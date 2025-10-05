Stocks To Watch: Earnings, Corporate Actions And Market Wrap For The Week

Stocks To Watch: So, what’s been happening on Dalal Street this week?

Well, the Sensex and Nifty had a bit of a rollercoaster ride but managed to end on a high note. Why the sudden cheer? The Reserve Bank of India hit the pause button on rate hikes, basically saying, “No changes for now, folks.”

This dovish stance gave investors a reason to smile and jump back into buying mode across sectors. It’s like the market got a green light to breathe easy and keep the good vibes rolling.

Feeling optimistic yet? Because the market sure is!

Stocks To Watch Next Week

Quarterly Results: TCS Tata Elxsi Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Elecon Engineering Company

Corporate Actions (Ex-Dates Next Week): Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Sayaji Industries AGI Infra Valiant Communications CyberTech Systems



Company Updates by Sector

Metals & Mining

Vedanta: Record alumina output at Lanjigarh refinery in Q2 FY26, 6.53 lakh tonnes, up 31% YoY.



Banking & Financial Services

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Net advances grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 4.62 lakh crore (Q2). Total deposits rose 14.6% YoY to Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: Average deposits up 15.1% YoY to Rs 27.15 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.

Bajaj Finance: Assets Under Management (AUM) surged 24% YoY to Rs 4.62 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.



Pharmaceuticals

Lupin: USFDA flagged Pithampur Unit-2 with official action indicated (OAI), signaling regulatory concerns.



Telecom

Vodafone Idea: Appointed Tejas Mehta as new CFO, effective October 6.



Stock Market Wrap, Friday, 3rd October 2025

Friday ended on an uplifting note in Indian markets, with the Sensex climbing 224 points to 81,207 and the Nifty nearly rising by 58 points to 24,900. Broad-based buying boosted most sectors, with metals leading the pace, up almost 2%, and PSU banks up 1%. Smallcap and midcap indices were also strong, with increases of 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The top gainers were Tata Steel, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Larsen & Toubro. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma fell slightly.

All sectors were in the green except pharma, real estate, and FMCG, which showed some weakness. The rupee fell slightly to 88.78 against the US dollar. Overall, it was a resilient market amid mixed global cues, boding well for the new week.

(With Inputs)

