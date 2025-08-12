Stocks To Watch Today: Bata India, Hindalco, Indian Hotels Company, Adani Enterprises And Many More In The Spotlight Today

Stocks to Watch Today – Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Good morning, investors! Indian markets are expected to open flat today, with mixed global cues keeping traders on edge. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading slightly higher at 24,594.5 — up 19.5 points or 0.08%.
Asian markets are showing mixed trends. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is on fire, jumping 2.36% to a record high. South Korea’s KOSPI is also up 0.8%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is lagging, down 0.15%.
Why the mixed signals? Investors are reacting to the extended US-China trade truce. The 90-day pause on higher US tariffs gives both countries more time to negotiate — a move welcomed by some, questioned by others.
Meanwhile, Wall Street ended slightly lower on Monday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25%, and the Dow fell 0.45%, as attention now turns to key US inflation data expected later this week.
What’s your take — bullish or cautious today?
Key Stocks To Watch Today
- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)
- To acquire majority stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality for ₹204 crore.
- Will take a 51% equity stake in ANK Hotels for up to ₹110 crore.
- Medi Assist
- Promoter Bessemer India likely to offload up to 16% stake via block deal.
- Ashoka Buildcon
- Q1FY26 revenue dropped 30% YoY to ₹1,339 crore.
- PAT declined 25% YoY to ₹31 crore (standalone).
- However, consolidated net profit rose 44.6% YoY to ₹217.3 crore.
- Hindalco Industries / Novelis Inc.
- Novelis (subsidiary) posted 36% YoY drop in net income to $96 million.
- Revenue rose 13% YoY to $4.7 billion.
- Hindalco will also announce Q1 earnings today.
- Bata India
- Q1 revenue nearly flat at ₹941.8 crore vs ₹944.6 crore YoY.
- PAT plunged 70% to ₹51.7 crore.
- Tilaknagar Industries
- Revenue up 30.6% YoY to ₹409 crore.
- PAT more than doubled to ₹89 crore.
- Sansera Engineering
- Q1FY26 revenue grew 3% YoY to ₹766.3 crore.
- PAT rose 26% YoY to ₹63 crore.
- Secured ₹173.2 crore in new orders.
- Man Industries
- Q1FY26 net profit jumped 45.2% YoY to ₹27.6 crore.
- Revenue was almost flat at ₹742.1 crore.
- Astral
- Revenue down slightly to ₹1,361.2 crore.
- Net profit plunged 33.7% YoY to ₹79.2 crore.
- Adani Enterprises
- Subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions acquired 100% stake in Indamer Technics (MRO service provider).
- Pfizer India
- Launched its next-gen 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adult immunisation.
Q1 Results Due Today
Companies announcing earnings on August 12:
- Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
- Hindustan Aeronautics
- Apollo Hospitals
- Bharat Dynamics
- Zydus Lifesciences
- FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)
- Alkem Laboratories
- Jindal Steel & Power
- Abbott India
- Honasa Consumer
- Gujarat State Petronet
- Dr Agarwals Health Care & Eye Hospital
- EMS, Jyothy Labs, Karnataka Bank, Natco Pharma
- NHPC, NMDC, Oil India
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Rail Vikas Nigam
- Senco Gold, Suzlon Energy
- VA Tech Wabag
- Mrs Bector Food Specialities
- Aavas Financiers
- National Securities Depository (NSDL)
- Nazara Technologies
Bulk Deals
- Home First Finance Company India
- Warburg Pincus affiliate sold entire 10.6% stake (₹1,307 crore).
- Buyers included Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, Citigroup, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, and others.
- Repco Home Finance
- HDFC MF offloaded 1.4% stake (₹33.97 crore).
- Network People Services Technologies (NPST)
- Tata MF bought 4.3 lakh shares (2.2% stake).
- Promoters offloaded 5.3 lakh shares (2.75% stake).
- FlySBS Aviation
- R G Family Trust (Harsh & Anant Goenka) bought 1.06 lakh shares.
- Vineet Laboratories
- Promoters sold 2.06 lakh shares.
- Purchases made by multiple individuals including Ajay and Rajendra Agrawal.
Mainboard Listing Today
-
Highway Infrastructure – New mainboard listing
Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today
- ICICI Bank
- Grasim Industries
- Arvind Fashions
- Axtel Industries
- Dwarikesh Sugar
- HG Infra Engineering
- India Pesticides
- KIFS Financial Services
- NGL Fine Chem
- RITES
Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Stock Split
-
India Glycols
-
Sprayking
