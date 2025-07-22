Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, July 22: Calm Before the Click?
The Indian stock market looks set for a mildly upbeat start today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 93.5 points higher at 25,182.50 as of early morning. That’s a shift from yesterday’s sleepwalk, but don’t expect fireworks just yet—investors are still tiptoeing around global cues and corporate earnings.
Earnings will continue to steal the spotlight today, with big names like Paytm, ZEEL, Dixon, Titan, and Mahindra Finance reporting results. Overseas, the mood is cautiously optimistic: Asian indices are largely green, and Wall Street is still pacing itself ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments.
While broader momentum remains range-bound, stock-specific action is heating up—especially in small caps and result-driven plays. With Powell’s speech and trade-related headlines still in the wings, today could go either way. Traders: keep it nimble, stay stock-specific, and maybe don’t ditch the coffee just yet.
Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action
- Paytm, IRFC, Dixon, ZEEL, Ideaforge
Q1 FY26 results due today
- Eternal (formerly Zomato)
Q1 net profit falls 90% year-on-year to ₹25 crore from ₹253 crore
- Oberoi Realty
Q1 net profit declines 28% YoY to ₹421.2 crore
- Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
Investor Dolly Khanna increased stake in June quarter
- Bajaj Finance
MD Anup Kumar Saha resigns
Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and MD till March 2028
- UltraTech Cement
Maintains leadership over Adani Group in cement sector
- Titan Company
Subsidiary to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation
- State Bank of India (SBI)
Raised ₹25,000 crore via allotment at ₹817 per share
LIC increased stake from 9.21% to 9.49%
- 360 ONE WAM
BC Asia Investments X to sell 1.5 crore shares (3.7% stake) via block deal valued at ₹1,740 crore
More Stocks to Watch
-
Arisinfra Solutions
Received ₹340 crore contract from Transcon Group to supply building materials for multiple residential projects in Mumbai.
-
Afcons Infrastructure
Emerged lowest bidder for ₹6,800 crore Croatian railway project, enhancing its global infrastructure footprint and international order book.
-
BL Kashyap and Sons
Bagged ₹910 crore civil construction contract from BPTP for building residential towers and related community infrastructure.
-
Rajoo Engineers
Raised ₹160 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP); shares priced at ₹109 each to prominent institutional investors.
-
Mahindra Logistics
Appointed Hemant Sikka as new Managing Director and CEO, effective May 2025, to lead strategic growth and operations.
-
Lemon Tree Hotels
Launched a new budget property under Keys Lite brand in Banswara, Rajasthan, expanding its hotel footprint in the region.