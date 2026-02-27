LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets may open cautious amid mixed global cues and Gift Nifty volatility. Key corporate actions, stake sales, dividends, projects, and AI partnerships keep investors focused on sector-specific stock movements.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 27, 2026 09:34:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Mixed Global Signals and Gift Nifty Trends Keep Investors Alert Ahead of Friday’s Opening Moves

Indian stocks are likely to begin this Friday on a cautious note as global markets send mixed signals. Investors are balancing optimism and risk sentiment. At 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 87 points lower at 25,549, indicating a weak start.

Overnight, global sentiment turned selective after earnings from AI major Nvidia failed to meet investor expectations, dampening enthusiasm in technology stocks. The Dow Jones ended nearly flat, while the S&P 500 declined 0.54% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.18%.

The mixed mood was reflected across Asian markets. China, Japan, and South Korea recorded declines, while Hong Kong edged higher. By 8:32 AM, GIFT Nifty recovered slightly to 25,557, down just 11 points, setting the stage for a balance between caution and opportunity at the opening bell.

Stocks To Watch Today

Retail & Consumer

  • Vishal Mega Mart: Promoter Samayat Services may sell up to a 6.5% stake via a block deal worth ₹3,507.5 crore at a floor price of ₹115 per share.

Banking & Financial Services

  • Axis Bank: Seeks approval from the Reserve Bank of India to retain maximum stake in subsidiary Axis Finance.
  • Jio Financial Services: Invested ₹2,000 crore in subsidiary Jio Credit for business expansion.
  • Indian Railway Finance Corporation: Board meeting on March 9 for interim dividend and FY27 borrowing plan.

Metals & Mining

  • Hindalco Industries: Acquisition of AluChem delayed due to pause in CFIUS review in the US.
  • Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: Signed MoU with NTPC for coal and lignite gasification projects.
  • Vedanta Limited: Rating update by ICRA Limited with “Watch Developing” outlook.

Oil & Gas / Energy

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: Incorporated a new subsidiary in Singapore for global energy trading operations.
  • Indian Oil Corporation: Board meeting on March 6 to consider second interim dividend.

Infrastructure, Rail & PSU Projects

  • NBCC (India) Limited: Secured ₹775 crore PMC orders from Delhi Development Authority.
  • Ircon International: Court ruling on VAT demand for Ganga Bridge project.
  • MSTC Limited: Lowest bidder for auction services tender from Coal India Limited.

Technology & AI

  • Netweb Technologies India: Collaboration with Vertiv for AI data centre solutions.
  • Info Edge (India): Approved ₹250 crore investment commitment to B8 Fund I.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Onesource Specialty Pharma: Received NSE and BSE approval for merger scheme involving Steriscience entities.

Real Estate & Hospitality

  • Brigade Enterprises: Partnership with Primus Senior Living for ₹750 crore senior housing projects.
  • Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Signed agreement to operate a premium hotel in Siliguri.

Auto & EV

  • Greaves Cotton: EV subsidiary expanding into Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch.

Capital Market / Legal Developments

  • Reliance Communications: Reportedly faces new case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation.

Bulk Deals & Stake Movements

  • Home First Finance Company: Stake sale by Aether (Mauritius) and True North; purchases by Societe Generale and Pictet Group.
  • Zelio E Mobility: Stake bought by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
  • Capital Infra Trust: Stake transactions involving Larsen & Toubro.
  • Apollo Pipes: Stake acquisition by S Gupta Holding.
  • Arisinfra Solutions: Stake sale by Think Investments PCC.

Corporate Actions & Listings
Results Today

  • Enkei Wheels (India)
  • Jagatjit Industries
  • K&R Rail Engineering
  • Rain Industries
  • Results on February 28
  • BF Utilities
  • Vaswani Industries

Listings

  • Mainboard: Gaudium IVF & Women Health
  • SME: Manilam Industries India

Ex-Dividend

  • Dhunseri Ventures
  • Shreeji Shipping Global
  • Spice Islands Industries
  • Ex-Bonus
  • Infobeans Technologies

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:06 AM IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

