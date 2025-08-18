Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch today: August 18, 2025, Good Morning Readers, Lets dive into the key stocks list today

What a weekend it’s been, Guys!

So much has changed, and it’s all set to impact markets today. Indian equities are poised for a gap-up start, with GIFT Nifty up 218 points, following a major announcement by PM Modi during his 79th Independence Day speech. He promised a complete GST overhaul aimed at making everyday items cheaper before Diwali. A new two-tier tax structure (5% and 18%) is coming, with a 40% slab for sin goods.

And Wait, that’s not all: S&P Global upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’, the first upgrade in 18 years, citing strong economic growth and fiscal discipline.

For a change globally, Trump and Putin’s Alaska summit ended without a Ukraine deal, but Trump is now pushing for a “rapid peace.” Meanwhile, Zelenskyy heads to Washington today, joined by leaders from Germany, the UK, and France.

Add in the upcoming Jackson Hole Fed symposium, and today’s market is stepping into a storm of fresh catalysts. Ready?

Stocks To Watch Today

Glenmark Pharma : Q1FY26 net profit slumped 86% YoY to ₹46.87 crore, but showed a strong QoQ recovery from ₹4.65 crore.

: Q1FY26 net profit slumped 86% YoY to ₹46.87 crore, but showed a strong QoQ recovery from ₹4.65 crore. Vodafone Idea : Net loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore; revenue rose to ₹11,022.5 crore YoY.

: Net loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore; revenue rose to ₹11,022.5 crore YoY. Inox Wind : Q1 profit jumped to ₹97.3 crore from ₹41.6 crore; revenue up to ₹826.3 crore.

: Q1 profit jumped to ₹97.3 crore from ₹41.6 crore; revenue up to ₹826.3 crore. Swan Energy : Q1 profit plunged to ₹27 crore from ₹267.7 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹1,213.2 crore.

: Q1 profit plunged to ₹27 crore from ₹267.7 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹1,213.2 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra : Unveiled four new SUV concepts based on its NU_IQ platform for EV and ICE models.

: Unveiled four new SUV concepts based on its NU_IQ platform for EV and ICE models. Torrent Power : Inaugurated green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, UP.

: Inaugurated green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, UP. Coal India : Allocated ₹5,622 crore for coal transport infra under FY26 capex plan.

: Allocated ₹5,622 crore for coal transport infra under FY26 capex plan. KEC International : Bagged new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across multiple business verticals.

: Bagged new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across multiple business verticals. Godrej Properties : Net debt rose 42% QoQ to ₹4,637 crore amid expansion.

: Net debt rose 42% QoQ to ₹4,637 crore amid expansion. Aurobindo Pharma : Expects China facility to break even by Q3FY26.

: Expects China facility to break even by Q3FY26. Dixon Technologies : Formed ₹370 crore JV with HKC Overseas for display module manufacturing.

: Formed ₹370 crore JV with HKC Overseas for display module manufacturing. NTPC : First PSU in power sector to implement ISO 22301:2019-aligned Business Continuity Plan.

: First PSU in power sector to implement ISO 22301:2019-aligned Business Continuity Plan. BPCL : Awarded tender for 10 million barrels of US oil to Glencore, boosting Indo-US energy ties.

: Awarded tender for 10 million barrels of US oil to Glencore, boosting Indo-US energy ties. TVS Supply Chain : Eyes UK–India FTA-driven growth; exploring M&A opportunities.

: Eyes UK–India FTA-driven growth; exploring M&A opportunities. PVR INOX: Opened 18 new screens in Bengaluru and Mumbai; now operates 1,763 screens in 111 cities.

Market Highlights: Bulk Deals, Listings, Corporate Actions (August 18, 2025)

Bulk Deals

All Time Plastics : Buy: Sun Life Excel India Fund acquired 5.92 lakh shares (0.9%) at ₹302.9/share. Sell: ICICI Bank offloaded 3.55 lakh shares (0.54%) at ₹293.97/share.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure : Sell: Promoter Mentor Capital sold 46.61 lakh shares (2.74%) at ₹2,500.58/share (~₹1,165.6 crore). Buy: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund purchased 27.4 lakh shares (1.61%) at ₹2,500/share (~₹685.5 crore).



SME Listings Today (August 18)

Medistep Healthcare

ANB Metal Cast

Star Imaging & Path Lab

REIT Listing Today

Knowledge Realty Trust

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Power Finance Corporation

Aarti Industries

Bright Brothers

DHP India

JK Paper

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

Ram Ratna Wires

Rose Merc

Ex-Date for Stock Split/Bonus

Algoquant Fintech

F&O Ban List

PG Electroplast

PNB Housing Finance

RBL Bank

Titagarh Rail Systems

