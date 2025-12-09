LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To watch today: Markets brace for a volatile session as Fed meet begins, global cues weaken, and primary activity rises. GIFT Nifty stabilises after early dip; key earnings, auto sales, and major corporate moves drive stock action.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 9, 2025 09:00:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To watch today: Good morning, traders!

It’s shaping up to be a charged market session as the US Federal Reserve meeting kicks off, global cues stay wobbly, and primary market action adds its own spark.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 107.2 points at 25,957.5, hinting at a gap-down start. But by 8:29 AM, the index had perked up to 25,966, trading 18 points higher (0.07%) , a tiny but welcome wink from the markets. Across Asia-Pacific, the tone was cautious: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11%, Topix dipped 0.17%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.36%, and Australia’s ASX 200 eased 0.19%.

Over in the US, futures nudged higher after President Donald Trump approved Nvidia’s H200 chip sales to China under a revenue-sharing pact, lifting Nvidia 2.2% after-hours. After yesterday’s stock market meltdown, all eyes are glued to the charts today, anticipating major shifts as the Fed’s expected 25 bps rate cut looms.

Stocks To Watch Today

Manufacturing & Industrial

  • Fujiyama Power Systems

    • Q2 profit up 97.4% YoY to ₹62.9 crore

    • Revenue up 72.6% YoY to ₹567.9 crore

  • Siemens

    • Approves slump sale of Low Voltage & Geared Motors businesses to Innomotics India

    • Enterprise value: ₹2,200 crore (cash-free, debt-free)

  • VTM

    • Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government

    • To invest ₹50 crore in fabric and home textile manufacturing

  • Welspun Corp / EPIC (Saudi)

    • Wins SAR 485M+ (₹1,165 crore) steel pipe contract

    • Revenue to reflect in Q4FY26 & Q1FY27

Auto & Mobility

  • Mahindra & Mahindra (November YoY)

    • Sales volume up 19.6% to 91,839 units

    • Exports up 8.4% to 3,063 units

    • Production up 18.4% to 96,196 units

Banking & Financials

  • Bajaj Finserv

    • Bajaj General Insurance premium: ₹3,999 crore

    • Bajaj Life Insurance premium: ₹1,087 crore

  • ICICI Bank

    • To acquire 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC

    • Deal value: ₹2,140 crore

  • Reliance Power

    • Moves Reliance Capital from promoter group to public shareholder category

  • Bulk Deals

    • Welspun Enterprises: Promoter trust buys 7.5 lakh shares (₹38.7 crore)

    • Dredging Corporation: Invesco buys 2.5 lakh shares

    • Indian Phosphate: BNP Paribas sells 4.71 lakh shares

Infrastructure & Engineering

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

    • Approves transfer of realty business to L&T Realty Properties

    • Via slump sale under Scheme of Arrangement

Aviation

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

    • Moody’s flags widespread flight disruptions as credit negative

    • Warns of revenue loss, refunds, and possible DGCA penalties

EdTech

  • Physicswallah

    • Q2 profit up 69.6% YoY to ₹69.7 crore

    • Revenue up 26.3% YoY to ₹1,051.2 crore

Consumer & E-commerce

  • TCC Concept

    • Approves preferential allotment of 1 crore shares worth ₹592 crore to Pepperfry

  • UFLEX

    • Launches Project Plastic Fix to convert plastic waste into usable resources

SME & Listings

  • New SME listings:

    • Neochem Bio Solutions

    • Helloji Holidays

Corporate Actions

  • Rights Issue Ex-Date: Deccan Gold Mines

  • F&O Ban:

    • Bandhan Bank

    • Kaynes Technology

    • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)
Also Read: How Did A Himachal Domicile Certificate Land Actor Rahul Bose In A Fraud Case? Explained….
First published on: Dec 9, 2025 8:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian marketsbusiness newsFed Rate CutFujiyama Power Systems earningsGIFT NiftyICICI Bank stake purchaseMahindra auto salesMarket OpeningNifty50Nvidia China salesPhysicswallah Q2 resultssensexSiemens slump salestock market news Indiastock market todaystocks in focusStocks to watch todayUS futuresWelspun contract

RELATED News

Y2B Launches Women-Led Growth Initiatives to Strengthen India’s Real Estate Ecosystem

Latest FD Interest Rates: Top 7 Banks Offering the Highest Interest Rates on Long-Term FDs

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? Sensex Crashes Around 800 Points; Fed, Weak Rupee, US Trade Uncertainty Triggers Market Meltdown- Top Reasons Behind The Fall

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 1st T20I: How Will Barabati Pitch And Cuttack Weather Play Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

How Did A Himachal Domicile Certificate Land Actor Rahul Bose In A Fraud Case? Explained

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

Zohran Mamdani Relocates To ‘Trump-Proof’ New York Amid Rising ICE Crackdowns, Raising Stakes For Politician’s Safety

What Are Pyro Guns That Led To Goa Club Fire? Delhi Fire Chief Urges Immediate Regulation To Shield Cities From Future Disasters

Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS