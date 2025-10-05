LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Stocks To Watch: Sensex and Nifty ended the week strong after RBI’s rate pause boosted investor confidence. Key stocks report results next week, while metals and PSU banks lead sector gains amid mixed global cues.

Stocks To Watch This Week
Stocks To Watch This Week

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 5, 2025 11:00:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Stocks To Watch: So, what’s been happening on Dalal Street this week? 

Well, the Sensex and Nifty had a bit of a rollercoaster ride but managed to end on a high note. Why the sudden cheer? The Reserve Bank of India hit the pause button on rate hikes, basically saying, “No changes for now, folks.”

This dovish stance gave investors a reason to smile and jump back into buying mode across sectors. It’s like the market got a green light to breathe easy and keep the good vibes rolling.

Feeling optimistic yet? Because the market sure is!

Stocks To Watch Next Week

  • Quarterly Results:

    • TCS
    • Tata Elxsi
    • Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
    • Elecon Engineering Company

  • Corporate Actions (Ex-Dates Next Week):

    • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
    • Sayaji Industries
    • AGI Infra
    • Valiant Communications
    • CyberTech Systems

Company Updates by Sector

Metals & Mining

  • Vedanta:

    • Record alumina output at Lanjigarh refinery in Q2 FY26, 6.53 lakh tonnes, up 31% YoY.

Banking & Financial Services

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank:

    • Net advances grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 4.62 lakh crore (Q2).

    • Total deposits rose 14.6% YoY to Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

  • HDFC Bank:

    • Average deposits up 15.1% YoY to Rs 27.15 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.

  • Bajaj Finance:

    • Assets Under Management (AUM) surged 24% YoY to Rs 4.62 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Lupin:

    • USFDA flagged Pithampur Unit-2 with official action indicated (OAI), signaling regulatory concerns.

Telecom

  • Vodafone Idea:

    • Appointed Tejas Mehta as new CFO, effective October 6.

Stock Market Wrap, Friday, 3rd October 2025

Friday ended on an uplifting note in Indian markets, with the Sensex climbing 224 points to 81,207 and the Nifty nearly rising by 58 points to 24,900. Broad-based buying boosted most sectors, with metals leading the pace, up almost 2%, and PSU banks up 1%. Smallcap and midcap indices were also strong, with increases of 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The top gainers were Tata Steel, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Larsen & Toubro. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma fell slightly.

All sectors were in the green except pharma, real estate, and FMCG, which showed some weakness. The rupee fell slightly to 88.78 against the US dollar. Overall, it was a resilient market amid mixed global cues, boding well for the new week.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is The Stock Market REALLY Open On Diwali? The Muhurat Trading Mystery, What Every Investor MUST Know!

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-6stock market todaystocks in focusStocks To Watch

RELATED News

Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
October IPO Calendar: From Tata Capital To Lenskart; Big Launches, Bigger Bets! CHECK THE LIST NOW
ALERT: New FASTag Rules From November 15, 2025- Pay More Without FASTag!
Ready To Bet On Tata Capital IPO On Monday? Here Are The Details, Key Dates, And Market Buzz Inside

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Election Commission Press Conference In Patna: Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar Speaks In Bhojpuri, Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week
Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week
Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week
Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

QUICK LINKS