Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Top Losers

Top Losers in Early Trade: Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,796.30 down 2.44%

₹15,796.30 down 2.44% Bharat Electronics: ₹418.60 down 1.77%

₹418.60 down 1.77% Titan Company: ₹3,688.00 down 1.53%

₹3,688.00 down 1.53% Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: ₹1,436.00 down 1.06%

₹1,436.00 down 1.06% ITC: ₹417.05 down 0.76%

Stock Market On Friday

Markets wrapped up Friday’s session on a cautious note, with the Sensex slipping 466 points to 83,938 and the Nifty closing below 25,750 at 25,722. It was the second straight day of decline, driven by selling in metal, IT, and media stocks. Still, a late rebound in PSU banks helped cushion the blow a bit.

For the week, the Sensex and Nifty dipped 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, but here’s the silver lining: both indices clocked solid monthly gains of nearly 4.5% in October, showing that the broader trend remains positive.

Among the top performers were Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, L&T, and TCS, while Cipla, NTPC, Max Healthcare, and InterGlobe Aviation saw some selling pressure. Sector-wise, PSU Banks led the charge with a 1.5% rise, while power, metal, and media stocks slipped 1% each. IT, private banks, and healthcare names also ended the day mildly lower.