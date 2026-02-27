What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Stock Market Today: Will Global Cues Keep Dalal Street on Edge This Friday?

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note this Friday, as weak global signals and mixed investor sentiment continue to shape the market mood. Traders are maintaining stability through selective profit booking while balancing cautious optimism about near-term trends.

Dalal Street witnessed a turbulent trading session on Thursday. The Sensex closed at 82,248.61 after slipping 27.46 points, reflecting mild selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose by 14.05 points to settle at 25,496.55, indicating resilience as the index held firm near crucial support levels.

With Friday marking the final trading session of the week, anticipation typically rises a notch. As markets go “dark” for the next two days, investors often reassess positions and decide what they want to carry into Monday- well known for its unpredictability. Will traders play safe before the weekend, or bet on momentum? The answer could set the tone for the next week’s opening moves.

Stocks Market On Thursday

Indian markets ended mixed on Thursday amid volatility and profit booking in heavyweight stocks. Sensex slipped 27.46 points to 82,248.61, while Nifty 50 gained 14.05 points to close at 25,496.55.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday following overnight weakness in global equities.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.6%, while Topix remained flat.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.1%, and Kosdaq slipped 0.35%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures indicated a flat opening.

Weak global risk sentiment continues to influence emerging markets, including India.

Wall Street Performance

The United States stock market ended mostly lower due to selling pressure in technology stocks after earnings from Nvidia disappointed investors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.03%.

S&P 500 declined 0.54%.

Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.18%.

Key Stock Movements

Apple fell 0.47%.

Amazon declined 1.29%.

Tesla slipped 2.11%.

Microsoft edged higher by 0.28%.

Commodities Market Trends

Gold Prices Gold prices steadied after diplomatic developments between United States and Iran. Spot gold: $5,184.95 per ounce

Silver: Down 0.2%

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower as expectations of improved supply emerged following nuclear discussions. Brent crude: $70.50 per barrel WTI crude: $64.99 per barrel



Domestic Indicator For Stock Market Today | Gift Nifty

Gift Nifty traded near the 25,560 level, indicating a negative start for Indian equities, with a discount of around 75–77 points compared to the previous Nifty futures close.

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

Geopolitical Developments: US–Iran Talks

Nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva have reached an advanced stage, keeping global investors attentive. Markets are closely tracking diplomatic developments, as a successful deal could ease crude prices, while any setback may trigger volatility. Traders remain cautious, monitoring news flows as closely as price movements throughout the week.

SEBI Regulatory Update

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced revised valuation standards for gold and silver held by mutual funds to improve pricing transparency in India. From April 1, 2026, funds will rely on exchange-polled spot prices. The move aims to strengthen benchmark accuracy, enhance valuation discipline, and support greater investor confidence.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

