cues and the other on corporate earnings to see which way the wind blows. Across Asia, markets are waking up upbeat, oil prices are ticking higher, and the dollar’s flexing near a three-month peak. Back home, all eyes are on auto, banking, and energy stocks to see if they can steer the markets toward a brighter Monday mood.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 30, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex opened at 83,892.03, down 46.68 points (0.056%)
        • Nifty opened at 25,722.95, up 0.85 points (0.003%)
        • Cautious start as traders eye global cues and earnings.

        Indian markets opened flat on Monday with Sensex slightly down and Nifty marginally higher, reflecting a cautious start as investors await global trends and corporate earnings for fresh direction.

        Market Update at 9:25 AM:

        • Sensex: 83,718.03, down 220.68 points (0.26%)
        • Nifty: 25,673.55, down 48.55 points (0.19%)
        • Early trade shows mild weakness as markets track mixed global cues.

        Indian markets opened lower on Monday, with the Sensex slipping over 220 points and Nifty down nearly 50 points, reflecting cautious sentiment amid mixed global cues and profit-booking in early trade.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • Maruti Suzuki: October sales rose 7% YoY to 2.2 lakh units (domestic +9.4%, exports -5.6%).
          • Hyundai Motor India: Sold 69,894 units in October; domestic 53,792, exports 16,102. Creta & Venue hit second-highest monthly sales (30,119 units).
          • Tata Motors: Passenger vehicle (PV) sales up 27% to 61,134 units; commercial vehicle sales up 10% YoY to 37,530 units.
          • Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Q2 profit surged 169.5% YoY to ₹6,191.5 crore; revenue up 2.1% to ₹1.05 lakh crore.
          • Tata Chemicals: Q2 profit plunged 60.3% YoY to ₹77 crore; revenue dipped 3% to ₹3,877 crore; reported an exceptional loss of ₹65 crore.

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

          Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

          Wall Street:

          • U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, led by Amazon’s strong earnings forecast.

          • Gains were tempered by caution over potential delays in Fed rate cuts.

          • Dow Jones: +40.75 pts (0.09%) to 47,562.87

          • S&P 500: +17.86 pts (0.26%) to 6,840.20

          • Nasdaq Composite: +143.81 pts (0.61%) to 23,724.96

          • The S&P 500 rose 2.27% in October- its sixth straight monthly gain, the longest since August 2021.

          Dollar & Currency Watch:

          • The dollar hovered near a three-month high as traders awaited key U.S. economic data.

          • The yen remained near an eight-and-a-half-month low due to wide rate gaps with the U.S.

          • Euro: fell to $1.1527 (three-month low)

          • Pound: slipped 0.26% to $1.3136 ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision.

          • Asian forex trading remained muted due to a holiday in Japan.

          Asian Markets:

          • Asian stocks traded higher, supported by strong tech and AI earnings.

          • KOSPI: up 2%

          • Hang Seng: up 0.5%

          • The dollar’s strength kept other Asian currencies rangebound.

          Oil Markets:

          • Oil extended gains after OPEC+ paused Q1 2026 output hikes.

          • Brent crude: up 47 cents (0.73%) to $65.24/barrel

          • WTI crude: up 45 cents (0.74%) to $61.43/barrel

          • The decision helped ease concerns over a potential global supply glut.

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            Top Gainers in Early Trade:
            • Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,558.00 up 2.06%
            • State Bank of India (SBI): ₹945.65 up 0.92%
            • Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles): ₹412.30 up 0.54%
            • Larsen & Toubro (L&T): ₹4,038.00 up 0.17%
            Top Losers

            Top Losers in Early Trade:

            • Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,796.30 down 2.44%
            • Bharat Electronics: ₹418.60 down 1.77%
            • Titan Company: ₹3,688.00 down 1.53%
            • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: ₹1,436.00 down 1.06%
            • ITC: ₹417.05 down 0.76%

            Stock Market On Friday

            Markets wrapped up Friday’s session on a cautious note, with the Sensex slipping 466 points to 83,938 and the Nifty closing below 25,750 at 25,722. It was the second straight day of decline, driven by selling in metal, IT, and media stocks. Still, a late rebound in PSU banks helped cushion the blow a bit.

            For the week, the Sensex and Nifty dipped 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, but here’s the silver lining: both indices clocked solid monthly gains of nearly 4.5% in October, showing that the broader trend remains positive.

            Among the top performers were Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, L&T, and TCS, while Cipla, NTPC, Max Healthcare, and InterGlobe Aviation saw some selling pressure. Sector-wise, PSU Banks led the charge with a 1.5% rise, while power, metal, and media stocks slipped 1% each. IT, private banks, and healthcare names also ended the day mildly lower.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            (With Inputs)

            First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:28 AM IST
            Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

