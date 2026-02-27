LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market likely to open cautious amid weak global cues and mixed sentiment. Sensex and Nifty ended mixed Thursday. Gift Nifty signals start while commodities and geopolitics guide trends.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 27, 2026 08:39:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Stock Market Today: Will Global Cues Keep Dalal Street on Edge This Friday?

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note this Friday, as weak global signals and mixed investor sentiment continue to shape the market mood. Traders are maintaining stability through selective profit booking while balancing cautious optimism about near-term trends.

Dalal Street witnessed a turbulent trading session on Thursday. The Sensex closed at 82,248.61 after slipping 27.46 points, reflecting mild selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose by 14.05 points to settle at 25,496.55, indicating resilience as the index held firm near crucial support levels.

You Might Be Interested In

With Friday marking the final trading session of the week, anticipation typically rises a notch. As markets go “dark” for the next two days, investors often reassess positions and decide what they want to carry into Monday- well known for its unpredictability. Will traders play safe before the weekend, or bet on momentum? The answer could set the tone for the next week’s opening moves.

Stocks Market On Thursday

On Thursday, Indian markets ended mixed amid volatility and profit booking in select heavyweights.

  • Sensex fell 27.46 points to close at 82,248.61
  • Nifty-50 rose 14.05 points to settle at 25,496.55

Indian markets ended mixed on Thursday amid volatility and profit booking in heavyweight stocks. Sensex slipped 27.46 points to 82,248.61, while Nifty 50 gained 14.05 points to close at 25,496.55.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Asian Markets

  • Asian markets traded mixed on Friday following overnight weakness in global equities.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.6%, while Topix remained flat.
  • South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.1%, and Kosdaq slipped 0.35%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures indicated a flat opening.
  • Weak global risk sentiment continues to influence emerging markets, including India.

Wall Street Performance

The United States stock market ended mostly lower due to selling pressure in technology stocks after earnings from Nvidia disappointed investors.

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.03%.
  • S&P 500 declined 0.54%.
  • Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.18%.
  • Key Stock Movements
  • Apple fell 0.47%.
  • Amazon declined 1.29%.
  • Tesla slipped 2.11%.
  • Microsoft edged higher by 0.28%.

Commodities Market Trends

  • Gold Prices
    • Gold prices steadied after diplomatic developments between United States and Iran.
    • Spot gold: $5,184.95 per ounce
  • Silver: Down 0.2%
  • Crude Oil Prices
    • Crude oil prices traded lower as expectations of improved supply emerged following nuclear discussions.
    • Brent crude: $70.50 per barrel
    • WTI crude: $64.99 per barrel

Domestic Indicator For Stock Market Today | Gift Nifty

Gift Nifty traded near the 25,560 level, indicating a negative start for Indian equities, with a discount of around 75–77 points compared to the previous Nifty futures close.

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

Geopolitical Developments: US–Iran Talks

Nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva have reached an advanced stage, keeping global investors attentive. Markets are closely tracking diplomatic developments, as a successful deal could ease crude prices, while any setback may trigger volatility. Traders remain cautious, monitoring news flows as closely as price movements throughout the week.

SEBI Regulatory Update

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced revised valuation standards for gold and silver held by mutual funds to improve pricing transparency in India. From April 1, 2026, funds will rely on exchange-polled spot prices. The move aims to strengthen benchmark accuracy, enhance valuation discipline, and support greater investor confidence.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy….

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 8:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: commodities market trendsDalal Street outlookFriday market outlookGift Nifty signalsGlobal Market CuesNifty 50 todaySEBI update mutual fundssensex todaystock market news Indiastock market todayUS Iran talks market impactWall Street impact

RELATED News

Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Collapses In A Shocking Twist? Here’ How Paramount Won The $82 Billion Mega Studio War

Stock Market Today: Cautious Friday Ahead As Mixed Global Cues Keep Sensex, Nifty Soft; Dalal Street Opens Flat Amid Stock-Specific Action and Uncertainty

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Who Is Amit Malhotra? The Media Veteran Taking Charge As JioStar’s Head Of International Business

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Steady Amid Choppy Trades– Here Are The Key Insights Investors Should Know Before the Weekend

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash

IND vs WI: What Happened When India Last Faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup Semifinal? Full Recap of The 2016 Clash

Jack Dorsey To Fire Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Sex Slave Manuals, Wiped Tapes, Porno Magazines- Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret Locker Scandal That Vanished for 16 Years ‘A Black Hole for Evidence’

From Pakistani Influencer Sarah Baloch To Filipino’s Vera Hill Viral MMS: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Clicking

Pakistan-Afghanistan War LIVE: What Is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq? Islamabad Declares Open War, Claims Killed 130 Taliban Fighters

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

QUICK LINKS