Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Mixed Global Signals and Gift Nifty Trends Keep Investors Alert Ahead of Friday’s Opening Moves

Indian stocks are likely to begin this Friday on a cautious note as global markets send mixed signals. Investors are balancing optimism and risk sentiment. At 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 87 points lower at 25,549, indicating a weak start.

Overnight, global sentiment turned selective after earnings from AI major Nvidia failed to meet investor expectations, dampening enthusiasm in technology stocks. The Dow Jones ended nearly flat, while the S&P 500 declined 0.54% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.18%.

The mixed mood was reflected across Asian markets. China, Japan, and South Korea recorded declines, while Hong Kong edged higher. By 8:32 AM, GIFT Nifty recovered slightly to 25,557, down just 11 points, setting the stage for a balance between caution and opportunity at the opening bell.

Stocks To Watch Today

Retail & Consumer

Vishal Mega Mart: Promoter Samayat Services may sell up to a 6.5% stake via a block deal worth ₹3,507.5 crore at a floor price of ₹115 per share.

Banking & Financial Services

Axis Bank: Seeks approval from the Reserve Bank of India to retain maximum stake in subsidiary Axis Finance.

Jio Financial Services: Invested ₹2,000 crore in subsidiary Jio Credit for business expansion.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: Board meeting on March 9 for interim dividend and FY27 borrowing plan.

Metals & Mining

Hindalco Industries: Acquisition of AluChem delayed due to pause in CFIUS review in the US.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: Signed MoU with NTPC for coal and lignite gasification projects.

Vedanta Limited: Rating update by ICRA Limited with “Watch Developing” outlook.

Oil & Gas / Energy

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: Incorporated a new subsidiary in Singapore for global energy trading operations.

Indian Oil Corporation: Board meeting on March 6 to consider second interim dividend.

Infrastructure, Rail & PSU Projects

NBCC (India) Limited: Secured ₹775 crore PMC orders from Delhi Development Authority.

Ircon International: Court ruling on VAT demand for Ganga Bridge project.

MSTC Limited: Lowest bidder for auction services tender from Coal India Limited.

Technology & AI

Netweb Technologies India: Collaboration with Vertiv for AI data centre solutions.

Info Edge (India): Approved ₹250 crore investment commitment to B8 Fund I.

Pharma & Healthcare

Onesource Specialty Pharma: Received NSE and BSE approval for merger scheme involving Steriscience entities.

Real Estate & Hospitality

Brigade Enterprises: Partnership with Primus Senior Living for ₹750 crore senior housing projects.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Signed agreement to operate a premium hotel in Siliguri.

Auto & EV

Greaves Cotton: EV subsidiary expanding into Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch.

Capital Market / Legal Developments

Reliance Communications: Reportedly faces new case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation.

Bulk Deals & Stake Movements

Home First Finance Company: Stake sale by Aether (Mauritius) and True North; purchases by Societe Generale and Pictet Group.

Zelio E Mobility: Stake bought by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Capital Infra Trust: Stake transactions involving Larsen & Toubro.

Apollo Pipes: Stake acquisition by S Gupta Holding.

Arisinfra Solutions: Stake sale by Think Investments PCC.

Corporate Actions & Listings

Results Today

Enkei Wheels (India)

Jagatjit Industries

K&R Rail Engineering

Rain Industries

Results on February 28

BF Utilities

Vaswani Industries

Listings

Mainboard: Gaudium IVF & Women Health

SME: Manilam Industries India

Ex-Dividend

Dhunseri Ventures

Shreeji Shipping Global

Spice Islands Industries

Ex-Bonus

Infobeans Technologies

