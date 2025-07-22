Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, July 22: Calm Before the Click?

The Indian stock market looks set for a mildly upbeat start today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 93.5 points higher at 25,182.50 as of early morning. That’s a shift from yesterday’s sleepwalk, but don’t expect fireworks just yet—investors are still tiptoeing around global cues and corporate earnings.

Earnings will continue to steal the spotlight today, with big names like Paytm, ZEEL, Dixon, Titan, and Mahindra Finance reporting results. Overseas, the mood is cautiously optimistic: Asian indices are largely green, and Wall Street is still pacing itself ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments.

While broader momentum remains range-bound, stock-specific action is heating up—especially in small caps and result-driven plays. With Powell’s speech and trade-related headlines still in the wings, today could go either way. Traders: keep it nimble, stay stock-specific, and maybe don’t ditch the coffee just yet.

Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action

Paytm, IRFC, Dixon, ZEEL, Ideaforge

Q1 FY26 results due today

Q1 FY26 results due today Eternal (formerly Zomato)

Q1 net profit falls 90% year-on-year to ₹25 crore from ₹253 crore

Q1 net profit falls 90% year-on-year to ₹25 crore from ₹253 crore Oberoi Realty

Q1 net profit declines 28% YoY to ₹421.2 crore

Q1 net profit declines 28% YoY to ₹421.2 crore Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Investor Dolly Khanna increased stake in June quarter

Investor Dolly Khanna increased stake in June quarter Bajaj Finance

MD Anup Kumar Saha resigns

Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and MD till March 2028

MD Anup Kumar Saha resigns
Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and MD till March 2028 UltraTech Cement

Maintains leadership over Adani Group in cement sector

Maintains leadership over Adani Group in cement sector Titan Company

Subsidiary to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation

Subsidiary to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation State Bank of India (SBI)

Raised ₹25,000 crore via allotment at ₹817 per share

LIC increased stake from 9.21% to 9.49%

Raised ₹25,000 crore via allotment at ₹817 per share
LIC increased stake from 9.21% to 9.49% 360 ONE WAM

BC Asia Investments X to sell 1.5 crore shares (3.7% stake) via block deal valued at ₹1,740 crore

