Stocks To Watch On Monday: Small-Cap Multibaggers And Top Picks For Potential Gains

According to experts and anlysts, Monday’s trading session is shaping up to be exciting, with some hot stocks to keep an eye on. Integrated Industries is under the spotlight after providing a ₹25-crore corporate guarantee, while small-cap multibaggers like Sun Pharma, KPIT Technologies, and Indus Towers are showing promising signals for potential gains.

The broader market may be catching its breath after recent profit booking and rising crude prices, but these picks could be the ones to watch for a rebound.

Want to know which stocks might deliver surprises this week? Keep your eyes glued to these movers.

Stocks To Watch On Monday

Sun Pharma Buy at ₹1699; Target ₹1818; Stop Loss ₹1640 Showing recovery after consolidation; breakout above moving averages indicates bullish momentum. Key support: ₹1640; next resistance: ₹1818.

KPIT Technologies Buy at ₹1178; Target ₹1270; Stop Loss ₹1135 Stabilizing after correction; strong support around ₹1135; sustained above moving averages indicates potential trend reversal.

Indus Towers Buy at ₹361.55; Target ₹390; Stop Loss ₹350 Regaining momentum; recent rebound from ₹340 shows renewed buying interest. Key resistance: ₹390; support: ₹350; approaching 200-day EMA for possible breakout.



Max Healthcare Institute (MAXHEALTH) Recent action: Broke above a key resistance level on Monday, October 27, 2025, indicating increased buying interest. Performance on Friday, October 24, 2025: Closed at ₹1,184.9

Radico Khaitan (RADICO) Recent action: Symmetrical triangle pattern breakout observed on Monday, October 27, 2025, supported by high trading volume. Performance on Friday, October 24, 2025: Closed at ₹3,219.9

Tata Steel (TATASTEEL) Recent action: Showing strength after a period of consolidation. Performance on Friday, October 24, 2025: Closed at ₹174.42, up 0.15%.

NBCC (India) (NBCC) Recent action: Stabilizing after a corrective phase and rebounding from previous support levels. Performance on Friday, October 24, 2025: Closed at ₹111.60, up 0.11%.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Recent action: Showing strength after consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern. Performance on Friday, October 24, 2025: Closed at ₹231.26

Integrated Industries Shares in Spotlight Amid Corporate Guarantee Announcement Stock in Focus: Integrated Industries, a small-cap stock under ₹50, will be closely watched in Monday’s trading session. Corporate guarantee announced for Nurture Well Foods Limited’s loan facility with Union Bank of India.

Recent Performance: Closed 0.52% lower at ₹24.64 on Friday. Fell 15% in the past month. Down 31% over the last year.

Long-Term Returns: Despite recent dips, delivered 2,980% returns over the last five years. (With Inputs From Media Reports And Experts) Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Investing in stocks involves risks. Consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.