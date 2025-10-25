Stocks To Watch On Monday: Small-Cap Multibaggers And Top Picks For Potential Gains

Stocks To Watch On Monday: Traders and investors, heads up!
According to experts and anlysts, Monday’s trading session is shaping up to be exciting, with some hot stocks to keep an eye on. Integrated Industries is under the spotlight after providing a ₹25-crore corporate guarantee, while small-cap multibaggers like Sun Pharma, KPIT Technologies, and Indus Towers are showing promising signals for potential gains.
The broader market may be catching its breath after recent profit booking and rising crude prices, but these picks could be the ones to watch for a rebound.
Want to know which stocks might deliver surprises this week? Keep your eyes glued to these movers.
Stocks To Watch On Monday
- Sun Pharma
- Buy at ₹1699; Target ₹1818; Stop Loss ₹1640
- Showing recovery after consolidation; breakout above moving averages indicates bullish momentum.
- Key support: ₹1640; next resistance: ₹1818.
- KPIT Technologies
- Buy at ₹1178; Target ₹1270; Stop Loss ₹1135
- Stabilizing after correction; strong support around ₹1135; sustained above moving averages indicates potential trend reversal.
- Indus Towers
- Buy at ₹361.55; Target ₹390; Stop Loss ₹350
- Regaining momentum; recent rebound from ₹340 shows renewed buying interest.
- Key resistance: ₹390; support: ₹350; approaching 200-day EMA for possible breakout.
