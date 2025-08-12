Stocks To Watch Today: Bata India, Hindalco, Indian Hotels Company, Adani Enterprises And Many More In The Spotlight Today

Stocks to Watch Today – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Good morning, investors! Indian markets are expected to open flat today, with mixed global cues keeping traders on edge. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading slightly higher at 24,594.5 — up 19.5 points or 0.08%.

Asian markets are showing mixed trends. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is on fire, jumping 2.36% to a record high. South Korea’s KOSPI is also up 0.8%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is lagging, down 0.15%.

Why the mixed signals? Investors are reacting to the extended US-China trade truce. The 90-day pause on higher US tariffs gives both countries more time to negotiate — a move welcomed by some, questioned by others.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended slightly lower on Monday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25%, and the Dow fell 0.45%, as attention now turns to key US inflation data expected later this week.

What’s your take — bullish or cautious today?

Key Stocks To Watch Today

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) To acquire majority stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality for ₹204 crore. Will take a 51% equity stake in ANK Hotels for up to ₹110 crore.

Medi Assist Promoter Bessemer India likely to offload up to 16% stake via block deal.

Ashoka Buildcon Q1FY26 revenue dropped 30% YoY to ₹1,339 crore. PAT declined 25% YoY to ₹31 crore (standalone). However, consolidated net profit rose 44.6% YoY to ₹217.3 crore.

Hindalco Industries / Novelis Inc. Novelis (subsidiary) posted 36% YoY drop in net income to $96 million. Revenue rose 13% YoY to $4.7 billion. Hindalco will also announce Q1 earnings today.

Bata India Q1 revenue nearly flat at ₹941.8 crore vs ₹944.6 crore YoY. PAT plunged 70% to ₹51.7 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries Revenue up 30.6% YoY to ₹409 crore. PAT more than doubled to ₹89 crore.

Sansera Engineering Q1FY26 revenue grew 3% YoY to ₹766.3 crore. PAT rose 26% YoY to ₹63 crore. Secured ₹173.2 crore in new orders.

Man Industries Q1FY26 net profit jumped 45.2% YoY to ₹27.6 crore. Revenue was almost flat at ₹742.1 crore.

Astral Revenue down slightly to ₹1,361.2 crore. Net profit plunged 33.7% YoY to ₹79.2 crore.

Adani Enterprises Subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions acquired 100% stake in Indamer Technics (MRO service provider).

Pfizer India Launched its next-gen 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adult immunisation.



Q1 Results Due Today

Companies announcing earnings on August 12:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Hindustan Aeronautics

Apollo Hospitals

Bharat Dynamics

Zydus Lifesciences

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)

Alkem Laboratories

Jindal Steel & Power

Abbott India

Honasa Consumer

Gujarat State Petronet

Dr Agarwals Health Care & Eye Hospital

EMS, Jyothy Labs, Karnataka Bank, Natco Pharma

NHPC, NMDC, Oil India

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Rail Vikas Nigam

Senco Gold, Suzlon Energy

VA Tech Wabag

Mrs Bector Food Specialities

Aavas Financiers

National Securities Depository (NSDL)

Nazara Technologies

Bulk Deals

Home First Finance Company India Warburg Pincus affiliate sold entire 10.6% stake (₹1,307 crore). Buyers included Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, Citigroup, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, and others.

Repco Home Finance HDFC MF offloaded 1.4% stake (₹33.97 crore).

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) Tata MF bought 4.3 lakh shares (2.2% stake). Promoters offloaded 5.3 lakh shares (2.75% stake).

FlySBS Aviation R G Family Trust (Harsh & Anant Goenka) bought 1.06 lakh shares.

Vineet Laboratories Promoters sold 2.06 lakh shares. Purchases made by multiple individuals including Ajay and Rajendra Agrawal.



Mainboard Listing Today

Highway Infrastructure – New mainboard listing

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

ICICI Bank

Grasim Industries

Arvind Fashions

Axtel Industries

Dwarikesh Sugar

HG Infra Engineering

India Pesticides

KIFS Financial Services

NGL Fine Chem

RITES

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Stock Split

India Glycols

Sprayking

Also Read: Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off