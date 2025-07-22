LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Live TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Stocks to Watch, July 22: Earnings will continue to steal the spotlight, with big names like Paytm, ZEEL, Dixon, Titan, and Mahindra Finance reporting results. Overseas, the mood is cautiously optimistic.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:00:33 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, July 22: Calm Before the Click?

The Indian stock market looks set for a mildly upbeat start today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 93.5 points higher at 25,182.50 as of early morning. That’s a shift from yesterday’s sleepwalk, but don’t expect fireworks just yet—investors are still tiptoeing around global cues and corporate earnings.

Earnings will continue to steal the spotlight today, with big names like Paytm, ZEEL, Dixon, Titan, and Mahindra Finance reporting results. Overseas, the mood is cautiously optimistic: Asian indices are largely green, and Wall Street is still pacing itself ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments.

While broader momentum remains range-bound, stock-specific action is heating up—especially in small caps and result-driven plays. With Powell’s speech and trade-related headlines still in the wings, today could go either way. Traders: keep it nimble, stay stock-specific, and maybe don’t ditch the coffee just yet.

Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action

  • Paytm, IRFC, Dixon, ZEEL, Ideaforge
    Q1 FY26 results due today
  • Eternal (formerly Zomato)
    Q1 net profit falls 90% year-on-year to ₹25 crore from ₹253 crore
  • Oberoi Realty
    Q1 net profit declines 28% YoY to ₹421.2 crore
  • Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
    Investor Dolly Khanna increased stake in June quarter
  • Bajaj Finance
    MD Anup Kumar Saha resigns
    Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and MD till March 2028
  • UltraTech Cement
    Maintains leadership over Adani Group in cement sector
  • Titan Company
    Subsidiary to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation
  • State Bank of India (SBI)
    Raised ₹25,000 crore via allotment at ₹817 per share
    LIC increased stake from 9.21% to 9.49%
  • 360 ONE WAM
    BC Asia Investments X to sell 1.5 crore shares (3.7% stake) via block deal valued at ₹1,740 crore

More Stocks to Watch

  • Arisinfra Solutions
    Received ₹340 crore contract from Transcon Group to supply building materials for multiple residential projects in Mumbai.

  • Afcons Infrastructure
    Emerged lowest bidder for ₹6,800 crore Croatian railway project, enhancing its global infrastructure footprint and international order book.

  • BL Kashyap and Sons
    Bagged ₹910 crore civil construction contract from BPTP for building residential towers and related community infrastructure.

  • Rajoo Engineers
    Raised ₹160 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP); shares priced at ₹109 each to prominent institutional investors.

  • Mahindra Logistics
    Appointed Hemant Sikka as new Managing Director and CEO, effective May 2025, to lead strategic growth and operations.

  • Lemon Tree Hotels
    Launched a new budget property under Keys Lite brand in Banswara, Rajasthan, expanding its hotel footprint in the region.

Tags: GIFT Niftykey stocks to watchsbistocks in focusTitan share price

More News

The Art Of Buying Glory: Most Expensive Transfers In The History Of Football
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
“He Has Ended Wars”: White House Hails Trump For Bringing Indo-Pak Conflict To Ceasefire
Is Edamame the New Chakhna for Indians? The Soybean Snack Getting a Masala Makeover
Despite ‘Pro-Women’ Laws, Dowry Still Kills Indian Women: 4,383 Cases In 2024, Says NCW
Ramayan Tales: When Did Lord Hanuman Meet Shri Ram First?
Pawan Kalyan Breaks Silence: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Promotion Not Arrogance, But Allegiance
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?